About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Almohadilla de goma para pata de lavadora (para pisos de madera)

Almohadilla de goma para pata de lavadora (para pisos de madera)

4620er4002b
15 degree side view
top view
side view
rear view
Front view
15 degree side view
top view
side view
rear view
Front view

Funciones principales

  • Repuestos genuinos para lavadoras LG
  • Para pisos de madera
  • Color gris

Ubicación de montaje

La ubicación real de instalación de este artículo puede variar en función del modelo del producto.
Para obtener información más detallada, consulta el manual de producto de tu modelo.
Se instala debajo de las patas ajustables.

Cómo usar

Las instrucciones de sustitución de este artículo pueden diferir ligeramente de la información que se proporciona a continuación.
Para obtener información más detallada, consulte el manual del producto correspondiente a su modelo.

PASO 1

Antes de nivelar la unidad, asegúrese de que no haya ningún espacio entre el suelo y las cuatro patas niveladoras.
Coloque la lavadora sobre una superficie firme y plana, y presione desde la placa superior de la lavadora para comprobar si la unidad es estable (es decir, si no se balancea).

- Asegúrese de limpiar bien el suelo y mantenerlo libre de polvo y agua.

PASO 2

Ajuste la altura de las patas que provocan el balanceo para nivelar la unidad.

- Disponible tanto para lavadoras de carga frontal como de carga superior.
"Ajuste la altura de las patas que provocan el balanceo para nivelar la unidad. - Disponible tanto para lavadoras de carga frontal como de carga superior."

PASO 3

Si la distancia entre el suelo y la pata niveladora supera los 10 mm, no afloje la pata para nivelarla.
Inserte almohadillas de goma o plástico para lograr una nivelación adecuada.
Aflojar la pata más de 10 mm puede provocar un aumento de la vibración y el ruido.
(Almohadilla de goma n.º 1, almohadilla de plástico n.º 2)
"Si la distancia entre el suelo y la pata niveladora supera los 10 mm, no afloje la pata para nivelarla. Inserte almohadillas de goma o plástico para lograr una nivelación adecuada. Aflojar la pata más de 10 mm puede provocar un aumento de la vibración y el ruido. (Almohadilla de goma n.º 1, almohadilla de plástico n.º 2)"

PASO 4

Primero utilice la almohadilla de goma y añada almohadillas de plástico según sea necesario para nivelar la unidad.

- Cuando se utilicen almohadillas de plástico, se debe colocar una almohadilla de goma en la parte inferior.
- Se pueden apilar almohadillas de plástico para ajustar la altura, con un máximo de una almohadilla de goma y tres almohadillas de plástico.
"Primero utilice la almohadilla de goma y añada almohadillas de plástico según sea necesario para nivelar la unidad. - Cuando se utilicen almohadillas de plástico, se debe colocar una almohadilla de goma en la parte inferior. - Se pueden apilar almohadillas de plástico para ajustar la altura, con un máximo de una almohadilla de goma y tres almohadillas de plástico."
* Las imágenes y características del producto pueden contener expresiones publicitarias y diferir del producto real. La apariencia y las especificaciones del producto, entre otros aspectos, pueden cambiar sin previo aviso con el fin de mejorar el producto.
* Todas las imágenes de los productos son recortes fotográficos y pueden diferir del producto real. El color del producto puede variar en función de la resolución del monitor, la configuración del brillo y las especificaciones del ordenador.
* El rendimiento del producto puede variar en función del entorno de uso, y la disponibilidad puede variar según la tienda.
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Qué opina la gente

Ofertas exclusivas para tí