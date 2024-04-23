Smart TV 4K LG QNED MiniLED QNED90 de 65 polegadas 2024

*O webOS Re:New Program oferece um total de quatro atualizações do webOS ao longo de cinco anos.

**Os cinco anos são baseados no lançamento global do novo produto.

***A primeira atualização do webOS ocorrerá no ano subsequente da versão do webOS.

****Os clientes receberão cinco versões do webOS, incluindo a versão atual no momento da compra.

*****Atualizações estão disponíveis para os modelos lançados em 2022, incluindo todas as OLED e as QNED 8K, e os modelos lançados após 2023, incluindo UHD, NanoCell, QNED e OLED.