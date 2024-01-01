We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Multi split
A multi split system is a compact yet powerful air conditioning with a single outdoor unit simultaneously supporting multiple indoor units. It is a remarkable all-rounder for space-saving, style, and energy efficiency.
What is multi split?
Key features
* Please note that a WiFi modem may be necessary, depending on your location.
* Product lineup can be varied by each country.
FAQs
How many indoor units can be connected to a Multi Split system?
In the case of the Multi Piping Type, a single outdoor unit can support up to five indoor units. To install more than nine indoor units, find a dealer servicing your area for assistance.
Can each indoor unit be independently controlled?
Yes, the independent control of each indoor is a distinctive feature of a Multi Split system. Customize comfort in every room to your desired level of perfection and have it done effortlessly using the LG ThinQ app.
How do Single Split and Multi Split systems differ?
Single Split systems have a 1-to-1 configuration where one outdoor unit is connected to one indoor unit whereas Multi Split systems operate with one outdoor unit serving multiple indoor units.
Can I install the outdoor unit of a Multi Split System in small spaces?
Yes, Multi Split System outdoor units fit ideally in restricted outdoor spaces like apartment balconies, condominiums, or mansions. If you are unsure about the space requirement, please find a dealer in your area or inquire with us about the purchase so our experts can assist you in finding the ideal solution for your space.
