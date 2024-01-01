We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SuperSign software
LG digital signage is committed to offering comprehensive and indispensable technology solutions with the latest digital products. LG will revolutionize the way you conduct business.
Content management system
SuperSign CMS
An industry definitive, software-based content management solution
. All-in-one solution for editing, scheduling, and distribution
. Suitable for large-scale displays operation
. Seamless management of different content for different displays
SuperSign cloud
An optimized content management solution especially for quick service restaurants and food & beverage shops
. Dynamic digital menu board
. Kitchen display system & PoS integration
. Queuing management system & display
Control & Monitoring
White balance control
Simple editor & others
LG simple editor
Content creating/distributing solution
. Creation with embedded templates
. Easy distribution via USB or network
SuperSign media emditor
Video content editing software
. Specialized for video walls with irregular layouts and LG unique ratio models
