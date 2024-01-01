We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Retrofit solution
With LG retrofit solutions you can have an optimised inverter aircon system that can help you save more than 50% of energy per year. A quick and easy HVAC system installation that can recycle the existing existing pipes to save money and time.
Why LG retrofit solution?
LG retrofit solution can be used to replace indoor and outdoor units with an inverter system while reusing existing pipes, saving money and time.
*Compared to LG old constant single model(EER of LB-C488ETA0)
**The results are based on 24 consecutive hours(yearly) of operation using average weather data (TMY/ISO 15927-4:2005) in the UAE region, and the target temperature of the product is 22℃. The electricity bill is subject to the criteria announced by DEWA and the results may vary depending on the conditions.(Compared model, Before : LB-C488ETA0 / After : AB-Q48GM3T1)
Quick & Easy replacement
LG air conditioner retrofit solution can reuse existing installation materials such as power lines, breakers, communication lines, drains, and pipes. This reduces costs and installation times and eliminates the need for intrusive construction.
Maximized energy efficiency
The inverter compressor automatically adjusts the operation range once it reaches a set temperature. It not only provides world-class energy efficiency but also improves cooling comfort.
*Energy savings may vary depending on site conditions.
Maximize savings and get payback
With LG Inverter technology, you can reduce unnecessary energy use and save on electricity bills. Life Cycle Cost (L.C.C.) analysis helps estimate energy savings and payback you could get when using Retrofit Solution’s Inverter technology.
Upgrade performance and change design
Customers can choose a higher capacity unit that is the same size as their current one, and are able to connect multiple indoor units to one outdoor unit*. Not only are the indoor units highly efficient, their design is also sleek and elegant to complement any home's interior. You can operate multiple simultaneously with a remote control.
*This is not available with the single outdoor unit series.
Breathe cleaner air with LG’s air quality technology
LG cassette air conditioners are equipped with an air purification function so you can enjoy cleaner and healthier air.
A longer lifespan with new technology
LG's advanced Inverter compressor is more stable and reliable thanks to its variable and wide operation range.
*Single products are excluded.
A One-Stop solution with a trustworthy partner
Hi-M solutech is a global comprehensive service company that provides the trustworthy professional service to customers. Its comprehensive maintenance services are based on the results of precision diagnosis.
