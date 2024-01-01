We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
We are truly grateful for your support of LG solar products.
LG has recently made the difficult decision to close its solar panel business to focus on other businesses that will provide new experiences and value for our customers.
Our solar products will continue to be available for a period of time, depending on the supply circumstances of each country.
We will fully honor our warranties in accordance with applicable regulations and contractual obligations.
We want to thank you for your loyalty and support of LG solar products.
We hope that you will embrace our other smart technologies, as LG continues to deliver a wide range of innovative products and services that make life better.