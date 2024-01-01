About Cookies on This Site

LG SOUTH AFRICA ACADEMY

Elevate your HVAC expertise by joining the LG HVAC Training Program, designed to equip professionals with the latest knowledge in energy- efficient and sustainable cooling solutions. The program offers hands-on experience with LG’s advanced HVAC technologies

Training Courses

LG Academy provides wide range of Pre-Sales & Post-Sales training courses required in HVAC field.

All courses are finely designed, covering all essential information, matching the needs of each customer type. Our Highly qualified trainers focus on training courses for Products, Solutions, Core technologies, Installation, Troubleshooting, Testing & Commissioning. Training courses & Target Audience

image

image

Contact Us

Please contact us for more information about our courses and training details.

Contact Us
