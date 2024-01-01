We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SuperSign Cloud
An integrated and intuitive management system, for creative signage content
Introduction
D05_03-SuperSign-Cloud-Introduction
Suitable for small- and medium-sized .businesses,
content management software from LG delivers convenient user experiences,
connecting customers to a range of services and sparking their creativity.
Feature
D07_04-Create-Marketing-Designs-as-Easy-as-Professionals
Easily Create Professional Marketing Designs
Compatibility with third-party apps puts a wide range of professional images and templates at your fingertips.
Creations can then be published direct to the SuperSign Cloud, with support from a dedicated content editor.
* LGE is considering adding new and multiple partners on SuperSign Cloud to provide more contents and templates
D09_05-Turn-Data-into-Insights
Turn Data into Insights
All the tools you need to create innovative signage are available via the SuperSign Cloud dashboard.
A user-friendly interface provides in-depth data and analytics support,
so you can monitor licensing info, check device status, and receive intuitive insights.