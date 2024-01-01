About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

SuperSign QSR

An optimized digital signage solution for Quick Service Restaurants and Food and Beverage shops

SuperSign QSR

SuperSign QSR

Introduction Structure Usage Scenario

Introduction

QSR is one of the places where digital transformation takes place rapidly to maximize operational efficiency and provide a better user experience to customers. As dedicated content management solution for QSR and F&B industry, SuperSign QSR offers a new solution that can help you maximize your digital transformation through signage in your store. You can utilize all operational data such as order information, processing time and customer waiting time

Structure

Structure

Dynamic Digital Menu Board

Dynamic Digital Menu Board effectively shows your promotion and menu content at the right time and right place.

Kitchen Display System & PoS* Integration

Kitchen Display System is a better way to streamline your restaurant operation. This system automatically displays new orders in kitchen immediately with PoS integration without data loss.
* PoS : Point of Sales

Queuing Management System & Display

Queuing Management System & Display remove physical efforts and digitalize customer experiences. These introduce the intuitive guidance for the services, streamline in-store operations with queue management, and don’t make a line physically.

Usage Scenario

Dynamic Digital Menu Board

· Create your own attractive digital menu board with SuperSign CMS's built-in web editor
· Manage data of menu boards according to the situation with Data Service feature
· Advertise special offers according to weather conditions and time schedule with Rules

Kitchen Display System & PoS Integration

· Improves the efficiency of your workflows in the kitchen with clear communications
· Eliminates noise and waste of paper ticket for eco-friendly business
· Easily integrated with any global PoS system via OpenAPI

Queuing Management System & Display

· Save your total cost by improving processes in customer journey
· Reduce waiting time of the customers and enhance the customer experience

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 