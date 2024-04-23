Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear OLED – Tela OLED 27”, QHD, HDR400, True black, 1.5M:1, 240Hz, 0,03ms (GtG), NVIDIA® G-SYNC® – 27GS95QE-B

Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear OLED – Tela OLED 27”, QHD, HDR400, True black, 1.5M:1, 240Hz, 0,03ms (GtG), NVIDIA® G-SYNC® – 27GS95QE-B

27GS95QE-B

Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear OLED – Tela OLED 27”, QHD, HDR400, True black, 1.5M:1, 240Hz, 0,03ms (GtG), NVIDIA® G-SYNC® – 27GS95QE-B

front view

Seu jogo levado a sério

Seu jogo levado a sério

Monitor OLED de 240Hz com tempo de resposta ultrarrápido de 0,03ms (GtG).

A tela

27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED

DisplayHDR™ 400 True black / DCI-P3 98.5%**

Antirreflexo

A velocidade

Taxa de atualização de 240Hz

Tempo de resposta de 0,03ms (GtG)

QHD HDMI 2.1

A tecnologia

Compatível com NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

.*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.

**DCI-P3 Típico 98,5%, Mínimo 90%.

*O brilho do monitor é comparado ao modelo anterior, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B.

Experiência de jogo imersiva
27 polegadas QHD OLED

Experiência de jogo imersiva

O monitor gamer LG UltraGear™ OLED oferece uma experiência de jogo imersiva que suporta DisplayHDR™ 400 True black e DCI-P3 de 98,5%, proporcionando uma ampla gama de cores. Com essa tecnologia avançada, você se sentirá dentro do jogo, desfrutando de imagens nítidas, vibrantes e incrivelmente realistas.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.

*O brilho do monitor é comparado ao modelo anterior, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B



275nits até 1000nits

Detalhes vívidos mesmo no escuro

Este monitor tem um brilho potente de 275nits em uso padrão e pode atingir até 1000nits, tornando-se capaz de capturar os detalhes mais sutis em cantos profundos e garantindo uma experiência de jogo vívida e imersiva, mesmo em cenas escuras.

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode ser diferente do uso real.

*275 nits é o brilho típico com nível de imagem médio de 100%.



DisplayHDR™ True black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

A máxima explosão de cores

O DisplayHDR™ True black 400 dá vida a cada cena, seja clara ou escura, com seus detalhes realistas e uma taxa de contraste de 1,5M.
Mergulhe no mundo mais vibrante criado pelo DCI-P3 98,5% (Typ).

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.

*TrueBlack 400 está no nível de imagem médio de 10% e 1,5m:1 é a taxa de contraste no nível de imagem médio de 25%.

[Dica] Para desfrutar de uma experiência OLED ainda mais rica em qualidade de imagem no ambiente de jogos, desative o modo Smart Energy Saving.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.

*O modo Smart Energy Saving é aplicado por padrão para otimizar o consumo de energia, mas você pode desfrutar de uma experiência de jogo mais brilhante desligando-o.

*Selecione 'OFF' o modo Smart Energy Saving (Geral → SMART ENERGY SAVING → Off).

*O consumo de energia pode aumentar quando o modo Smart Energy Saving está desligado.

Visualize seu jogo de qualquer ângulo
Antirreflexo

Visualize seu jogo de qualquer ângulo

A aplicação da tecnologia antirreflexo pode proporcionar uma melhor experiência de visualização em qualquer lugar, reduzindo o desvio da tela, mesmo em um ambiente de iluminação ao redor.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.

Live Color Low Blue Light Logo.
Com a tecnologia Live Color Low Blue Light da LG você garante a melhor experiência de cuidado com os olhos, pois ela reduz o componente de luz azul emitido pelo monitor te permitindo escolher o filtro de luz azul do nível 1-4.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.

*O recurso acima pode variar dependendo do ambiente ou das condições de computação do usuário.

*Os painéis LG OLED são certificados pela UL.

Monitor UltraGear™ OLED, veloz como nunca
Display OLED com 240Hz e 0,03ms (GtG)

Monitor UltraGear™ OLED, veloz como nunca

O novo monitor UltraGear™ da LG oferece uma velocidade ultrarrápida com taxa de atualização de 240Hz e tempo de resposta de 0,03ms (GtG) na tela OLED.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.

Velocidade avassaladora, taxa de atualização OLED 240Hz

Uma velocidade ultrarrápida de 240Hz permite que você veja o próximo quadro rapidamente e faz com que a imagem pareça suave. Responda rapidamente aos adversários e mire no alvo facilmente.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.


Tempo de resposta ultrarrápido de 0,03ms (GtG)

O tempo de resposta de 0,03 ms (GtG) reduz o efeito fantasma e ajuda os objetos a renderizarem claramente, permitindo que você aproveite o jogo com movimentos muito mais suaves e fluidos.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.

Amplifique a saída de jogos com tela OLED
QHD OLED HDMI 2.1

Amplifique a saída de jogos com tela OLED

O 27GS95QE-B é capaz de uma taxa de atualização de até 240Hz a partir do HDMI 2.1. Isso significa que os jogadores podem desfrutar totalmente da resolução QHD e 240Hz por DisplayPort ou HDMI.

*Suporta taxa de atualização rápida de até 240Hz. É necessária uma placa gráfica que suporte HDMI 2.1 e o cabo HDMI 2.1 (incluído no pacote) para funcionar corretamente.

*A placa gráfica é vendida separadamente.

Tecnologia focada na experiência de jogo fluida

"Tecnologia focada na experiência de jogo fluida "

Compatível com NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

O 27GS95QE-B é um monitor compatível com G-SYNC® testado e oficialmente validado pela NVIDIA, reduzindo as rupturas e rasgos na tela para uma experiência de jogo suave e rápida.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

A tecnologia AMD FreeSync Premium Pro eleva o padrão para o próximo nível em telas de jogos, permitindo uma experiência de usuário excepcional ao jogar jogos, filmes e outros conteúdos em HDR.

Design projetado exclusivamente para o jogador

Melhore a sua experiência de jogo com uma nova iluminação hexagonal e um design sem bordas. A base ajustável suporta giro, inclinação e altura, assim, ajuda você a jogar com mais conforto.

Design projetado exclusivamente para o jogador

Giro
Giro
Inclinação/Altura
Inclinação/Altura
Pivot
Pivot
Design sem bordas
Design sem bordas



Controle Remoto UltraGear

Defina e controle do seu jeito

Com o controle remoto UltraGear, você pode definir e controlar seu monitor. Através dele, você consegue ligar, desligar, ajustar o som, mudar de modo, entre outras funcionalidades.

*O controle remoto está incluso no pacote.

Plugin para Efeito Sonoro Imersivo
Saída de fone de ouvido de 4 polos

Plugin para Efeito Sonoro Imersivo

Aproveite seus jogos enquanto conversa por voz conectando-se facilmente com a saída para fone de ouvido de 4 pólos. Além disso, sinta-se ainda mais envolvido no seu jogo com o som 3D virtual DTS Headphone :X.

*Fones de ouvido vendidos separadamente.



Proteja sua tela com OLED Care

O OLED Care ajuda a evitar o burn-in de exibição da imagem, que ocorre quando uma nova imagem se altera ou quando uma imagem estática de alto contraste é exibida por muito tempo.

*Este recurso só está disponível como um controle remoto incluído no pacote.

Dynamic Action Sync

Responda a ação dos seus oponentes com menos atraso de entrada e capture os momentos mais críticos do jogo em tempo real.

 

Black Stabilizer

Esse recurso ajuda a evitar que os atiradores se escondam nos lugares mais escuros e escapar rapidamente das situações quando o flash explode.

Crosshair

A centralização do crosshair possibilita melhor visão e precisão nos jogos de tiro em primeira pessoa.

Contador de FPS

O contador de FPS permitirá que você veja o quão bem tudo está carregando. Mesmo que esteja editando, jogando ou vendo um filme, cada quadro é importante e, com o Contador de FPS, terá dados em tempo real.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.

*O recurso Crosshair não está disponível enquanto o FPS Counter está ativado.

*O contador de FPS pode exibir o valor que excede a taxa de atualização máxima do monitor.

Cores precisas atualizadas
LG Calibration Studio

Cores precisas atualizadas

Otimize o desempenho de cores usando a Calibração de Hardware através do LG Calibration Studio, aproveitando ao máximo o amplo espectro de cores e consistência da tela LG QHD OLED.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.

*O software e o Sensor de Calibração NÃO estão incluídos no pacote. Para baixar o software LG Calibration Studio mais recente, visite o site lg.com/br

Todas as especificações

CARACTERÍSTICAS DO PRODUTO

  • Modelo

    27GS95QE-B

  • Tela

    OLED de 27”

  • Cor

    Cinza e Roxo

  • Código de Vendas

    27GS95QE-B

TELA

  • Tamanho

    27"

  • Tempo de Resposta

    0.03ms (GtG)

  • Tipo de Tela

    OLED

  • Taxa de Atualização

    240Hz

  • Ângulo de Visão

    178º (R/L) / 178º (U/D)

  • Gama de cores

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Resolução Máxima

    QHD (2560 x 1440) (16:9)

  • Profundidade de Cores (nº de cores)

    1.07B

  • Brilho

    275cd/m² (típ.)

  • Densidade de Pixels (Pixel Pitch)

    0.2292 x 0.2292mm

  • Contraste

    1500000:1 (típ.)

  • Tratamento de Superfície

    Anti-reflexo

RECURSOS

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™400

  • VRR

    Sim

  • Efeito HDR

    Sim

  • VESA Adaptive Sync

    Sim

  • Black Stabilizer

    Sim

  • Cor Calibrada de Fábrica

    Sim

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Sim

  • Crosshair

    Sim

  • Modo Leitura

    Sim

  • FPS

    Sim

  • Color Weakness

    Sim

  • RGB LED

    Iluminação Hexagonal

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Economia Inteligente de Energia

    Sim

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • OnScreen Control

    Sim

ENTRADAS E SAÍDAS

  • HDMI 2.1

    Sim (2ea)

  • DisplayPort 1.4

    Sim (1ea)

  • Porta USB a montante

    Sim (1ea/ver3.0)

  • Porta USB a jusante

    Sim (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Saída de Fone de Ouvido

    Sim (4 polos. Som + Mic)

  • Fone de Ouvido DTS

    Sim

ACESSÓRIOS

  • Adaptador

    Sim

  • Cabo de alimentação

    Sim

  • Cabo HDMI

    Sim (ver2.1)

  • Cabo DisplayPort

    Sim

  • Cabo USB A para B

    Sim

  • Controle remoto

    Sim

ENERGIA

  • Consumo de Energia

    25W (típ.) 37.7W

  • Fonte

    Adaptador externo

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    19V, 7.37A

OUTROS

  • Garantia

    12 meses

  • Ajustes de Posição

    Inclinação (-5~15°) Altura (110mm)
    Giração (-10~10°) Pivô (Anti-horário)

  • Tamanho da Furação VESA

    100 x 100 mm

  • Base Destacável

    Sim

  • Suporte OneClick

    Sim

INFORMAÇÕES FISCAIS

  • NCM

    85285200

  • CEST

    2106800

  • Código EAN

    7893299948206

DIMENSÕES E PESO

  • Dimensões com suporte (L x A x P)

    604,4 x 574,4 x 258mm (para cima)
    604,4 x 464,4 x 258mm (para baixo)

  • Dimensões sem base (L x A x P)

    604,4 x 350,6 x 45,3mm

  • Dimensões no envio (L x A x P)

    808 x 181 x 532mm

  • Peso com suporte

    7,35 Kg

  • Peso sem suporte

    5,05 Kg

  • Peso Embalagem

    11,0 Kg

