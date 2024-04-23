Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Smart TV 4K LG QNED MiniLED QNED90 de 65 polegadas 2024

Smart TV 4K LG QNED MiniLED QNED90 de 65 polegadas 2024

65QNED90TSA

Smart TV 4K LG QNED MiniLED QNED90 de 65 polegadas 2024

(3)
65QNED90TSA

Surpreenda-se com a nova QNED

Cores vivas e nitidez impressionante na majestosa LG QNED. O nosso novo processador e o precision dimming aprimoram os conteúdos para que cada pixel permaneça extremamente nítido.

*Imagem de tela simulada.

Descubra as novas inovações da LG QNED

Duas imagens quadradas são exibidas em uma fileira horizontal. Na primeira imagem à esquerda, o chip do Processador alpha 8 AI 4K é mostrado com uma luz alaranjada emanando de baixo. Na segunda imagem à direita, as TVs QNED89, QNED90 e QNED99 da LG são mostradas em ordem da esquerda para a direita. Cada TV mostra um respingo de cores e as palavras "TV Ultra Grande" são exibidas acima das TVs.

Processador AI alpha 8 4K

A inteligência excepcional da QNED eleva a experiência da TV

Imersão de dentro para fora. Nosso avançado Processador AI alpha 8 4K otimiza automaticamente a qualidade de imagem e som para se sincronizar com você.

*Imagem de tela simulada.

Inteligência que refina a experiência QNED

Três imagens quadradas são exibidas em uma fileira horizontal. À esquerda, uma imagem de uma TV da LG montada na parede em uma sala de estar, com um músico tocando guitarra na tela, acompanhado por gráficos de círculos concêntricos representando ondas sonoras, e as palavras “AI Customization” no canto superior esquerdo. No meio, uma imagem de uma mulher agachada do lado de fora, em um dia ensolarado, na frente de árvores e um céu azul, acompanhada pelas palavras "AI Picture Pro" no canto superior esquerdo. À direita, uma imagem de uma TV da LG com bolhas de áudio e ondas emanando da tela e preenchendo o espaço, acompanhada pela palavra "AI Sound Pro" no canto superior esquerdo.

Personalização com AI

Adapta-se à forma como você assiste TV

Calibração rápida para seu jeito de assistir TV

Selecione suas imagens favoritas e o Assistente de Imagem Personalizada criará uma calibração personalizada exatamente de acordo com suas preferências, a partir de 85 milhões de possibilidades, e a salvará em seu perfil.

Uma imagem de uma LG TV montada em uma parede em uma sala de estar, com um guitarrista mostrado na tela. Gráficos de círculos concêntricos representando ondas sonoras.
AI Acoustic Tuning

O som ideal para seu ambiente

O sistema de som detecta a disposição do ambiente e a posição do ouvinte para criar a melhor configuração de áudio, perfeitamente ajustada à acústica específica do ambiente.

Uma imagem de uma TV e uma Soundbar da LG em um espaço de convivência moderno durante a noite. A imagem de uma aurora boreal é exibida com os níveis ideais de brilho.
Uma imagem de uma TV e uma Soundbar da LG em um espaço de convivência moderno durante o dia. A imagem de uma aurora boreal é exibida com os níveis ideais de brilho.

Brilho com Inteligência Artificial sob qualquer luminosidade

Seja durante o dia ou à noite, as Configurações de Brilho IA detectam a luminosidade em seu ambiente e ajustam automaticamente o brilho da imagem, proporcionando uma visualização nítida e clara.

Imagem AI Pro

Vivencie realismo em cada cena

Super Resolução AI

A inteligência artificial proporciona nitidez e cores vibrantes

Transforme cada cena em uma obra-prima. O Super Resolução AI utiliza algoritmos de deep learning para aprimorar o conteúdo em tempo real, fazendo com que tudo o que você assiste pareça incrivelmente nítido.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 e QNED85 contam com o Imagem AI Pro e Super Resolução AI

**Modelos com o processador alpha 9/ alpha 8 (QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 e 86NANO80) apresentam o Mapeamento Dinâmico de Tom Pro.

***O Imagem AI Pro não funcionará com nenhum conteúdo protegido por direitos autorais em serviços de streaming.

****A qualidade da imagem do conteúdo ampliado variará com base na resolução da fonte.

Som AI Pro

Ouça os mínimos detalhes do ambiente sonoro

Uma imagem de uma TV da LG mostrando músicos se apresentando, com gráficos de círculos brilhantes ao redor do espaço.

Surround virtual 9.1.2

O áudio realista que se espalha pelo seu ambiente

Ouça cada respiração e cada batida enquanto o sistema de som surround virtual 9.1.2 preenche todo o seu ambiente com um espetáculo sonoro de qualidade.

Uma imagem de uma TV da LG mostrando músicos se apresentando, com gráficos de círculos brilhantes ao redor do espaço.

Intensificador de Som Dinâmico

Descubra um som impactante

Os aprimoramentos do processador com AI dão ao seu áudio um aumento dinâmico potente.

Uma imagem de uma TV da LG mostrando músicos se apresentando, com gráficos de círculos brilhantes ao redor do espaço.

Controle de Som Adaptável

O som que combina com tudo o que você assiste

O Controle de Som Adaptável equilibra o áudio de acordo com o conteúdo em tempo real, proporcionando uma clareza sonora incrível.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**Deve ser ativado no menu do modo de som.

***O som pode variar de acordo com o ambiente em que se escuta.

webOS Re:New Program

Sua TV nova todo ano

Mantenha-se atualizado com os recursos e tecnologias mais recentes com as quatro atualizações garantidas do webOS ao longo de cinco anos.

Uma imagem do logotipo do webOS Re:New Program apresentado sobre um fundo preto com a parte superior de uma esfera azul e roxa na parte inferior.

*O webOS Re:New Program oferece um total de quatro atualizações do webOS ao longo de cinco anos.
**Os cinco anos são baseados no lançamento global do novo produto.
***A primeira atualização do webOS ocorrerá no ano subsequente da versão do webOS.

****Os clientes receberão cinco versões do webOS, incluindo a versão atual no momento da compra.
*****Atualizações estão disponíveis para os modelos lançados em 2022, incluindo todas as OLED e as QNED 8K, e os modelos lançados após 2023, incluindo UHD, NanoCell, QNED e OLED.

webOS 24

Personalize sua experiência com a TV

Uma TV feita para você com os recursos Meu Perfil, Assistente de Imagem Personalizada, Concierge AI e Quick Cards.

Uma imagem mostra a tela inicial do webOS 24 com as categorias Home Office, Jogos, Música, Home Hub e Esportes. A parte inferior da tela mostra recomendações personalizadas em "Principais opções para você".

*Os menus e aplicativos disponíveis podem variar de acordo com o país e ser diferentes no lançamento.
**As recomendações de palavras-chave variam de acordo com o aplicativo e horário e são fornecidas apenas em países que oferecem suporte a PNL em seu idioma nativo.

***Aplicável aos modelos OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD fabricados a partir do ano de 2023.
****Um total de quatro upgrades será fornecido no período de cinco anos, e os prazos podem variar dependendo da região ou do país.
*****Imagens de tela simuladas.

Telas Gigantes

Sua TV com maior imersão

Uma imagem de uma família em uma sala de estar com uma LG TV ultra grande montada na parede, com uma cena de oceano incluindo coral e uma tartaruga na tela.

Imersão máxima com entretenimento em tamanho real. Veja todo o seu conteúdo em uma tela ultra grande e desfrute de uma clareza e escala incomparáveis para assistir, jogar ou se exercitar.

*As QNED99 and QNED90 incluem o Gallery Design.
**QNED99, QNED90, QNED85 e QNED80 estão disponíveis em tamanho de no máximo 86 polegadas.
***Os modelos disponíveis podem variar por região.

Precision Dimming

A luz de fundo ideal proporciona uma imagem nítida e cristalina

Veja todas as cenas com uma nitidez natural. A tecnologia Precision Dimming controla centenas de blocos de regulagem de luminosidade para produzir a imagem mais nítida possível e revelar detalhes ocultos.

*As QNED99, QNED90 e QNED89 incluem a Precision Dimming Technology.
**As QNED90 e QNED89 incluem o recurso Precision Dimming.

Escala de milhões de tons de cinza

Com um milhão de tons os detalhes são magníficos

Um milhão de gradações dinâmicas e níveis de brilho revelam os detalhes mais nítidos para novos patamares de profundidade.

Uma imagem em tela dividida de um cisne. À esquerda, as palavras "Conventional LCD" (LCD convencional) e uma barra de cores que vai do preto ao branco com incrementos acentuados é exibida na frente do cisne, que parece pixelado e escuro. À direita, as palavras "1M Greyscale" (Escala de cinza 1M) e uma barra de cores com gradação suave do preto ao branco é exibida na frente do cisne, que é nítido e tem bom contraste.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

Cores QNED

Veja cores brilhantes e exuberantes ganharem vida

Seja hipnotizado por cores incrivelmente ricas e ainda mais vivas do que o mundo ao seu redor.

*QNED89, QNED85 and QNED80 com o recurso Cores QNED

**O volume da gama de cores (WCG) da tela é equivalente ou excede o WCG do espaço de cor DCI-P3, conforme certificado independente pela Intertek.

Gallery Design

Uma exposição de arte em sua parede

Exiba sua TV como uma obra de arte. O design fino fica nivelado com a parede, para que a tela se integre perfeitamente ao seu espaço.

Três imagens de TVs LG instaladas em paredes de diferentes salas de estar, exibindo obras de arte coloridas. A imagem à esquerda mostra uma LG TV instalada nivelada contra uma parede de madeira com sua soundbar acoplada. A imagem no canto superior direito mostra uma LG TV instalada com uma soundbar contra a parede cinza em uma sala de estar moderna com piso de madeira, exibindo obras de arte coloridas na tela. A imagem no canto inferior direito mostra a vista em ângulo de uma sala de estar com piso de mármore e uma LG TV montada contra uma parede bege que exibe uma vista aérea de um barco em um oceano tropical.

*As QNED99 and QNED90 incluem o Gallery Design.
**As QNED99, QNED90 e QNED80 estão disponíveis em tamanho de no máximo 86 polegadas.
***Os modelos disponíveis podem variar por região.

Combinação perfeita com o Áudio LG

A soundbar excepcional digna da LG QNED

Uma imagem de uma TV da LG e soundbar instaladas na parede com um gráfico branco com o símbolo de Wi-Fi no centro.

Interface WOW

Simplicidade ao seu alcance

Acesse a interface WOW na LG TV para controlar a soundbar de forma simples, como modos, perfis e recursos úteis.

Uma imagem de uma TV da LG e soundbar instaladas na parede com um gráfico branco com o símbolo de Wi-Fi no centro.

WOW Orchestra

Imagens e sons em perfeita harmonia

O WOW Orchestra combina o som diferenciado da soundbar e a melhor imagem da LG QNED em perfeita sintonia.

Uma imagem de uma TV da LG e soundbar instaladas na parede com um gráfico branco com o símbolo de Wi-Fi no centro.

WOWCAST integrado

Assista à sua TV sem poluição visual.

Elimine os cabos e ouça plenamente todo o potencial da qualidade de áudio da sua Soundbar LG com o WOWCAST.

*A soundbar pode ser adquirida separadamente, e o Controle de modo da soundbar pode variar de acordo com o modelo.

**O uso do controle remoto da LG TV é limitado a apenas determinados recursos.

***Observe que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. É necessária uma conexão de rede para receber as atualizações.

****TVs compatíveis com a interface WOW: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 e QNED80.

*****TVs compatíveis com WOW Orchestra: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 e QNED85.

******TVs compatíveis com WOWCAST: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 e QNED85.

*******Os modelos QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 e QNED85 de 80 polegadas e maiores podem ser combinados com os modelos S90TY, S90TR e S70.

Mergulhe nas emoções do cinema e nas habilidades de jogo

Dolby Vision e Modo FILMMAKER

Veja exatamente como os diretores sonharam

Transforme a noite de filmes. A imagem ultranítida da Dolby Vision trabalhando em conjunto com o FILMMAKER MODE™ preserva o olhar do diretor, otimizando a qualidade da imagem e garantindo que não haja distorções ou excesso de processamento.

Uma imagem de um homem em um estúdio de edição escuro olhando para uma LG TV exibindo o filme “Killers of the Flower Moon”. O texto sobreposto à imagem diz: "Para assistir em casa, todo filme deve ser visto em filmmaker mode." seguido por "Martin Scorsese, Director, Killers of the Flower Moon" abaixo. O logotipo “Killers of the Flower Moon”, o logotipo da Apple TV e o texto “em breve” aparecem abaixo.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.
**O logotipo FILMMAKER MODE™ é uma marca comercial da UHD Alliance, Inc.

Experiência real de cinema

Desfrute de áudio e imagens em tamanho real do seu sofá

Transforme a maneira como você assiste a seus filmes favoritos. A tecnologia Dolby Atmos reproduz um som que preenche o ambiente para envolvê-lo ainda mais, enquanto o HDR10 Pro garante cores vibrantes e intensas.

A imagem de uma sala de estar aconchegante vista de frente. Uma cúpula branca e opaca cobre a sala e gráficos circulares brilhantes a circundam. O logotipo Dolby Atmos é exibido no canto inferior esquerdo.

Gameplay com experiência avançada

Transforme suas conquistas em grandes vitórias

Seu jogo em alta velocidade com FreeSync e VRR, enquanto as configurações simplificadas deixam você focado na vitória.

Um vídeo abre com uma cena desfocada de um carro em alta velocidade em um jogo de corrida. A cena é aprimorada, resultando em uma ação suave e clara. Logotipo do FreeSync Premium Pro e logotipo do VRR no canto superior direito.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 e QNED85 contam com AMD FreeSync™ Premium e VRR.

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 e QNED80 contam com GeForce NOW, Painel de Jogos e Otimizador de Jogos, ALLM, eARC e HGiG.

***VRR é uma especificação certificada do HDMI 2.1.

****HGiG é um grupo voluntário de empresas das indústrias de jogos e telas de TV que se reúnem para especificar e disponibilizar ao público diretrizes para melhorar as experiências de jogo do consumidor em HDR.

*****O suporte para HGiG pode variar conforme o país.

 

Controles exatamente onde você precisa

Use o Otimizador de Jogos e o Painel de Jogos sem pausar.

Uma imagem de duas cenas de jogos. Uma mostra um jogo FPS com o Painel de jogos aparecendo sobre a tela durante o jogo. A outra tela mostra uma cena sombria e invernal com o menu do Otimizador de Jogos sobreposto à imagem do jogo.

*O Otimizador de Games é ativado somente quando o “Otimizador de Jogos" e o “Painel de Jogos" estão ativados.

**Imagens de tela simuladas.

 

Tenha acesso aos seus jogos favoritos

Milhares de universos de jogos ao seu alcance. Explore uma biblioteca épica de títulos de jogos na nuvem e jogue-os imediatamente via streaming, sem perder tempo com downloads ou atualizações.

Uma imagem da tela inicial do Boosteroid mostrando "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" e outra imagem da tela inicial do GeForce NOW mostrando cinco miniaturas de jogos diferentes.

*As parcerias disponíveis podem variar de acordo com o país.
**Pode ser necessária uma assinatura do GeForce NOW.
***Pode ser necessária uma assinatura do Boosteroid.

Sustentabilidade

Saiba qual é a visão da LG QNED para o futuro

Escolha o que é melhor para o planeta com embalagens leves e ecológicas e credenciais de sustentabilidade global.

Uma imagem de uma embalagem da LG QNED em um fundo bege com ilustrações de árvores.

*As parcerias disponíveis podem variar de acordo com o país.
**O suporte inferior para todos os modelos QNED e a tampa traseira completa para a QNED85 (65/55/50") são feitos com plástico reciclado.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

  • Tipo de Painel

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Frequência Nativa

    120Hz Nativo

  • Ampla Gama de Cores

    QNED Cores Pro

  • Processador

    Processador AI α8 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Compatível com FreeSync (AMD)

    Sim

  • Saída de Áudio

    40W

  • Sistema de Som

    2.2 Canais

  • Dolby Atmos

    Sim

  • Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

    1452 x 839 x 44,9

  • Peso sem base

    31,0

Todas as especificações

ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • Voltagem

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energia em stand by

    Abaixo de 0,5W

SMART TV

  • Always Ready

    Sim

  • Amazon Alexa

    Sim (Built-In)

  • Configurações Família

    Sim

  • Web Browser Completo

    Sim

  • Reconhecimento Inteligente de Voz

    Sim

  • Controle Smart Magic

    Built-In (Integrado)

  • Multi View

    Sim

  • Sistema Operacional

    webOS 24

  • Compartilhamento entre Ambiente

    Sim (Receptor)

  • App de Controle pelo Smartphone

    Sim (LG ThinQ)

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Sim

  • Compatível com Câmera USB

    Sim

  • Compatível com Apple Airplay2

    Sim

ACESSIBILIDADE

  • Escada de Cinza

    Sim

  • Alto Contraste

    Sim

  • Cores Invertidas

    Sim

ACESSÓRIOS INCLUÍDOS

  • Cabo de Força

    Sim (Anexo)

  • Controle Remoto

    Controle Smart Magic MR24

  • Baterias do Controle Remoto

    Sim (2 unid. AA)

ÁUDIO

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Sim (2 Way Playback)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Sim (Nivelamento automático de volume)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Sim

  • LG Sound Sync

    Sim

  • Saída de Áudio Simultâneo

    Sim

  • Modo audio Compartido

    Sim

  • Direção do Som

    Inferior

  • Sistema de Som

    2.2 Canais

  • WiSA Ready

    Sim (Até 2.1 Canais)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Sim

  • AI Sound

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Som virtual 9.1.2)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (vide manual)

  • Saída de Áudio

    40W

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de Barras

    7893299946318

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Bluetooth Support

    Sim (v. 5.1)

  • Ethernet

    1ea

  • Retorno de Canal de Áudio

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Entrada HDMI

    4 (suporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM e Quick Media Switch)

  • Entrada de RF (Antena/Cabo)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Sim

  • SPDIF (Saída de Áudio Digital Óptica)

    1ea

  • USB

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

  • Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

    1600 x 970 x 172

  • Peso da embalagem

    38,0

  • Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

    1452 x 839 x 44,9

  • Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

    1452 x 904 x 295

  • Base da TV (LxAxP)

    1165(425) x 295

  • Peso sem base

    31,0

  • Peso com base

    31,4

  • Suporte Vesa (LxA)

    400 x 400

JOGOS

  • ALLM (Modo de Baixa Latência Automático)

    Sim

  • Compatível com FreeSync (AMD)

    Sim

  • Otimizador de Jogos

    Sim (Painel de Jogos)

  • HGIG Mode

    Sim

  • VRR (Taxa de Atualização Variável)

    Sim

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

  • Iluminação do painel

    Mini LED

  • Resolução

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

  • Tipo de Painel

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Frequência Nativa

    120Hz Nativo

  • Ampla Gama de Cores

    QNED Cores Pro

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Sim

  • Seleção de Gênero AI

    Sim (SDR/HDR)

  • Upscaler AI

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dimming Technology

    Precision Dimming

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Sim (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Sim

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • Modo de Imagem

    10 modos (Imagem Personalizada, Vivo, Padrão, Eco, Cinema, Esportes, Otimizador de Games, Filmmaker Mode, ISF Especialista (Espaço claro, dia), ISF Especialista (Espaço escuro, noite)

  • Processador

    Processador AI α8 4K

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

