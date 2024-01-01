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LG's Washers are powerful, reliable and will keep your clothing clean. With adjustable features, you can take proper care of all clothing and wash on the right setting. LG's innovative Washers a great choice.

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Giant

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Titan

A Wise Choice

A Wise Choice

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A wise choice

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Pay over 3 paydays – interest free
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over 3 interest-free instalments. You pay 1/3 upfront, then split the rest over the next 2 paydays.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 1/3 today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over the next 2 paydays. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
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Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 