About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Retrofit solution

With LG retrofit solutions you can have an optimised inverter aircon system that can help you save more than 50% of energy per year. A quick and easy HVAC system installation that can recycle the existing existing pipes to save money and time.

Why retrofit solution? Efficient construction Inverter technology Air purification One-Stop full service
Why retrofit solution?
Inquiry to buy

Why LG retrofit solution?

LG retrofit solution can be used to replace indoor and outdoor units with an inverter system while reusing existing pipes, saving money and time.

Energy efficiency is

Save the energy

Existing material is

Replacement Time

*Compared to LG old constant single model(EER of LB-C488ETA0)
**The results are based on 24 consecutive hours(yearly) of operation using average weather data (TMY/ISO 15927-4:2005) in the UAE region, and the target temperature of the product is 22℃. The electricity bill is subject to the criteria announced by DEWA and the results may vary depending on the conditions.(Compared model, Before : LB-C488ETA0 / After : AB-Q48GM3T1)

Quick & Easy replacement

LG air conditioner retrofit solution can reuse existing installation materials such as power lines, breakers, communication lines, drains, and pipes. This reduces costs and installation times and eliminates the need for intrusive construction.

High efficiency and performance with LG inverter technology

LG Inverter Compressor brings an entirely different level of energy saving to residential air solutions.

Maximized energy efficiency

The inverter compressor automatically adjusts the operation range once it reaches a set temperature. It not only provides world-class energy efficiency but also improves cooling comfort.

*Energy savings may vary depending on site conditions.

Maximize savings and get payback

With LG Inverter technology, you can reduce unnecessary energy use and save on electricity bills. Life Cycle Cost (L.C.C.) analysis helps estimate energy savings and payback you could get when using Retrofit Solution’s Inverter technology.

Upgrade performance and change design

Customers can choose a higher capacity unit that is the same size as their current one, and are able to connect multiple indoor units to one outdoor unit*. Not only are the indoor units highly efficient, their design is also sleek and elegant to complement any home's interior. You can operate multiple simultaneously with a remote control.

*This is not available with the single outdoor unit series.

Breathe cleaner air with LG’s air quality technology

LG cassette air conditioners are equipped with an air purification function so you can enjoy cleaner and healthier air.

Air purification for cassette type

LG cassette type's powerful 5-step air purification system manages indoor air quality. Filter maintenance is more convenient thanks to washable semi-permanent filters (pre-filter and PM 1.0 filter) that are easy to clean.

A longer lifespan with new technology

LG's advanced Inverter compressor is more stable and reliable thanks to its variable and wide operation range.

Enhanced durability with black fin*

Black coating with enhanced epoxy resin is applied for strong protection from various corrosive external conditioners.

*Single products are excluded.

A One-Stop solution with a trustworthy partner

Hi-M solutech is a global comprehensive service company that provides the trustworthy professional service to customers. Its comprehensive maintenance services are based on the results of precision diagnosis.

Increased efficiency

Increase system efficiency and performance

Preventive maintenance

Avoid future failures with preventative maintenance

Optimization

Optimize operating conditions

Cleanliness

Prevent peeling of coatings and rust

Inquiry to buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry to buy Learn more
Title, Size Table list
Resource type Title Size

For more materials, manuals or engineering support, please go to resource download

GO
picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 