Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Lava e Seca
WashTower™
Styler

A imagem mostra uma geladeira Instaview

Better Laundry Time, Better Life

Better Laundry Time, Better Life Learn More
Esta imagem mostra produtos promocionais.

Buy More, Save More

Buy More, Save More Learn More
Imagem com o selo de Energia A+++ ao lado do modelo Bottom Freezer

Product to EnsureEnergy Efficiency

Product to EnsureEnergy Efficiency Learn More
Imagem da porta da geladeira aberta.

All-in-one Laundry Experience

All-in-one Laundry Experience Learn More

Make the Right Choice with Us

Esta imagem conecta-se à descrição detalhada do buscador de eletrodoméstico

Laundry Buying Guide

Laundry Buying Guide Learn More
Esta imagem conecta-se ao guia de compra

Fridge Buying Guide

Fridge Buying Guide Learn More

Washing Machines & Washer Dryers

Esta imagem conecta-se à descrição detalhada do produto com economia energética.

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection Learn More
Waiting for Subsidiary Content

AIDD™

Fabric Protection for Intelligent Care

Waiting for Subsidiary Content

TurboWash360˚™

A Thorough Cleanse in 39 Minutes

Waiting for Subsidiary Content

ezDispense™

Top Up Once, Clean 35 Loads 

Tumble Dryers

Esta es una imagen de una lavadora colocada en un cuarto de lavado.

Smart Dryers forFoolproof Results

Smart Dryers forFoolproof Results Learn More
Esta es una imagen que muestra la función AIDD™.

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

New Standard of Efficient Drying

Esta es una imagen de agua saliendo de la lavadora en 5 direcciones.

Steam™

Reduces 99.9% of Live House Dust Mites

Esta es una imagen de poner detergente en la lavadora.

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Enjoy Hassle-free  Maintenance

Styler

Esta es una imagen de una lavadora colocada en un cuarto de lavado.

Refresh with Steam,Every Day

Refresh with Steam,Every Day Learn More
Esta es una imagen que muestra la función AIDD™.

Steam™

Sanitise Daily with TrueSteam Technology

Esta es una imagen de agua saliendo de la lavadora en 5 direcciones.

Moving Hanger™

Refresh Your Clothes by Shaking off the Odours 

Esta es una imagen de poner detergente en la lavadora.

Waiting for Subsidiary Content

Helpful Hint, Our Lab

Ver más, hacer más Monitor LG UltraWide™.

Energy-efficient garment care, made possible by LG

Read More
UltraGear™, nueva clase de inmersión en juegos.

Energy-efficient garment care, made possible by LG

Read More
La historia no contada de la segunda generación de Ergo.

Energy-efficient garment care, made possible by LG

Read More

Trở Thành Thành Viên LG

Tận hưởng tất cả quyền lợi với tư cách thành viên LG,

từ mức giảm giá đặc biệt đến các dịch vụ và ưu đãi độc quyền.

Đăng nhập Đăng ký

Phiếu giảm giá chào mừng

Nhận ưu đãi 5% cho đơn hàng đầu tiên khi bạn tham gia

Chương trình trả góp

Hỗ trợ trả góp 0% lãi suất

Miễn phí giao hàng và lắp đặt

Gia hàng và hỗ trợ lắp đặt miễn phí (Xem chính sách mua hàng để biết thêm chi tiết)

Bạn Cần Trợ Giúp?

Chúng tôi ở đây để hỗ trợ bạn.

Nhận hỗ trợ