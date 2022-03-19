We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Suspends Shipments to Russia
SEOUL, March 19, 2022 - LG Electronics is suspending all shipments to Russia and will continue to keep a close watch on the situation as it unfolds.
We are deeply concerned for the health and safety of all people, and LG remains committed to supporting humanitarian relief efforts.
# # #
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.
Media Contact:
LG Electronics, Inc.
Léa Lee
+82 2 3777 3981
lea.lee@lge.com
www.LGnewsroom.com
- Anterior
LG TO CLOSE SOLAR PANEL BUSINESS 23/02/2022
- Siguiente
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/cl/es/about-lg/press-and-media/lg-suspends-shipments-to-russia.html isCopied
paste