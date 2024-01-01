We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Simple Editor
LG Simple Editor creates new content by simplifying processes, and immediate playback on signage that enhances the overall experience. LG will revolutionize the way you conduct business.
Introduction
With LG Simple Editor, create new content utilizing pre-installed templates or import/edit pre-saved content. Then create a playlist by adding the saved content, and share the playlist to an external TV via a USB or network distribution.
Structure
Key Features
Usage Scenario
Small Franchise Business
LG Simple Editor is recommended for small businesses and sports bars which require simple content display or play-on-air via their signage. It enables easy new content creation by simplifying processes, and immediate playback on signage.