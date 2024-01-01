About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Commercial laundry

 

Discover the right commercial laundry equipment for your business needs. From washers, dryers and more, LG offers reliable technology that delivers incredible results.

3.7 cu.ft Standard Capacity Frontload Washer

Onyx giant C max washer

10KG Standard Capacity Frontload Washer

7.3 cu.ft Standard Capacity Dryer

Onyx giant C max dryer

10KG Standard Capacity Dryer

5.2 cu.ft Large Capacity Frontload Washer

Onyx titan C max washer

15KG Large Capacity Frontload Washer

9.0 cu.ft Large Capacity Dryer

Onyx titan C max dryer

15KG Large Capacity Dryer

Industry stories to inspire your business

 

Take a look at various sites for your business.

Laundromat

Reference

Laundromat

On-Premises

Reference

On-premises

Multi-Housing

Reference

Multi-housing

Laundromat Owner Interview

Interview

Laundromat owner

Our Benefit Reporting

Reporting

Our benefit

LG commercial laundry events

 

Discover special events for industry professionals presented by LG.

2019 cleanshow

 

LG presented the smart solution laundry at the 2019 cleanshow where it was hailed as the future of commercial washing machines.

2020 global customer conference

 

The global dealer invitation event introduced new wifi-linked products and discussed business strategies with the partners.

LG VIP dealer trip

 

In fall 2019, LG invited commercial laundry VIP dealers to visit the company headquarters and laundry reference sites in Korea.

Hopewell event

 

LG Philippine corporation held an event to open a laundromat to support children's independence with hopewell Integrated School.

2019 texcare asia

 

In 2019 Texcare asia, strategic dealers were invited to display new products and hold conferences to expand business strategies.

Explore more from LG commercial laundry

 

Discover additional services for your business.

picture
Pay over 3 paydays – interest free
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over 3 interest-free instalments. You pay 1/3 upfront, then split the rest over the next 2 paydays.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 1/3 today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over the next 2 paydays. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 