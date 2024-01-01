LG has recently made the difficult decision to close its solar panel business to focus on other businesses that will provide new experiences and value for our customers.



Our solar products will continue to be available for a period of time, depending on the supply circumstances of each country.



We will fully honor our warranties in accordance with applicable regulations and contractual obligations.



We want to thank you for your loyalty and support of LG solar products.

We hope that you will embrace our other smart technologies, as LG continues to deliver a wide range of innovative products and services that make life better.