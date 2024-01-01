About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

An image of a big park next to tall buildings.

Increase your building's value with green energy solutions

Energy saving

- Top-class energy efficiency with innovative technologies
- Various heat sources for eco-friendliness
- A human detection sensor adjusts operation

Comfortable spaces

- 3-step air purification system supplies fresh air
- Optimal temperature, air flow, and humidity

Effective management

- Integrated energy monitoring & management
- BMS gateway provides easy link to existing building systems

Vertical-Solution-Page-Office-03-Space-USP

An image of an office space with air conditioning on.

Quality fresh air in the office

Healthy and clean air conditioning for a pleasant office environment.

Three images of a factory, a steel bridge, and solar panels with matching icons.

Eco-Friendliness reduces costs

Energy efficiency is achieved through the use of natural heat sources like solar and water, and the reuse of waste heat from sewage and factories.

An Image of someone using dual monitors for efficient energy management.

Energy control system

Integrated energy monitoring and management makes energy consumption more efficient and reduces costs.

Images of an outdoor unit installed on the roof of a building and LEED® certification on a wall.

Solution for LEED® certifications

With state-of-the-art HVAC technology and various systems, LG’s VRF solutions are highly beneficial for achieving LEED® certifications.

Thumbnails of a building icon, a BMS Gateway product and LG air conditioners with connecting lines.

Easy link with building system

Integrated management of LG HVAC control solution links operations of LG air conditioners with external systems for expanded coverage. The embedded BMS enables direct connection with other systems without any additional BMS gateways to enable communication.

Product lineup for your office

MULTI V 5

MULTI V 5

MULTI V WATER IV

MULTI V WATER IV

Multi V Indoor units

Multi V indoor units

Ventilation Solution (ERV)

Ventilation solution (ERV)

Chiller

Chiller

Control Solutions

Control solutions
An image of a man holding a smartphone with LG web page on the screen.

Inquiry to buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry to buy Learn more

Meet LG's optimal solutions for various types of offices

WeWork in the UK

The historic renovation project of aviation house office space in London.
/ Multi V, indoor units

See more

CIBIS tower 9

A landmark and leed platinum certified building in jakarta.
/ Multi V, indoor units

See more

Promenady ZITA

A complex of five leed platinum certified buildings in poland.
/ Multi V, indoor units

See more

Infinity tower

High-rise LEED gold certified office building in brazil.
/ Multi V Water, indoor units

See more
Title, Size Table list
Resource type Title Size

For more materials, manuals or engineering support, please go to resource download

Go
picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 