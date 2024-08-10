LG’s Multi V5: Powering South Africa’s first fully solar HVAC solution

Slight movements make big waves. This is precisely the case with the HVAC system project for I and S Motors’ Workshops and Warehouse. Located in De Deur, within the Midvaal Municipality of the Vaal Triangle, this facility is a good example of sustainable building practices in a country grappling with persistent power challenges.

The facility called for a high-efficiency HVAC solution for energy conservation, flexibility for convenient installation, and comprehensive system control—all while operating entirely off-grid.

The challenge: Powering HVAC in an off-grid environment

The De Deur project presented a unique set of challenges that pushed the boundaries of conventional HVAC solutions. With no access to the municipal power grid, the remote location demanded an innovative approach. Faced with the choice between setting up a new substation or implementing a full solar solution, the team opted for the latter, necessitating a creative approach to the HVAC system.

Ian Goslett, the project manager from City Construction Service, explained the core challenge: “With a building of this size, we knew that the HVAC system would be the biggest consumer of energy. While Eskom could provide power to the area, their costs were prohibitively high. Coupled with the frequent loadshedding at the time, we made a strategic decision. Instead of connecting to the grid, we chose to allocate our funds towards a comprehensive solar system. This allowed us to move entirely off-grid, not just for electricity, but for all services including water supply.”

Louis van Wyk, the HVAC contractor from Professional Aircon Specialists, explained the complexities they had to consider: “There were several factors for the design of the HVAC systems: energy efficiency, capacity control capabilities, and the viability of the system to be the most efficient solution.”

The team’s task was twofold: to power a large-scale HVAC system entirely through solar energy while ensuring consistent performance even during periods of reduced sunlight. This challenge was further complicated by the need for a system that could intelligently adapt its output based on available power—a feature not typically available in large VRF systems. The solution would need to be as innovative as the project itself.

LG’s innovative HVAC solution: The Multi V5 System

To address these challenges, LG presented a comprehensive HVAC solution designed to operate entirely on solar power. The LG Multi V5 system was chosen for its superior energy efficiency and adaptability to renewable energy sources.

The developers considered the following winning factors of the LG Multi V5 system:

1. Energy conservation and operating cost savings

The LG Multi V5 is an integrated solution that combines advanced technologies to provide energy efficiency while improving operational costs. The system utilises LG’s Ultimate Inverter Compressor, which can operate at frequencies as low as 10Hz, allowing for significant energy savings. This efficiency is crucial for a facility relying entirely on solar power.

The system showed remarkable energy efficiency, with documented evidence of achieving 40 to 50% energy savings compared to conventional constant compressor systems. This level of efficiency makes the solar-powered operation not just feasible, but highly effective.

Andries Bekker, Air Solutions Field Engineering Team Leader at LG Electronics South Africa, explained the company’s approach: “Until now, only small residential units have been installed to operate on solar energy. However, for larger loads like VRF systems, there are specific capacities that can run on solar power, but they lack the intelligence to adjust operations based on real-time battery power. This makes our solution an industry first.”

Magnus Smit of MBS Engineers, the mechanical engineer on the project, emphasised the system’s sustainability benefits: “By reducing energy consumption and optimising performance, the LG Multi V5 system helps lower operating costs and reduce the building’s carbon footprint. While the upfront investment might be higher, sustainable HVAC systems like this typically offer significant long-term savings through reduced energy bills, lower maintenance costs, and extended equipment lifespans.”

2. Industry-first adaptive capacity control

What sets this installation apart is its ability to dynamically adjust output based on available solar power—a feature previously unavailable for large-scale VRF systems. The system’s intelligent monitoring and adjustment capabilities ensure optimal performance even during periods of reduced sunlight.

The Smart Inverter system monitors the solar panels’ charging capacity and sends information to the LG AC Smart 5 central controller system. This enables the LG system to operate the air conditioning system based on the solar charging capacity, ensuring that the HVAC system never overburdens the available power supply.

3. Comprehensive product range and installation flexibility

LG provided a diverse range of products to meet varied needs within the facility. The system included 4-way cassettes, wall-mounted units, and others, allowing for optimal placement and performance across different areas of the office park and warehouse.

The system’s installation flexibility was notable, with the ability to support long piping distances of up to 110 meters from indoor to outdoor units. This made it ideal for the large warehouse space, allowing for efficient cooling across the entire facility without compromising on performance.

4. Advanced remote monitoring and support

To ensure optimal performance and rapid response to any issues, LG implemented a sophisticated remote monitoring system. The LG AC Smart 5 Central controller allows for remote login to check not just indoor settings but also monitor outdoor cycle information. This enables regular online checks to ensure that the system runs within the designed parameters without having to visit the site physically.

This remote monitoring capability not only enhances system performance but also shows LG’s commitment to ongoing support and service excellence. It allows for proactive maintenance and quick resolution of any issues, ensuring the system’s longevity and efficiency.

Conclusion: Setting new standards in sustainable HVAC solutions

The project at I and S Motors’ Workshops and Warehouse in De Deur demonstrates LG’s innovative approach to HVAC solutions in challenging environments. By successfully implementing a fully solar-powered system with industry-first adaptive capacity control, LG has not only met the immediate needs of this project but has also set a new standard for sustainable building practices in South Africa and beyond.

This installation shows LG’s ability to provide comprehensive, energy-efficient solutions that address unique challenges faced by clients. It positions the company at the forefront of sustainable HVAC technology, particularly in regions grappling with power supply issues. As South Africa and other countries continue to seek innovative ways to combat energy challenges, LG’s success at De Deur serves as a blueprint for future sustainable developments, promising a greener, more efficient future for commercial HVAC systems.

Site information:

Location: I and S Motors’ Workshops and Warehouse, De Deur, Midvaal Municipality, Vaal Triangles, South Africa

Application: Off-the-grid air-conditioning for an office and warehouse space

Product: VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow)

Specifications:

· Outdoors: Multi V5

· Indoors: 4-way Cassettes / Mid-walls

· Capacity control: AC Smart 5 / Outdoor dry contact 0-10V