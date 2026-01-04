About Cookies on This Site

Lavadora Carga Superior 19Kg Smart Inverter

Lavadora Carga Superior 19Kg Smart Inverter

WT19OBVTB
Front view
Front view of top door open
Drum view
Top view
Right side open view
Zoom view
Right side view
Left side view
Right side over view
Top panel view
Left side open view
Top door open view
Back view
Energy Label
QR code
Funciones principales

  • Motor Smart Inverter
  • TurboDrum™
  • Smart Motion
  • Color Negro Onyx
Más
Muestra la imagen del interior de la lavadora

Eficacia en cada lavado, silencioso en cada centrifugado

LG Smart Inverter Motor™ garantiza un lavado silencioso y potente.

Diseñado para una mejor experiencia de lavado

Una niña está tumbada en la cama con una muñeca en brazos

Silenciosa como un susurro

Nivel movimiento estable

El tambor de la lavadora muestra cómo funciona

TurboDrum™

Potente y suave a la vez

Lavadora y ropa limpia

Smart motion

Lavado con triple movimiento

Durabilidad

Durabilidad

De construcción robusta, y cierre suave

Una niña está tumbada en la cama con una muñeca en brazos

Smart Inverter

Silencioso como un susurro

El LG Smart Inverter Motor™ funciona de forma suave y silenciosa.

*Probado por el laboratorio interno de LG en septiembre de 2023, el ruido del centrifugado en ciclo normal con 8,8 kg de carga fue de 51 dB (nivel de presión sonora). Los resultados pueden variar en función de la ropa y el entorno.

El tambor de la lavadora muestra cómo funciona

TurboDrum™

Lavado potente, tacto suave

TurboDrum™ proporciona un lavado potente, eliminando la suciedad difícil con un fuerte chorro de agua.

*Las imágenes del producto son solo ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Lavado avanzado de triple chorro

Smart Motion

Lavado avanzado de triple chorro

Dispone de tres movimientos adaptados a cada tipo de tejido: Agitación, Rotación y Balanceo

*Las imágenes del producto son solo ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Puerta de cierre suave resistente a los rasguños

Su diseño estilizado y resistente ofrece comodidad, seguridad, eficacia e innovación.

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Amplio filtro de pelusa para ropa limpia

El filtro de pelusas captura el polvo y las pelusas, garantizando que la ropa y el tambor permanezcan limpios.

*Las imágenes del producto son solo ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

*Las imágenes del producto son solo ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Q.

¿Cuáles son los mejores kg para una lavadora?

A.

LG recomienda una lavadora con una capacidad de tambor de 8-9 kg para un hogar de tamaño promedio. Considere un modelo más grande de 11-13 kg para una familia numerosa o si genera cargas de ropa especialmente grandes. Los modelos más grandes también pueden hacer frente a un edredón de hasta tamaño king-size. Recuerde que la innovadora tecnología de LG permite que nuestros electrodomésticos ofrezcan una mayor capacidad con el mismo tamaño de lavadora.

Q.

¿Por qué mi tambor está llena de polvo y pelusas? 

A.

1. El polvo generado durante el lavado se filtra a través de un filtro de limpieza. Si el filtro de limpieza está lleno, es posible que el polvo no se filtre correctamente. El filtro de limpieza puede limpiarse manualmente antes de cada lavado para evitar que la máquina deje polvo y pelusas en la ropa.

 

2. Separe la ropa blanca y de color de la ropa negra y de la que produce pelusa. Lávelas en cargas diferentes para evitar aún más el polvo y las pelusas no deseados en su colada.

Q.

[IE] ¿Qué debo hacer cuando me encuentro con este error?

A.

1. Se produce cuando la tina de lavado no se llena de agua durante un determinado periodo de tiempo.

 

2. Compruebe si la llave está cerrada o la manguera de agua no está conectada

 

3. Compruebe si la manguera de suministro de agua está presionada o doblada

 

4. Compruebe si la manguera de suministro de agua está congelada debido al frío

Q.

[OE] ¿Qué debo hacer cuando me encuentro con este error?

A.

1. Si la manguera de desagüe está enrollada o doblada, o si la manguera de desagüe está instalada demasiado alta, es posible que el flujo de agua se interrumpa y que el agua no drene bien. En este caso, asegúrese de que la manguera de desagüe no esté a más de 6 cm del suelo y colóquela de forma que la parte inferior de la manguera caiga uniformemente, sin obstrucciones.

 

2. Asegúrese de que la manguera de desagüe no esté obstruida con polvo u otras sustancias.

 

3. Compruebe si la manguera de desagüe se ha congelado debido al frío.

Q.

[De] ¿Qué debo hacer cuando me encuentro con este error?

A.

Si la válvula donde se suministra el agua de origen o la válvula dispensadora del llave están cerradas, las funciones de esterilización de la tubería de agua y de esterilización de la salida de agua no funcionarán. Abra la válvula de suministro de agua o la válvula dispensadora.

Silenciosamente potente, con un diseño elegante, fabricado para durar

  • Imagen de Producto
  • Imagen de Producto
  • Imagen de Producto
  • Imagen de Producto
  • Imagen de Producto
  • Imagen de Producto

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

WT19OBVTB
Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)
19,0
Altura del producto con la tapa abierta (mm)
1 330
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
632x970x670
Peso (kg)
39,0

Especificaciones clave

  • CAPACIDAD - Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    19,0

  • DIMENSIONES Y PESOS - Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    632x970x670

  • CARACTERÍSTICAS - Vapor

    No

  • TECNOLOGÍA SMART - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

Todas las especificaciones

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color exterior

    Negro Brillante

  • Tipo de tapa

    Vidrio templado

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Indicador de figura (iconos)

    88

  • Tipo de pantalla

    Botones firmes & Pantalla de LED

  • Temporizador de reserva

    No

  • Indicación de bloqueo de puerta

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Descarga de Ciclo

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Arranque remoto y monitor de ciclo ( Inicio Remoto)

    No

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • Monitoreo de energía

    No

  • Limpiador Tub Clean

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    632x970x670

  • Altura del producto con la tapa abierta (mm)

    1 330

  • Peso (kg)

    39,0

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    19,0

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Señal de fin de ciclo

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • Añadir artículo

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Reinicio automático

  • Tambor con relieves

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Sistema de detección de espuma

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • JetSpray

    No

  • Patas niveladoras

  • Filtro de pelusas

  • Sensor de carga

  • Golpe + 3

    No

  • Tambor de acero semi-inoxidable

  • Caída de agua lateral

  • Motor de Smart Inverter

  • Smart Motion

  • Puerta con cerrado suave

  • Filtro de pelusas inoxidable

    No

  • Tambor de acero inoxidable

    No

  • Vapor

    No

  • TurboDrum

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Tipo

    Lavadora de carga superior

  • Sensor de Vibración

    No

  • Entrada de agua (caliente/fría)

    Calor y frío

  • Nivel de agua

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    No

PROGRAMAS

  • Tratar manchas

    No

  • Lavado con Inteligencia Artificial

    No

  • Ropa de bebé

    No

  • Cuidado del Color

    No

  • Ropa delicada

  • Descarga de Ciclo

    No

  • Drenaje + Centrifugado

    No

  • Edredón

  • Ahorro ecológico

    No

  • Limpieza Extra

    No

  • Normal

  • Prelavado + Normal

  • Lavado Rápido

  • Enjuague+centrifugado

    No

  • Cuidado de ropa escolar

    No

  • Carga pequeña

    No

  • Enjuague Inteligente

    No

  • Ropa deportiva

    No

  • Lavado intenso

    No

  • Toallas

    No

  • Limpieza de Tina /Tambor

  • Lana

    No

  • Protector de alergias

    No

OPCIONES ADICIONALES

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Añadir artículo

    No

  • Secado al aire

    No

  • Reserva de agua

    No

  • Bloqueo para niños

  • Lavado con agua fría

  • Carga máxima

    No

  • Extra enjuague

    No

  • Lavado con agua caliente

  • Prelavado

    No

  • Inicio Remoto

    No

  • Enjuagar

    5 veces

  • Enjuague+centrifugado

  • Remojar

    No

  • Centrifugado

    No

  • Solo centrifugado

  • Cuidado anti-manchas

    No

  • Vapor

    No

  • Lavado intenso

    No

  • Temperatura

    Caliente/templado/frío

  • Tiempo de retardo

    No

  • Lavado de Tambor

    No

  • Secado de Tambor

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Lavar

  • Nivel de agua

    5 niveles

  • Más agua

    No

