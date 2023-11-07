Life’s Good

Bring your talent, ambition, and ideas to LG Electronics Canada. Then marvel at what you can accomplish. Within each of our highly respected business units, we offer products and services that millions of people throughout the world rely upon each day. Choose the one that suits your skills, and make your name synonymous with excellence.

Sales

As one of the world's largest, most respected brands of consumer electronics, LG offers opportunities to provide elegantly designed, efficient, cost-effective products for consumer and business markets.

Marketing

Imagine the impact your work can have as you promote extremely popular and effective LG Electronics Canada products. Areas of focus in Marketing include Brand Management, Digital Marketing, E-Commerce, and Go-to-Market Strategy.

Operations

Do you have the skills that we need to keep our organization running as smoothly and efficiently as possible? Would you like to play an important role in supporting a world-class company? We're looking for the best of the best in supply chain and logistics, planning, facility management, and other areas that connect our teams to success.

Services

Within this team, you might find yourself working in the field as a service technician, or supporting our technicians with expertise as they travel from home to home making repairs and adjustments to LG products across Canada.

Corporate

How does a global corporation strike the perfect balance of growth and stability essential to long-term success? We employ the knowledge and skills of a broad range of talented professionals behind the scenes within our corporate offices. Put your skills to work in such diverse areas as finance, business planning, IT, legal, human resources, quality control, and administrative support.

LG AI Research

LG AI Research aims for top-notch research in AI and Machine Learning with the vision of “Advancing AI for a better life”. In particular, LG AI Research Canada pursues advanced fundamental research that advances state-of-the-art methodologies in AI and ML to create core technology assets of LG. We collaborate internally with LG AI Research and externally with the University of Toronto. We strive to pursue research that can bring about a paradigm shift in AI research.

To find the right role for you, please visit Join the Teamto see our openings.