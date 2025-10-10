We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
- Smart motion, son 3 movimientos generados con Smart Inverter para optimizar el lavado.
- Turbo Drum: permite un lavado más poderoso y remueve hasta la mancha más difícil.
- Motor Smart Inverter: ajustan la energía según la velocidad y la fuerza que requiere cada movimiento del tambor
- Diseño Sofisticado: Ideal para tu espacio.