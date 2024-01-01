LG SOUTH AFRICA ACADEMY

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Elevate your HVAC expertise by joining the LG HVAC Training Program, designed to equip professionals with the latest knowledge in energy- efficient and sustainable cooling solutions. The program offers hands-on experience with LG’s advanced HVAC technologies