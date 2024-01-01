Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
A dinosaur jumps through the screen of the LG OLED television while the scene comes to life in the room A dinosaur jumps through the screen of the LG OLED television while the scene comes to life in the room

CINEMA

LG OLED: NOW
SHOWING

PERFECT CINEMA EXPERIENCE

Self-lit pixels and
extra-dark blacks
brings movies to life
like never before

An interview with Rob Legato on the left and Tim Miller on the right DISCOVER WHY HOLLYWOOD
CHOOSES LG OLED
A snowboarder leaning through the screen of the LG OLED television while the snow comes to life in the room.
A snowboarder leaning through the screen of the LG OLED television while the snow comes to life in the room.

Brightness Booster

A brighter picture for a cinematic view

Your favorite movies look even better with brighter picture.
Brightness Booster enhances the screen’s peak brightness
so each scene is more brilliant and life like than ever before.

*G2 and C2 increase overall luminance by up to 30% and 20%, respectively.
**48/42C2 are not included in the results of Brightness Booster testing.
***Comparison based on the Full White measurement of LG OLED TVs, excluding the OLED evo series.
A wall-mounted LG OLED TV is in a white and bright room with natural decorations. As the screen moves, the scene changes from day to night.

DOLBY VISION IQ WITH PRECISION DETAIL

Scenes come alive
before your eyes

Dolby Vision IQ uses light sensors to
optimise the picture according to the room's
brightness. Even during the day, notice the
details you once missed in dark, gritty
dramas. The picture bursts into life when
Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail1, refined
with the α9 Gen 5 AI Processor, makes
every element vivid and clear.

Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ uUpdate due
for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country. Dolby Vision IQ logo

DOLBY ATMOS

Immersive sound
from all around

With Dolby Atmos, each sound is placed in its
own space for a multi-dimensional experience. Hear
a whisper in your ear. A roar from beside the
sofa. An explosion jumping out from the
screen. Just as the director intended.

Dolby Atmos logo
An LG OLED TV is in a cozy living room at night. As the movie plays, bubbles depicting surround sound appear.

FILMMAKER MODE

As the director
intended

Preserve the creative intent of the movie maker.
Watch with the original aspect ratios, colors,
and frame rates, while reducing processing that
might affect the picture. Appreciate the craft of
your favourite film in its original form.

Filmmaker mode logo Filmmaker mode logo
A man edits a movie while looking at the software on a computer monitor A man edits a movie while looking at the software on a computer monitor

HDR 10 PRO

Visuals pack a punch

The picture pops with vivid contrast and
details. LG's proprietary HDR 10 Pro uses
static meta data to adjust the color and
brightness for more dynamic visuals in both
dark and bright scenes.

A dull closeup of a woman wearing sunglasses with neon lights reflecting on her. A curve is depicted over the top of the image, and HDR tone correction is performed to become bolder and brighter. A dull closeup of a woman wearing sunglasses with neon lights reflecting on her. A curve is depicted over the top of the image, and HDR tone correction is performed to become bolder and brighter. A dull closeup of a woman wearing sunglasses with neon lights reflecting on her. A curve is depicted over the top of the image, and HDR tone correction is performed to become bolder and brighter.
LGOLED EVO LGOLED EVO

Transform what you
see and hear

The bodies of 2 men playing basketball are scanned and then appear more boldly.

AI PICTURE PRO

Brains, meet beauty

The α9 Gen 5 AI Processor7 fine-tunes the visuals for stand-out scenes.
Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro8 elevates the picture across over 5000 areas of the screen.
For more three-dimensional image quality, Body and Object Enhancing
9 detects and sharpens people and elements, while Foreground
and Background Enhancing maximizes the field of depth. Dynamic Vivid settings extend the color gamut for fuller vibrancy.

DISCOVER AI PICTURE PRO

AI SOUND PRO

Sounds just right

AI Sound Pro detects the sound and uses the α9 Gen 5 AI Processor7 to
convert 2-channel audio into virtual 7.1.2 surround sound10, then applies
the ideal audio settings. So whether it's room-shaking action or intimate
dialogue, it sounds more lifelike than before.

DISCOVER AI SOUND PRO
The movie is showing on LG OLED TV in a living room and omits sound waves The movie is showing on LG OLED TV in a living room and omits sound waves
SEE MORE
See how each
model compares
prev
next
Display
  • OLED evo 4K

    With Brightness
    Booster

    120HZ

    Refresh Rate

    77" 65"
  • OLED evo 4K

    With Brightness
    Booster Max

    120HZ

    Refresh Rate

    48"
  • 4K OLED
    120HZ

    Refresh Rate

    55"
  • OLED 4K
    60HZ

    Refresh Rate

    65" 55"

*48C2 are not included in the results of Brightness Booster testing.

Processor
Design
  • Seamless bezel
    Gallery Design
    wall mount
    Lighter weight

    Composite Fiber Material

  • Seamless bezel
    Lighter weight

    Composite Fiber Material

  • Seamless bezel
  • Narrow bezel
Picture
Quality
  • PRO

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

    with Precision Detail

  • PRO

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

    with Precision Detail

  • PRO

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

*HDR 10 Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.

*100% Color Fidelity and 100% Color Volume are supported on all 2022 OLED products.

*AI Picture Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.

Sound
Quality
  • 4.2 Ch. / 60W
    7.1.2

    Virtual Surround

  • 2.2 Ch. / 40W
    2.0 Ch. / 20W

    42"

    7.1.2

    Virtual Surround

  • 2.0 Ch. / 40W
    7.1.2

    Virtual Surround

  • 2.0 Ch. / 20W
    5.1.2

    Virtual Surround

*AI Sound Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.

AI / Smart
  • Airplay 2

    Always

    Ready
  • Airplay 2

    Always

    Ready
  • Airplay 2

    Always

    Ready
  • Airplay 2

* Google Assistant service is not avaliable in South Africa.

Game
  • VRR
  • VRR
  • VRR

*HGiG, ALLM, eARC are supported on all of OLED products.

Connectivity

  • WIFI 6

    HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

  • WIFI 5

    HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

  • WIFI 5

    HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

  • WIFI 5

    HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

Find Online

There is no data.

  1. Dolby Vision with Precision Detail supported on the following LG TV series: OLED G2, and OLED C2.
  2. Netflix streaming membership required.
  3. Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2022 Disney and its related entities.
  4. Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
  5. Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
  6. Supported service may differ by country.
  7. α9 Gen 5 AI Processor featured on the LG OLED G2, and C2 series.
  8. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro available on the LG OLED G2, and C2 series. A2 feature the α7 Gen 5 AI Processor's Dynamic Tone Mapping.
  9. Body and Object Enhancing available on the LG OLED G2, and C2 series.
  10. 7.1.2 surround sound available on the LG OLED G2, and C2. A2 series feature 5.1.2 surround sound.
