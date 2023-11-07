We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Careers
LG Electronics Canada allows you to realize your dreams and offers great opportunities for growth. Find out why “Life’s Good” when you work at LG Electronics Canada and take your career to new levels of excellence.
LG Electronics Overview
At LG, a global leader in consumer electronics, "Life's Good." This is especially true for our employees as we offer satisfying challenges, opportunities to learn and advance, and exceptional rewards and recognition. LG Electronics' innovative products enhance people's lives, and the company has established a corporate culture based on challenge and innovation. LG’s culture of non-stop innovation is prompting us to lead through change. The sky's the limit at LG Electronics Canada.
Throughout our locations around the world, our employees strive to put a smile on people’s faces with consumer and business products that represent state-of-the-art achievement. Offering attractive designs, unquestioned reliability, and ingenious technology, they create our ultimate brand benefit: innovation for a better life.
LG Way
LG Way
At LG, we believe that in order to succeed, we must have a solid foundation of integrity guiding every word and action. Our philosophy is known as “Jeong-do,” which translates to “the right way”. This guiding principle leads us to do things the right way. The ethical way. The LG way. Based on creating value for customers, fair market practices, and respect for human dignity, it ensures proper treatment for every person and entity with whom we interact.
Fair Transaction
Providing equal opportunities and fair treatment in every transaction.
To find the right role for you, please visit Join the Team to see our openings.
Home Appliances
LG is a global leader in home appliances, creating total solutions for the home with its industry leading core technologies. LG is committed to making life better for consumers around the world by providing thoughtfully designed products, including LG WashTower™, InstaView ThinQ® Door-in-Door® Refrigerator with Craft Ice™, LG InstaView ThinQ® Range with AirFry, and LG QuadWash with TrueSteam® Dishwasher. Collectively, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance and great savings.
Home Entertainment
LG is an industry leader in televisions and audio-video systems and a globally recognized innovator for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionizing the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by award-winning OLED TVs and QNED MiniLED TVs featuring Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and sound solutions developed in partnership with Meridian Audio.
Air Solutions
LG Air Solutions is a total HVAC solutions specialist, enhancing and providing further solutions for the HVAC sector. LG has steadily achieved this by introducing energy efficient and reliable solutions built on a solid foundation of global R&D and advanced manufacturing capabilities.
IT Solutions
LG IT Solutions include LG UltraGear™, UltraFine™, UltraWide™ and business monitors, LG gram laptops, and 4K projectors, all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to its customers.
Business Solutions
LG Business Solutions is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED and LED signage, LG is a respected name among customers around the world.
The Right People
At LG Electronics Canada, we maintain our high standards of excellence by identifying, hiring, and retaining the “Right People”.
Who are the “Right People”? They are challenge-seekers following their dreams with the creativity and drive to perform at the highest level. Committed and enthusiastic team players. Constant innovators who put customers first. Keen thinkers who are armed with both professionalism and a desire to take an active role on the global stage. And people with integrity who value the LG way.
Application Process
Applicants should consult one of our recruitment postings and follow the online prompts to ensure your application is received by our Human Resource Department. Once received, we will review the application materials and determine if your experience and skills are ideal for the role. Final candidates will pass through one of our several follow-up interviews or tests, depending on the position.
Life’s Good
Bring your talent, ambition, and ideas to LG Electronics Canada. Then marvel at what you can accomplish. Within each of our highly respected business units, we offer products and services that millions of people throughout the world rely upon each day. Choose the one that suits your skills, and make your name synonymous with excellence.
Sales
As one of the world's largest, most respected brands of consumer electronics, LG offers opportunities to provide elegantly designed, efficient, cost-effective products for consumer and business markets.
Marketing
Imagine the impact your work can have as you promote extremely popular and effective LG Electronics Canada products. Areas of focus in Marketing include Brand Management, Digital Marketing, E-Commerce, and Go-to-Market Strategy.
Operations
Do you have the skills that we need to keep our organization running as smoothly and efficiently as possible? Would you like to play an important role in supporting a world-class company? We're looking for the best of the best in supply chain and logistics, planning, facility management, and other areas that connect our teams to success.
Services
Within this team, you might find yourself working in the field as a service technician, or supporting our technicians with expertise as they travel from home to home making repairs and adjustments to LG products across Canada.
Corporate
How does a global corporation strike the perfect balance of growth and stability essential to long-term success? We employ the knowledge and skills of a broad range of talented professionals behind the scenes within our corporate offices. Put your skills to work in such diverse areas as finance, business planning, IT, legal, human resources, quality control, and administrative support.
LG AI Research
LG AI Research aims for top-notch research in AI and Machine Learning with the vision of “Advancing AI for a better life”. In particular, LG AI Research Canada pursues advanced fundamental research that advances state-of-the-art methodologies in AI and ML to create core technology assets of LG. We collaborate internally with LG AI Research and externally with the University of Toronto. We strive to pursue research that can bring about a paradigm shift in AI research.
Our People & Our Culture
LG Electronics Canada continues to grow by leaps and bounds. Joining our company offers great opportunities for both personal and professional growth. We consider our employees to be the most important factor in our success. At LG Electronics Canada, opportunity is an inviting setting where you can do your best work alongside the best people in your field. Whether you're a seasoned expert with years of experience or a new grad, we offer careers that are challenging, rewarding, and meaningful.
Our Diversity
Valuing the different perspectives essential to success, we strive to hire and retain individuals based solely on the quality of their talent, ambition, ideas, and results. To make this happen, LG Electronics Canada has established and declared a policy against discrimination, facilitating an environment in which individuals with diverse values and beliefs can work together as team. Our employees come from all walks of life and their diverse backgrounds reflect our truly international character.
Personal Growth
At LG Electronics Canada, we strongly believe that the growth of our employees is closely linked to the growth of the company.
To help our employees achieve both individual and organizational growth, we offer a variety of learning & development opportunities including Tuition Aid, hybrid/virtual classes, and flexible online options available on demand. For our best performers, we have further developed our HIPO (High Potential) program, through which we identify future leaders early on and offer active training, mentoring and support.
Our Innovation Story
Life's about more than having the latest technology. It’s about the experiences technology creates.
LG Electronics has been recognized a leader in consumer electronics with numerous CES® Best of Innovation Awards. Pioneering in technology through LG's innovative start and continuous growth, LG continues to push the boundaries to deliver products and technology to will bring added value to the lives of consumers.
A Smart Way to Stay Connected at Home
Every product in the LG Connected Home is designed to make connecting at home easier with LG ThinQ®.
Imagine your oven notified you when your wings were ready, your dryer used AI to take better care of your clothes, and your refrigerator prepped ahead of time for your next meal. This is what the LG Connected Home is all about. Every appliance seamlessly integrates ThinQ® technology and Wi-Fi connectivity to make life at home easier so you can connect to the things that make life good.
Learn more about LG Connected Home.