Lavadora 9Kg con 6 Motion DD

WM9GWVFS6
front view
Funciones principales

  • Inverter Direct Drive
  • 6 Motion DD
  • Blanco Esencial (Brillante)
  • Tambor Acero Inoxidable
  • Ciclo Antialérgico
  • Diagnóstico Inteligente
Más

Está mostrando el corte interior de la lavadora

Diseñado para encajar armoniosamente

Añade un toque de estilo a cualquier interior con nuestra lavadora LG de nuevo diseño.

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Diseño cuidado

Se muestra el corte interior de la lavadora

Tapa superior desmontable

Diseñado para espacios reducidos

Hay un logotipo de 6 motion dd en medio de un arroyo redondo

6 Motion DD

Adaptado al tipo de tejido

Hay un motor de lavadora y un logotipo INVERTER DIRECT DRIVE MOTOR 10 AÑOS DE GARANTÍA.

10 años de garantía

Fiabilidad garantizada

Muestra el tejido y el polvo de la fibra

Allergy Care

Elimina los ácaros del polvo con vapor

Diseñado para encajar armoniosamente

Añade un toque de estilo a cualquier interior con nuestra lavadora LG de nuevo diseño.

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Diseño elegante

Eleva la calidad del interior de su hogar

Elija la lavadora que mejor se adapte a su visión del diseño interior.

Está mostrando el corte interior de la lavadora

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

6 Motion DD

Combinaciones de movimiento adaptadas al tipo de tejido

El motor Inverter Direct Drive™ de esta lavadora puede crear seis movimientos de lavado diferentes, proporcionando a tus tejidos el cuidado adecuado y una limpieza ultralimpia.

Muestra seis movimientos de la lavadora

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Steam™

Elimine los alérgenos de sus tejidos con vapor

Viste tu ropa con confianza sabiendo que los ácaros del polvo doméstico y las bacterias se eliminan con vapor.

La ropa se está lavando al vapor

*El ciclo Allergy Care aprobado por la BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduce los alérgenos de los ácaros del polvo doméstico.

Limpieza de la bañera

Limpiar desde dentro

Mantener una lavandería limpia e higiénica

El motor de la lavadora se arremolina con el agua

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Tiene el motor y el logotipo de una lavadora sobre un fondo negro ondulado

Una década de tranquilidad

LG ofrece una amplia garantía de 10 años para el motor Inverter Direct Drive™.

*La garantía de 10 años es sólo para el motor Direct Drive.

Mejora tu experiencia de lavado con el diseño elegante y sencillo de la lavadora

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

DIMENSIONES

WM9GWVFS6.AGWPECL

Especificaciones clave

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    9,0

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    600x850x550

  • Vapor

  • Cuidado antiarrugas

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

Todas las especificaciones

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color exterior

    Blanco Esencial (Brillante)

  • Tipo de puerta

    Puerta circular (sin cubierta)

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    9,0

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Temporizador de reserva

    3-19 horas

  • Tipo de pantalla

    Botones de Dial + Botones Touch y Pantalla LED

  • Indicación de bloqueo de puerta

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • 6 Motion DD

  • AI DD

    No

  • Tipo

    Lavadora de carga frontal

  • Señal de fin de ciclo

  • Añadir artículo

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

  • Vapor

  • Luz en el tambor

    No

  • Patas niveladoras

  • Tambor de acero inoxidable

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

  • Tambor con relieves

  • Sensor de Vibración

    No

  • Elevador de tambor

    Elevador de plástico

  • Entrada de agua (caliente/fría)

    Solo frío

  • Nivel de agua

    Auto

  • Reinicio automático

    No

  • Sistema Centum

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Sistema de detección de espuma

  • Sensor de carga

  • Steam+

    No

PROGRAMAS

  • Edredón

    No

  • Algodón

  • Cuidado del bebé con vapor

    No

  • Antialérgico

  • Lavado Automático

    No

  • Cuidado de bebé

    No

  • Ropa de bebé

    No

  • Sábanas

    No

  • Lavado Con Agua Fría

    No

  • Cuidado del Color

    No

  • Algodón +

  • Lavado de ropa oscura

    No

  • Delicados

  • Descarga de Ciclo

    No

  • Chaqueta de plumas

    No

  • Cuidado fácil

    No

  • Eco 40-60

    No

  • Cuidado Delicado

    No

  • Higiénico (Sanitización)

    No

  • Intensivo 60

    No

  • Mixtos (Tejidos mixtos)

  • Ropa outdoor

    No

  • Rápido 14 (Velocidad 14)

    No

  • Rápido 30

  • Lavado veloz

    No

  • Lavado+secado rápido

    No

  • Refrescar

    No

  • Enjuague+Centrifugado

  • Lavado Silencioso

    No

  • Cuidado de la piel

    No

  • Bastas y Cuellos

    No

  • Solo centrifugado

    No

  • Ropa deportiva

  • Tratar Manchas

    No

  • Refrescar con Vapor

    No

  • Limpieza de Tambor

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Lavado y secado

    No

  • Lana (a mano/lana)

OPCIONES ADICIONALES

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Añadir artículo

    No

  • Pitido de encendido/apagado

    No

  • Bloqueo para niños

  • Termino retardado

  • Luz en el tambor

    No

  • Prelavado

  • Inicio Remoto

    No

  • Enjuagar

    2 veces

  • Enjuague+centrifugado

    No

  • Enjuague+

  • Centrifugado

    1200/1000/800/600/400/ No centrifugado

  • Vapor

    No

  • Temperatura

    Frío/20/30/40/60/95 ℃

  • Lavado de Tambor

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Lavar

  • Cuidado antiarrugas

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • Nivel de detergente

    No

  • Limpieza Automática Dispensador

    No

  • Nivel de suavizante

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • Descarga de Ciclo

    No

  • Monitoreo de energía

    No

  • Arranque remoto y monitor de ciclo ( Inicio Remoto)

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Limpiador Tub Clean

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    600x850x550

  • Peso (kg)

    55,0

  • Profundidad desde la cubierta trasera hasta la puerta del producto (Prof.' mm)

    590

  • Profundidad del producto con la puerta abierta en 90˚ (Prof.'' mm)

    1 030

OPCIONES/ACCESORIOS

  • LG TWINWash compatible

    No

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • código de barras

    8806096251317

