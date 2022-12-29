LG ANNOUNCES GLOBAL LAUNCH OF REVOLUTIONARY LG 'THINQ UP' APPLIANCES



Delivering an Elevated Customer Experience, LG's New Home Appliances can be Upgraded with New Features Tailored to Different Needs and Lifestyles

SEOUL, December 28, 2022 - LG Electronics (LG) has announced the global launch of the LG ThinQ™ UP upgradeable home appliances, including refrigerators, washers, dryers, oven ranges, and dishwashers. Able to adapt to the unique needs and changing lifestyles of each customer, LG's appliances enable users to enjoy new features and functions without having to make any additional purchases. Launched in South Korea in January 2022, LG ThinQ™ UP will begin rolling out internationally starting in March 2023 in the U.S., with availability in other key markets to follow.