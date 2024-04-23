Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Smartphone LG K12+ Câmera de 16MP, Inteligência Artificial, Selfie de 8MP flash e Resistencia Militar

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Onde comprar

Smartphone LG K12+ Câmera de 16MP, Inteligência Artificial, Selfie de 8MP flash e Resistencia Militar

LMX420BMW

Smartphone LG K12+ Câmera de 16MP, Inteligência Artificial, Selfie de 8MP flash e Resistencia Militar

(3)

Google Assistente

Google Lens

DTS:X

K12+ Making of

K12+ Making of

A gente aposta que você se divertiu assistindo aos comerciais
do K12+ com Kevinho! Mas, mais engraçado ainda vai ser
conferir tudo o que o moleque dos hits aprontou durante os
bastidores da gravação. Vem ver!
Design ergonômico e fino Feito para o seu conforto

Inteligência Artificial que entende todo mundo

O smartphone LG K12+ vai mudar sua forma de pensar, ele foi desenvolvido para facilitar o seu dia a dia e te acompanhar em todas as horas.

Mais velocidade no seu dia a dia1

Performance Octa Core

Mais velocidade no seu dia a dia

A vida está cada vez mais rápida e com mais conteúdos. Por isso, aproveite a velocidade do Processador Octa Core 2.0 GHz, a Memória RAM de 3GB e a espaçosa
Memória Interna de 32GB.

Câmera traseira PDAF de 16 MP, Todas as fotos são de parar o trânsito, Câmera com Inteligência Artificial e Câmera frontal de 8 MP com flash.

Câmera Principal de 16MP com PDAF

Não perca nenhum momento

Uma boa foto pode ser tirada a qualquer hora. Com o Foco Rápido Automático PDAF, suas fotos ficarão sempre perfeitas, até com imagens em movimento.

Câmera com inteligência artificial Configurações ideais em um instante

Câmera com Inteligência Artificial

Configurações ideais em um instante

Capture o melhor de cada cena. A Câmera AI reconhece o que está enquadrado e faz ajustes ideais para 8 assuntos diferentes, como pessoas, animais e comida. Cada foto é aprimorada imediatamente.

Câmera frontal de 8 MP com flash Ilumine suas selfies

Câmera frontal de 8 MP com flash

Ilumine suas selfies

Suas selfies evoluíram. Agora, além de ótima resolução, você tem Flash para iluminar rostos no escuro, Modo Retrato para desfocar o fundo e a Inteligência Artificial para ajustes automáticos.

Efeitos de flash divertidos Flash com novos truques

Efeitos de flash divertidos

Flash com novos truques

Novas maneiras de usar o flash. Auxilia na preparação dos seus enquadramentos para uma foto com flash. O Flash Jump Cut tira quatro fotos para criar GIFs memoráveis. E o Flash Musical combina com a batida da sua música favorita.
Botão Google Assistente

Basta clicar para obter as funções do Google

Agora, você tem um botão exclusivo para fazer pesquisas, mandar mensagens, tirar dúvidas, saber a previsão do tempo, definir alarmes, criar lembretes, verificar o trânsito, ver o placar do jogo, ligar para alguém e muito mais. É só apertar e falar! Não precisa mais dizer “Ok Google” antes.

Botão Google Assistente Basta clicar para obter as funções do Google

Google Assistant

Agora ficou fácil escolher o seu destino enquanto dirige, com toda a segurança e tecnologia que o LG K12+ oferece com o suporte ao Google Assistant.
Google Assistant

Resistente ao seu dia a dia.

Resistente ao seu dia a dia.

Você não precisa mais se preocupar com o calor, umidade ou poeira no seu smartphone. O LG K12+ foi feito especialmente para resistir a todos os impactos dos seus dias.

DTS:X Surround Sound Som Premium, a qualquer momento, em qualquer lugar

DTS:X 3D Som de Cinema 3D

Som Premium, a qualquer momento, em qualquer lugar

Ao colocar qualquer fone de ouvido, você vai ouvir como se estivesse no cinema, com os sons chegando de várias direções para uma incrível sensação de imersão 360º.

Tela HD+ FullVision de 5,7 Assista na tela grande

Tela HD+ FullVision de 5,7”

Mais tela, menos borda

A surpreendente tela FullVision oferece mais espaço para mensagens de texto, navegação e visão mais ampla durante os jogos. A proporção de 18:9 e a resolução HD+ permitem uma qualidade de imagem superior para uma experiência mais envolvente.

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

OPÇÃO DE CHIP

  • Slot

    2

  • Formato do chip

    Nano-SIM

  • Tipo do Chip

    4FF

FORMATO DO APARELHO

  • Formato do aparelho

    Barra Toushscreen

TIPO DO TECLADO

  • Tipo do teclado

    Virtual

CONECTIVIDADE E REDE

  • Download

    300Mbps

  • Upload

    50Mbps

  • EDGE

    Downlink e Uplink

  • GPRS

    Downlink e Uplink

  • Terminal 2G

    850MHz/900MHz/1.800MHz/1.900MHz

  • Terminal 3G

    850MHz/900Mhz/1.900MHz/2.100MHz

  • Terminal 4G

    700MHz/850MHz/900MHz/1.800MHz/1.900MHz/2100MHz/2.600MHz

  • Categoria 4G

    Cat 6

MEDIDAS

  • Medidas do aparelho (AxLxP) em mm

    153.0 X 71.9 X 8.3 mm

  • Peso do aparelho (com bateria - gramas)

    150g

  • Medidas da caixa unitária (AxLxP) em mm

    175 x 91 x 59 mm

  • Peso da caixa unitária (gramas)

    137.9g

  • Peso do Kit

    363.16g

  • Quantidade de itens caixa master (unidade)

    5

  • Medidas da caixa master (AxLxP) em mm

    300 x 92 x 176 mm

  • Peso da caixa master (Vazia - gramas)

    105g

  • Peso da caixa master (gramas)

    1815.8g

MATERIAL

  • Material

    Plástico

IMAGEM, ÁUDIO E VÍDEO

  • Imagem

    BMP, WBMP, GIF, JPEG, PNG, WebP, JPS, MPO

  • Áudio

    File Format:
    MP3, WMA, AAC, AMR, FLAC, WAV, MIDI, OGG, AIFF, M4A
    Codecs:
    AAC/AAC+/EAAC+/MP3/FLAC/ALAC/PCM/AMR/Vorbis/WMA/OPUS

  • Vídeo

    File Format:
    3GP, MP4, AVI, ASF, MPG, MKV, Webm, FLV, TS, OGM
    Codecs:
    H.264 (BP/MP/HP), AVC, H.263, MPEG4 (SP/ASP), VP8, VP9, XviD, HEVC (MP), MJPEG, THEORA

SISTEMA OPERACIONAL

  • Sistema Operacional

    Android 8.1 (Oreo)

PROCESSADOR

  • Processador

    Octa Core 2.0GHz Media Tek MT6762

NAVEGADOR

  • NAVEGADOR

    Google Chrome

CÂMERA

  • Recursos fotográficos câmera principal

    16MP f2.0

  • Foco

    Automático

  • Enquadramento da foto

    Sim

  • HDR

    Sim

  • Temporizador

    Sim

  • Cheese shot

    Sim

  • Flash

    LED

  • Modo

    Automático

  • Recursos fotográficos câmera frontal

    8MP f2.0

  • Cheese Shot

    Sim

  • Foto espelhada

    Sim

  • Resolução filmadora principal

    1080p

  • Modo de gravação

    Automático

  • Resolução filmadora frontal

    1080p

MEMÓRIA

  • Interna

    32GB

  • RAM

    3GB

  • Externa

    Micro SD

  • Cartão de memória compatível

    2TB

TELA

  • Tamanho

    5.7"

  • Resolução

    HD+ (720 (H) X 1440 (V)), 282ppi

  • Tecnologia

    TFT

RECURSOS

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • Conexão USB

    Sim

  • Wi-fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

    Sim

  • Função Modem

    Sim

  • Visualização (Word, Excel, PPT, PDF)

    Sim

  • E-mail (POP3/IMAP4/SMTP/Exchange)

    Sim

  • A-GPS

    Sim

  • Viva voz

    Sim

  • USB OTG

    Sim

  • MIL SPEC

    Sim

  • Finger Print

    Sim

  • Alarme

    Sim

  • Calculadora

    SIM

  • Cronômetro

    Sim

  • Calendário

    Sim

  • Horário mundial

    SIM

  • Chamada em espera

    Sim

  • Discagem rápida

    Sim

  • Registro de chamadas

    Sim

  • Chamada por comando de voz

    Sim

  • Alerta vibratório

    Sim

  • Gravador de voz

    Sim

  • Rádio

    Sim

OUTROS

  • Outros

    Google Assistente, Google Lens , DTS-X

SENSORES

  • Acelerômetro

    Sim

  • Proximidade

    Sim

  • Luz

    Sim

BATERIA

  • Bateria

    3000mAh (Typ), 2890mAh (Min), 3.85V, (Li-ion)

CONECTOR USB

  • Conector USB

    Tipo B

CORES DISPONÍVEIS

  • Cores disponíveis

    Preto, Platinum, Azul

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

Principais Ofertas

Precisa de Ajuda?

Estamos aqui para te ajudar com o que você precisar.

Obtenha suporte

Torne-Se um Membro da LG

Aproveite todos os benefícios da comunidade de membros LG, que vão de descontos especiais a serviços e ofertas exclusivas.

Entrar Cadastre-se

Cupom de Boas-Vindas

Garanta 5% de desconto na sua primeira compra ao se inscrever como membro LG

Preços Exclusivos

Receba ofertas exclusivas de lançamentos de produtos em primeira mão

Entrega Grátis

Em todas as compras realizadas na LG.com.br

Entre em Contato