We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SuperSign QSR
An optimized digital signage solution for Quick Service Restaurants and Food and Beverage shops
Introduction
QSR is one of the places where digital transformation takes place rapidly to maximize operational efficiency and provide a better user experience to customers. As dedicated content management solution for QSR and F&B industry, SuperSign QSR offers a new solution that can help you maximize your digital transformation through signage in your store. You can utilize all operational data such as order information, processing time and customer waiting time
Structure
Dynamic Digital Menu Board
Dynamic Digital Menu Board effectively shows your promotion and menu content at the right time and right place.
Kitchen Display System & PoS* Integration
Kitchen Display System is a better way to streamline your restaurant operation. This system automatically displays new orders in kitchen immediately with PoS integration without data loss.
* PoS : Point of Sales
Queuing Management System & Display
Queuing Management System & Display remove physical efforts and digitalize customer experiences. These introduce the intuitive guidance for the services, streamline in-store operations with queue management, and don’t make a line physically.
Usage Scenario
Dynamic Digital Menu Board
· Create your own attractive digital menu board with SuperSign CMS's built-in web editor
· Manage data of menu boards according to the situation with Data Service feature
· Advertise special offers according to weather conditions and time schedule with Rules
Kitchen Display System & PoS Integration
· Improves the efficiency of your workflows in the kitchen with clear communications
· Eliminates noise and waste of paper ticket for eco-friendly business
· Easily integrated with any global PoS system via OpenAPI
Queuing Management System & Display
· Save your total cost by improving processes in customer journey
· Reduce waiting time of the customers and enhance the customer experience