Water heater

LG water heaters are a sustainable technology that provides heating and hot water. Offering a wide range of functionalities and powerful features, our water heaters bring efficiently heating technology to your business. Explore the features and uses below.

LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater

Lg inverter heat pump water heater

Energy efficient hot water solution that combines heat pump technology with LG’s smart control.

Features
Features
Inquiry to buy

What is a heat pump water heater?

With an increasing emphasis on eco-conscious energy solutions, the LG heat pump obtains 75% of its energy from outside air. This renewable energy source converts low temperature to high temperature using two heat exchangers, a condenser and an evaporator.

What is a Heat Pump Water Heater?

Excellent efficiency

LG’s new inverter heat pump Water Heater allows for an impressive energy savings of over 70% compared to a conventional electric heater due to the highly efficient dual inverter compressor.

Excellent Efficiency

*Based on LG internal simulation data on daily electricity consumption under EUt average climate condition. annual electricity consumption is 74% lower when using LG inverter heat Pump water heater 270L capacity model than when using a general electric water heater (C class).
*Coefficient of performance (COP) of 270L capacity model reaches 3.85 (Energy label A++) and COP of 200L capacity model reaches 3.60 (Energy label A +).

Powerful Heating Performance

Powerful heating performance

The dual inverter compressor maximizes the power in turbo mode for a 30% faster heating time.

*In turbo mode for a 30% faster heating time for first-use water than auto mode operation.
*Turbo mode is based on Dual inverter Max Hz operation with heater logic optimization. The test was carried out internally based on US FHR standard test.

DUAL Inverter Compressor

Dual inverter compressor

LG's dual inverter compressor™ saves energy with a wide power-saving operating range.

Low Noise Operation

Low noise operation

Through bldc motor and dual inverter compressor, noise is reduced to 53dba (sound power).

Stylish design

LG's exclusive square design and luxury silver color make it an excellent design for the interior.

Stylish Design

Smart control

With the LG ThinQ smartphone app, users can easily control and monitor the heat pump, checking for current water temperatures, setting operating schedules and more.

Smart Control

Low Noise Operation

Various operation mode

LG inverter heat pump water heater can be operated in 4 different modes for different conditions.

Heat pump

Heating water with the heat pump function

Auto

Automatically controls the heat pump and heating functions for optimal performance

Turbo

Boosting heat function to quickly heat water

Vacation

Minimizing the energy loss while heat function is not in use

Various installation place

With premium and luxurious design, LG’s new Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater is suitable to be installed in garage, kitchen, laundry room, bathroom and any other spaces in your place.

Various Installation Place

Extreme durability

10-year warranty

 

Users can rest easy with a 10-year warranty on the device’s core parts: the water tank and the compressor. TUV Rheinland certifies the 10-year durability of the DUAL Inverter Compressor while the water tank’s ceramic coating provides 10 years of corrosion resistance based on the Germany Ceramic Standard DIN 4753.

Easy installation and maintenance

 

The machine’s one-direction inlet and outlet piping and easy-to-connect wires in the junction box allow for quick and easy installation. Furthermore, the LG ThinQ app provides Service Alarm and Self Diagnosis programs for convenience maintenance.

Water heater line up

Water Heater Line Up

*The energy efficiency was tested in a non-heated space at 15°C according to EN16147 with a load profile L.

[PC]contact_us

Inquiry to buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry to buy
Title, Size Table list
Resource type Title Size

For more materials, manuals or engineering support, please go to resource download

Go
picture
