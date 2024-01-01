We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Supersign Control & Control+
LG's SuperSign Control & Control+ are a remote control and monitoring software solution, both free and advanced versions available. LG will revolutionize the way you conduct business.
Introduction
SuperSign Control+
SuperSign Control+ is a remote control and monitoring software solution optimized for LG's webOS signage. It focuses on large scale deployment. Similar to SuperSign CMS, multiple administrators can access the SuperSign Control+ server via the network to monitor the status of connected displays in real-time, control them, and adjust their setting values.
SuperSign Control
SuperSign Control is a basic control software. Up to 100 displays are controlled by one account with a single server. Essential factors such as power, volume, scheduling can be remotely adjusted, with firmware updates supported.
Structure
Key Features
|Category
SuperSign Control+
SuperSign Control
|Purpose
· Operating large-scale signage displays
· Operating small and medium-sized signage displays
|Feature
· Enhanced controls for multiple accounts & monitoring with All-in-One Dashboard
· Better management of current status and error history
· Customizable rule settings & warning thresholds / e-mail alerts
· Real-time thumbnail view (playback verification)
· Basic controls for multiple displays, enabling quick / easy usabillity
|User Management
· Multiple accounts
· Authorization by user
· Single account
|Price
· Paid
· Free