About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Edles Wohnzimmer in einem Penthouse-Apartment. Wunderschöne Stadtlandschaft, die vor dem Fenster sichtbar ist. Ein Mann sitzt auf der Couch und sieht sich Inhalte auf dem an der Wand befestigten Fernseher an.

Welcher Fernseher passt am besten zu deinem Lifestyle?

Egal, welcher Lifestyle, es gibt LG TVs extra für dich. Von qualitativ hochwertigen Inhalten wie Cinema, Gaming und Sport bis zum perfekten Designer-Gerät, finde den perfekten LG TV für deine Wünsche.

Wie holst du dir das beste Seherlebnis bei Sport?

Sport ist temporeich. Du brauchst einen Fernseher, der Bewegungen flüssig und ohne Verwacklung darstellt, mit einem großen Bildschirm, der dich vollständig ins Geschehen eintauchen lässt und dich über deine Lieblingsteams und Statistiken auf dem Laufenden hält, damit du nie etwas verpasst.

Mit der Entscheidung für einen LG TV kannst du voll ins Geschehen eintauchen

Gegenüberstellung eines Baseballspielrahmens. Auf einer Seite, die als konventionell bezeichnet wird, gibt es viel Bewegungsunschärfe um den Baseballschläger des Spielers und den Baseball. Auf der anderen Seite mit der Bezeichnung LG OLED evo wird die Aktion perfekt ohne Bewegungsunschärfe erfasst.

Von VESA ClearMR-zertifiziert

LG OLED evo ist ein VESA CERTIFIED ClearMR-Bildschirm, der dafür sorgt, dass selbst bei Szenen mit rasanten Bewegungen jedes Bild klar und gestochen scharf ist, ohne verschwommenen Pixel.⁴

Vollständiges Eintauchen im großen Maße

Die LG Ultra Big TVs in verschiedenen Größen, von bis zu 100 Zoll, bieten ein fesselndes Fernseherlebnis.

Eine Familie ist um ihren LG Ultra Big TV versammelt und sieht sich auf dem riesigen Bildschirm ein spannendes Fußballspiel an.

Eine Familie ist um ihren LG Ultra Big TV versammelt und sieht sich auf dem riesigen Bildschirm ein spannendes Fußballspiel an.

Verpasse beim Sport nie den geringsten Augenblick, hol dir einen LG AI TV

Sports Portal

Richte eine personalisierte Startseite für den Sport ein. Greife auf Sport-Streaming-Apps und YouTube-Highlight-Clips zu. Mit Live-Spielen, Ligatischen und Spielen deiner Lieblingsteams auf einem Bildschirm.² ⁵

Die dargestellte Benutzeroberfläche der Seite „Sports Portal“ zeigt, wie ein Benutzer seine Teams vormerken kann und wie die Inhalte für einen Sportfan organisiert sind.

High-end stylish living room in a high-rise apartment. LG True Wireless TV and Soundbar are wall-mounted. A movie is playing on the TV screen. There are no wires in sight. The Zero Connect Box is hidden underneath a side table.

Sportnachricht

Merke dir deine Lieblingsteams vor und erhalte Sportnachrichten, die dich über alles Wesentliche informieren, von den Spielergebnissen bis hin zu den Höhepunkten in Spielaufzeichnungen.

Multi View bietet mit mehreren Bildschirmen noch mehr Spaß

Mach mit Multi View das Beste aus deinem TV-Erlebnis. Spiegle Geräte über Google Cast und AirPlay. Teile deinen Bildschirm in zwei Hälften für nahtlose Unterhaltung auf mehreren Bildschirmen.⁶

Eine Person im Wohnzimmer, die ihr Telefon hält. Auf dem Telefon zeigt ein Sendesymbol an, dass der Telefonbildschirm auf dem Fernseher gespiegelt wird. Auf dem Fernsehgerät wird ein Basketballspiel gezeigt, daneben ist der gespiegelte Bildschirm mit Spielerstatistiken zu sehen.

Eine Person im Wohnzimmer, die ihr Telefon hält. Auf dem Telefon zeigt ein Sendesymbol an, dass der Telefonbildschirm auf dem Fernseher gespiegelt wird. Auf dem Fernsehgerät wird ein Basketballspiel gezeigt, daneben ist der gespiegelte Bildschirm mit Spielerstatistiken zu sehen.

Entdecke den für dich zum Anschauen von Sport am besten geeigneten Fernseher

Vergleiche ganz einfach die einzelnen Eigenschaften miteinander, damit du dich für den zu dir am besten passenden Fernseher entscheiden kannst.¹ ³

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED G5OLED C5QNED85
LG OLED G5 Produktbild
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 Produktbild
OLED C5
LG QNED85 Produktbild
QNED85
BildschirmLG OLED evoLG OLED evoLG QNED evo
GrößeBis zu 97 Zoll (97, 83, 77, 65 Zoll)Bis zu 83 Zoll (83, 77, 65 Zoll)Bis zu 100 Zoll (100, 86, 75, 65 Zoll)
MotionClearMR 10000, TruMotionClearMR 9000, TruMotionTruMotion
Prozessoralpha 11 AI-Prozessor Gen2alpha 9 AI-Prozessor Gen8alpha 8 AI-Prozessor Gen2
AI UpscalingAI Super Upscaling 4KAI Super Upscaling 4KAI Super Upscaling 4K
Betriebssystem (OS)webOS 25, webOS Re:new-Programm, Sports Portal, SportnachrichtwebOS 25, webOS Re:new-Programm, Sports Portal, SportnachrichtwebOS 25, webOS Re:new-Programm, Sports Portal, Sportnachricht
Mehr erfahrenMehr erfahren

Tipps zur cleveren Auswahl deines Fernsehers

Welcher Fernseher welcher Größe passt zu deinem Raum? >

 

Was bedeutet „TV-Bild hoher Qualität“? >

 

Was können AI TVs besser als Smart TVs? >

 

Entdecke alle TV-Einkaufsführer >

¹Eigenschaften können je nach Modell und Bildschirmgröße variieren. Auf jeder Produktseite findest du detaillierte Spezifikationen.

 

²Bildschirmdarstellungen simuliert.

 

³Die Unterstützung einiger Eigenschaften kann von Region und Land abhängig sein.

 

⁴clearMR ist ein Zertifizierungsprogramm der VESA zur Bewertung der Bewegungsunschärfe von Bildschirmen. 

  Die Unterstützung dieser Funktion kann je nach Modell variieren. ClearMR 10000: Zertifiziert für LG OLED G5(83, 77, 65, 55 Zoll). 

  ClearMR 9000: Zertifiziert für LG OLED M5 (83, 77, 65 Zoll), LG OLED G5 (48 Zoll), LG OLED C5.

 

⁵Verfügbare Inhalte (einschließlich Sportkanäle) und Apps können je nach Liga, Land und Region variieren. Für jede Sport-App und ihre zugehörigen Dienste sind separate Abonnements erforderlich.

 

⁶Die Einstellungen für Bild und Klang sind auf beiden Bildschirmen gleich. 

  Apple, das Apple-Logo, Apple TV, AirPlay und HomeKit sind in den USA und anderen Ländern eingetragene Marken von Apple Inc. 

  Unterstützung für AirPlay 2, HomeKit und Google Cast kann von Region und Sprache abhängig sein.