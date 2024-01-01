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The LG titan commercial dryer offers excellent performance, equipped with a heavy-duty motor which propels a stronger hair flow and enables a more powerful heating system. With a high-capacity load and packed with energy saving features, the titan dryer provides high efficiency and durability in any commercial setting.