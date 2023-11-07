About Cookies on This Site

Lavadora de Carga Superior con motor Smart Inverter y capacidad total de 13 Kilos

Lavadora de Carga Superior con motor Smart Inverter y capacidad total de 13 Kilos

WT13WPBPK

Lavadora de Carga Superior con motor Smart Inverter y capacidad total de 13 Kilos

Motor Smart Inverter con 10 años de Garantía

Ahorra Energía con Smart Inverter

La tecnología Smart Inverter elimina gastos de energía controlando eficientemente el uso de energía.

*Probado por VDE en Abril 2017 con LG T2515VSAL y LG WF-T1480TD, usando el programa normal con carga de 7.5Kg

*Las imágenes de los productos son solo ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

LoDecibel™ & Menor Vibración

La Protección de Motor BMC sostiene el motor para minimizar el ruido y la vibración, garantizando más durabilidad y 10 años de garantía.
*Verifica los términos y condiciones de la garantía en https://www.lg.com/pe/soporte/garantia
*Probado por VDE en Abr. 2017 con LG T2515VSAL, usando el programa normal con carga de 8.4Kg en ruido de lavado.
*Las imágenes de los productos son solo ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.
Smart Motion

Smart Motion

Smart Motion es 3 clases de movimientos creados por Smart Inverter para optimizar el lavado de tela. Disfruta mejores combinaciones para un mejor cuidado.
TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™ permite un lavado más poderoso y remueve hasta la mancha más difícil a través de una corriente de agua poderosa y la rotación de tambor de un lado a otro.ela. Disfruta mejores combinaciones para un mejor cuidado.
explicación side waterfall

Cascada Lateral

La cascada lateral mezcla el detergente con la corriente de agua para evitar dejar residuos que irriten o causen alergias.
explicación prewash

Auto Pre Lavado

Con un solo toque las manchas más difíciles se irán. Deja que tu lavadora se encargue del lavado completo.
*Ciclo normal inicia después de 8 min de pre-lavado.
Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ ayuda a diagnosticar problemas mecánicos, reduciendo costos y visitas del servicio técnico.
Todas las especificaciones

Qué opina la gente

WT13WPBPK

Lavadora de Carga Superior con motor Smart Inverter y capacidad total de 13 Kilos