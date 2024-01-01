About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V Water IV

LG MULTI V Water IV is a water source cooling system for a highly efficient, economical operation. This compact and lightweight outdoor unit allows flexible installation.

MULTI V Water 5

MULTI V Water IV

Highly efficient & economical water source system with flexible installation space

Features
There are bar graphs from side to side. The left side shows that the Multi V Water 5 product has saved 16% over previous versions of Power input. The right side shows a 21% better efficiency.

Economical & Highly efficient system

Adopting a water source cooling method, MULTI V Water IV optimizes performance and ensures heat exchange performance for high-rise buildings, thus allowing electrical-savings.

It shows LG's 5th generation inverter compressor that is operating fast.

LG’s 4th generation inverter compressor

MULTI V Water IV has high efficiency inverter scroll compressor with frequency range from 15Hz to 150Hz. It improves performance with low vibration and reduced noise.

Extended compressor speed

Rapid operation response increases part load efficiency.

Smart oil management

Oil recovery occurs only when required and this enhances compressor reliability and user comfort.

HiPOR™

Energy loss is eliminated by returning oil directly to compressor for increased efficiency.

Compact size

The optimal design of the compact, lightweight outdoor unit enables double stacking, which results in 50% savings in installation space.

Light weight

Easier to transport and install thanks to 13% reduction in unit size and 15% reduction in overall weight.

Variable water flow control (optional)

High Efficiency Regardless of External Conditions

High efficiency regardless of external conditions

Highly efficient & economical water source system with flexible installation space

There are high-rise building icons, commercial building icons, and luxurious residential building icons.

MULTI V Water IV is an applicable solution for

It shows a table of product lineups. One product applies from 8hp to 20hp. The two products apply from 22hp to 40hp. The 3 products apply from 42hp to 60hp.

MULTI V Water IV line up

Inquiry to buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

