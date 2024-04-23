Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitor LG UltraWide™ LG 29'' IPS Full HD 2560x1080 75Hz 5ms (GtG) HDMI HDR10 AMD FreeSync 29WK600-W

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Onde comprar

29WK600-W

29WK600-W

Monitor LG UltraWide™ LG 29'' IPS Full HD 2560x1080 75Hz 5ms (GtG) HDMI HDR10 AMD FreeSync 29WK600-W

Eleve o equipamento do seu Home Office

Tela Full HD UltraWide™ 21:9

 

Eleve o equipamento do seu Home Office

O monitor LG UltraWide™ 21:9 tem resolução Full HD (2560x1080) e oferece 33% mais espaço de tela comparado a monitores convencionais. Aproveite a tela para ver mais relatórios de uma vez durante a video-chamada.

 

Mais produtividade durante as aulas online

Mais produtividade durante as aulas online

Realize suas anotações, veja o material da aula, faça uma pergunta no chat e busque mais informações, tudo em apenas uma tela.

 

Imagem de planilhas e slides lado a lado na tela de 21:9 UltraWide, enquanto a tela de 16:9 não permite essa visualização devido ao espaço insuficiente.

Seja multi-tarefa no trabalho

O monitor LG UltraWide™ permite que você trabalhe em mais de um relatório de uma vez só, sem precisar alternar de janelas toda vez.

 

Tela 21:9 permite maior produtividade nas tarefas
O monitor UltraWide™

Maior Produtividade

O novo monitor de 29 polegadas UltraWide™ da LG com tela 21:9, permite maior produtividade nas tarefas do seu dia-a-dia, pois oferece 30% mais espaço de uso, quando comparado a telas 16:9. Possibilitando o uso de mais de um programa ao mesmo tempo sem perder qualidade de resolução.
Mais espaço para multitarefas
Tela Full HD de 21:9

Mais espaço para multitarefas

A resolução (2560X1080) UltraWide™ Full HD de 21:9 oferece 30% mais espaço de tela em comparação com o monitor de resolução Full HD de 16:9. Você pode executar várias telas e visualizar mais miniaturas de uma só vez.
Configure o monitor de forma fácil
OnScreen Control

Fácil Configuração

O OnScreen Control permite alterar as configurações do monitor, customizar a tela em até 14 modos, com o Screen Split 2.0, e visualizar duas janelas ao mesmo tempo através do PIP.

*É necessário o download de software para habilitar o OnScreen Control. Para obter detalhes de download, visite LG.com.

*As modificações ou atualizações do software OnScreen Control não são notificadas antecipadamente.

HDR10 - Incrível qualidade de imagem
HDR 10

Incrível qualidade de imagem

Incrível qualidade de imagem com o HDR10, pois reproduz alto brilho e ampla gama de cores quando comparado a monitores convencionais, deixando as imagens com maior qualidade em situações mais brilhantes ou de maior contraste.
IPS proporciona cores mais reais
IPS com sRGB 99%

Cores reais e visualização ampliada

O monitor IPS da LG exibe precisão de cores impecável. Com um ângulo de visão ampliado, a exibição IPS reproduz 99% de cobertura do espectro de cores sRGB.
Ajuste ergonômico para mais conforto
Mais conforto

Ajuste Ergonômico

A base curvada aprimora a estabilidade para a obtenção de um desempenho confiável. Ela pode ser ajustada para alterar a inclinação, do monitor para que haja uma experiência mais confortável de visualização.
Experiência de som de cinema
Experiência de cinema

MAXXAUDIO®

Tenha experiência imersiva de cinema com o MAXXAUDIO® tendo 2 alto-falantes de 5W cada no monitor UltraWide™ 21:9 com HDR10.

Configurações otimizadas para jogos &quot;

Configurações otimizadas para jogos

Customize a experiência em jogo com a função Game Mode para jogos em FPS e RTS, ajustando e melhorando as configurações para o tipo de jogo que você escolher.

 

Imprimir

Especificação chave

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    29

  • Resolução

    2560 x 1080

  • Tipo de painel

    IPS

  • Proporção

    21:9

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    75

  • Tempo de resposta

    5ms (GtG em mais rápido)

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinação

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÕES

  • Nome do produto

    UltraWide

  • Ano

    2018

EXIBIÇÃO

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    29

  • Proporção

    21:9

  • Tipo de painel

    IPS

  • Tempo de resposta

    5ms (GtG em mais rápido)

  • Resolução

    2560 x 1080

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0.2628 x 0.2628

  • Profundidade de cor (número de cores)

    16,7 milhões

  • Ângulo de visão (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Relação de contraste (Tipo)

    1000:1

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    75

  • Brillo (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Relación de contraste (mín.)

    700:1

  • Tamaño [cm]

    73

CONECTIVIDADE

  • HDMI

    SIM(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    SIM(1ea)

  • Versão DP

    1.4

  • Saída para auscultadores

    3 polos (somente som)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

    SIM

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Fraqueza de cor

    SIM

  • Economia de energia inteligente

    SIM

  • Cor calibrada na fábrica

    SIM

  • Seguro de cintilação

    SIM

  • Sincronização de ação dinâmica

    SIM

  • Estabilizador Preto

    SIM

  • Mira

    SIM

  • Modo Leitor

    SIM

  • Super Resolução+

    SIM

  • Efeito HDR

    SIM

MECÂNICA

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinação

  • Montável na parede [mm]

    100 x 100

SOM

  • Maxx Áudio

    SIM

  • Palestrante

    5Wx2

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensiones de envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    822 x 159 x 413

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    698.1 x 410.9 x 209.4

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    698.1 x 317.5 x 76.9

  • Peso en envío [kg]

    7.5

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    5.2

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    4.7

PODER

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    40W

  • Consumo de energía (Energy Star)

    20.5W

  • Consumo de energia (modo de suspensão)

    Menos de 0,5W

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    32W

  • Consumo de energia (DC Off)

    Menos de 0,3W

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Tipo

    Alimentação externa (adaptador)

ACESSÓRIO

  • HDMI

    SIM

APLICAÇÃO SW

  • Controlador duplo

    SIM

  • Controle na tela (LG Screen Manager)

    SIM

PADRÃO

  • RoHS

    SIM

