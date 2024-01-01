Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Home App Magazine

Image shows a woman looking into her phone in her living room sofa while TV is showing homeboard at the background.

A NEW SMART HOME

Discover a smarter way of living.

Discover a smarter way of living. Download on Google Play Discover a smarter way of living. Download on App Store

Why choose LG ThinQ?

Numerous Products

Make your smart home even smarter with LG ThinQ AI home appliances.

Intelligent Design

LG ThinQ is powered by machine learning for a fully personalized experience.

Image shows a cross-section of a model house and the different rooms within it.

Build a smart home that's right for you

See LG ThinQ in action

Video shows a couple in a gym having a conversation about their home appliances and whether they are switched on or off. The woman then uses her LG ThinQ app to remotely switch on their air conditioner.
Video shows a couple washing their baby’s delicate clothes using personalized cycle settings downloaded on the LG ThinQ app.
Video shows a man playing with his cats in his living room. He switches on a preset Routine mode on his LG ThinQ app, which starts the air conditioner and air purifier.
Video shows a woman noticing a puddle of water in front of her washer. She uses the Smart Diagnosis function in her LG ThinQ app to identify the cause of the leakage.
Video shows a family getting on a video call on a smartphone. They use the Magic Tap function in the LG ThinQ app to connect the smartphone to their smart TV and display the video call on a larger screen.
Video shows a couple in a gym having a conversation about their home appliances and whether they are switched on or off. The woman then uses her LG ThinQ app to remotely switch on their air conditioner.
Video shows a couple washing their baby’s delicate clothes using personalized cycle settings downloaded on the LG ThinQ app.
Video shows a man playing with his cats in his living room. He switches on a preset Routine mode on his LG ThinQ app, which starts the air conditioner and air purifier.
Video shows a woman noticing a puddle of water in front of her washer. She uses the Smart Diagnosis function in her LG ThinQ app to identify the cause of the leakage.
Video shows a family getting on a video call on a smartphone. They use the Magic Tap function in the LG ThinQ app to connect the smartphone to their smart TV and display the video call on a larger screen.

Simplify your life with the LG ThinQ app

Manage all your devices in one place, whether you’re at home, on the go or chilling on a beach in Hawaii.

Download on Google Play Download on App Store

Image shows a woman seated in a chair at home and typing on a laptop. Behind her is an air purifier. Next to her is a flat screen TV displaying the words &quot;Welcome Home, Lisa!&quot;

A smart home that gets you

LG ThinQ learns your routines and offers suggestions that improve your day-to-day life.

 

Devices smart enough to take care of themselves

Your LG ThinQ devices know what’s best for them and will help you avoid mishaps and malfunctions by sending tips and tricks based on your product use.

Watch Video

Conserving energy on your behalf

LG ThinQ smart home devices analyze your usage patterns to help you save time, energy and money.

Watch Video

Discover the LG ThinQ product range

Image shows the AI TV

Smart TV

Learn More
Image shows the washer

Washer

Learn More
Image shows the dryer

Dryer

Learn More
Image shows the refrigerator

Refrigerator

Learn More
Image shows the air conditioner

Air Conditioner

Learn More
Image shows the soundbar

Soundbar

Learn More
Image shows the dishwasher

Dishwasher

Learn More
Image shows the styler

Styler

Learn More

Take control of your smart home

Learn more about LG ThinQ App

Image shows the LG ThinQ app screen

Download the LG ThinQ App and manage all your devices in one place

Get it on Google Play icon
Download on the App Store icon

*Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability.

**Products, services and available features introduced in videos or the website may vary depending on model or region/country.

***Alexa and Google Assistant are trademarks owned by others.

[Home]
1) For some TV models, you may need a remote control to use voice command.

[App]
1) Scan-to-cook feature is only available with partnering products. Limitations and exceptions may apply.
2) Magic tap mirror feature only works with limited LG phone models and the contents are limited to certain time and channels.
3) The speaker displayed at the smart reorder section is a product of Amazon.

[Technology]
1) Voice command control availability may vary by country

[Services]
1) It varies depending on offer package.
2) Energy DR : Rewards are based on full participation during peak summer periods. Enrollment required. Terms and conditions apply. See https://www.eversource.com/content/ct-c/residential/save-money-energy/manage-energy-costs-usage/efficient-products/heating-cooling/wi-fi-air-conditioner-demand-response for full terms and conditions.
3) Demand Response program varies in applied area and period.
4) The actual app push notification may vary for ThinQ Care alerts.
Enrich your world with LG ThinQ, integrated into LG products ranging from mobile phones and televisions to refrigerators, washers, vacuums and more. Explore LG ThinQ and discover how it’s helping to create seamless connections at home—and on-the-go—making life good. See for yourself how communicating and sharing data across devices creates an easier and more personalized experience that enhances your life and frees you up to do the things that matter most. Here are a few of the products and experiences that await:

LG OLED and NanoCell TVs with ThinQ deliver next-level AI (Artificial Intelligence) and elevated viewing experiences right to your living room. Discover game-changing intelligence that creates a cinematic experience and a center for your smart home and beyond.

LG Appliances. When you choose appliances powered with LG’s intuitively smart AI technology, they go beyond just being appliances, to helping you manage your home and life. The InstaView™ Door-in-Door® refrigerator has Amazon Alexa built in so you can do it all with a few simple voice commands. Grocery shop, create a to-do list, listen to your favorite music and more. You’ll also find ThinQ technology on other appliances, including vacuums and washing machines.

What else can AI do for you? Explore LG’s newest innovations and stay connected with the latest smart solutions for the kitchen and the entire home—and discover how a connected life makes life good.

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 