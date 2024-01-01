HOW TO CONNECT A PHONE TO A SMART TV

You can use screen mirroring technology regardless of what smartphone you have. Here are step-by-step instructions to screen mirroring on Android and iOS devices:





Screen Mirroring: Android to TV



To activate screen mirroring on your Android device, follow the steps below:



● Go to “Settings”

● Navigate to “Display”

● Select “Cast” or “Screen Mirroring”

● Ensure that both your TV and phone are connected to the same Wi-Fi network

● Choose your TV from the list of available devices



Your phone’s screen should be mirrored on your TV within moments.



Screen Mirroring: iPhone to TV



Apple users can use AirPlay by following the steps below:



● Ensure your iPhone and Apple-compatible smart TV are on the same Wi-Fi network

● Swipe down from the top right corner of your iPhone screen to open the Control Center

● Tap on the “Screen Mirroring” icon

● Select your TV from the list of available devices that appears



You’ll soon see your iOS device’s screen mirrored on the big screen.