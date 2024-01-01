About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Individual controller

LG individual controller is designed with an intuitive interface and various setting options for easy and simple management.

air-solution_01_Ceiling_Mounted_Cassette_16112017_D_1511939162937

Individual controller

Easy control of indoor units with premium & compact design

Features Line up
Features
Inquiry to buy
Air Quality Level Display5

Air quality level display

Easily check indoor air quality without a separate program. The intuitive interface, expressed in color and numerals, detects up to PM 1.0.

Premium design with intuitive interface

The luxurious design of remote controller well-matches interior design through colorful display with simple and user friendly button layout, making it easier to control.

individual-controller_Energy_Management_21112017_D_1511232213289

Energy management

Users can check power consumption and running time report (weekly, monthly, yearly). Various energy managing settings such as energy target setting, alarm pop-up indication, time limit control and home leave operation are available for efficient management.

individual-controller_Variable_Functions_21112017_D_1511232615261

Variable functions

Users can check environmental information such as temperature, humidity and cleanliness information (CO2 for ERV), as well as integrated scheduling for weekly, monthly and yearly plans. It is also programmable with digital output (optional for Standard III), turning on or off the 3rd party equipment, such as lighting, heater and fan.

individual-controller_Easy_Setting_21112017_D_1511232724807

On hand controllability

Some of the key features offered by MULTI V 5, such as smart load control, low noise operation and comfort cooling, as well as other standard functions can be controlled anytime.

Control Anywhere, Anytime

Control anywhere, anytime

Using a Wi-Fi modem, control and monitor air purify from your ThinQ App.

Individual controller line up

individual-controller_Line_Up_21112017_D_1511232854971

[PC]Inquiry To Buy_1516267890119

Inquiry to buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry to buy Learn more
Title, Size Table list
Resource type Title Size

For more materials, manuals or engineering support, please go to resource download

Go
picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 