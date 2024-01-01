Single split

The proper installation location of each type of indoor unit is conducive to optimal performance.



A. Ceiling Mounted Cassette

A ceiling-mounted cassette type offers excellent suitability for commercial use, including in cafes, bakeries, and clothing stores. For ideal environmental comfort, installing the unit in a central location on the ceiling is recommended.



B. Ceiling Concealed Duct

A ceiling-concealed duct enables simultaneous cooling for multiple rooms, such as offices or hotels. It is best to install the duct high on the wall or on the ceiling, free from any obstructions that may block the vent.



C. Floor Standing Unit

To ensure optimal airflow, a floor-standing unit should ideally be installed facing the same direction as a window, and the vent should be kept clear of obstructions.



D. Wall Mounted Unit

For the ideal installation of a wall-mounted unit, position it at the center of the room, close to the ceiling, with no obstructions blocking the vent.