LG TO CLOSE MOBILE PHONE BUSINESS WORLDWIDE

CORPORATE 04/05/2021
Print
Stepping Away from Phone Manufacturing and Sales Enables Company
to Focus on Growth Sectors Including EVs, IoT and B2B Solutions

SEOUL, April 5, 2021 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) announced that it is closing its mobile business unit. The decision was approved by its board of directors earlier today.

LG’s strategic decision to exit the incredibly competitive mobile phone sector will enable the company to focus resources in growth areas such as electric vehicle components, connected devices, smart homes, robotics, artificial intelligence and business-to-business solutions, as well as platforms and services.

LG will provide service support and software updates for customers of existing mobile products for a period of time which will vary by region. LG will work collaboratively with suppliers and business partners throughout the closure of the mobile phone business. Details related to employment will be determined at the local level.

Moving forward, LG will continue to leverage its mobile expertise and develop mobility-related technologies such as 6G to help further strengthen competitiveness in other business areas. Core technologies developed during the two decades of LG’s mobile business operations will also be retained and applied to existing and future products.

The wind down of the mobile phone business is expected to be completed by July 31 although inventory of some existing models may still be available after that.

# # #

About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics Inc. is a global innovator in technology and manufacturing with operations in 140 locations and a workforce of over 70,000 around the world. With 2020 global sales of more than USD 56 billion, LG is composed of five companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle Component Solutions and Business Solu-tions. LG is a world-leading producer of TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and mobile devices, including premium LG SIGNATURE and LG ThinQ products featuring artificial intelligence. For the latest LG news, go to www.LGnewsroom.com.



Media Contacts:

LG Electronics, Inc. 
Ken Hong 
+82 2 3777 3626 
ken.hong@lge.com  

LG Electronics, Inc.
Léa Lee
+82 2 3777 3981
lea.lee@lge.com

LG Electronics Canada Inc. 
Shari Balga 
647-261-3603 
shari.balga@lge.com 

LG-One Canada
Lindsay Williams
437-215-1759
lindsay.williams@lg-one.com
