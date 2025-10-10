Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Lavadora Carga Superior 19Kg TurboDrum™

WT9MVTB
Vista frontal Lavadora Carga Superior LG WT9MVTB
Vista frontal tapa levantada Lavadora Carga Superior LG WT9MVTB
Vista frontal de perfil Lavadora Carga Superior LG WT9MVTB
RETIC-WT19MVTB
Vista frontal Lavadora Carga Superior LG WT9MVTB
Vista frontal tapa levantada Lavadora Carga Superior LG WT9MVTB
Vista frontal de perfil Lavadora Carga Superior LG WT9MVTB
RETIC-WT19MVTB

Funciones principales

  • Smart Motion : ajustan la energía según la velocidad y la fuerza
  • Turbo Drum : permite un lavado más poderoso y remueve hasta la mancha más difícil.
  • Filtro de pelusa ancho: Captura el polvo y las pelusas más fácilmente
  • Motor Smart Inverter : ajustan la energía según la velocidad y la fuerza que requiere cada movimiento del tambor
  • Diseño Sofisticado : Ideal para tu espacio.
Más

Beneficios de este producto

  • Smart motion, son 3 movimientos generados con Smart Inverter para optimizar el lavado.
  • Turbo Drum: permite un lavado más poderoso y remueve hasta la mancha más difícil.
  • Motor Smart Inverter: ajustan la energía según la velocidad y la fuerza que requiere cada movimiento del tambor
  • Diseño Sofisticado: Ideal para tu espacio.

Descubre más sobre este producto

Lavadora LG Carga Superior 19 Kg. color Negro Medio, Con la tecnologia de Motor Smart Inverter proporciona un lavado silencioso y potente reduciendo las vibraciones y el ruiido para una mayor tranquilidad en el hogar, evita el desgaste de las prendas gracias a los tres movientos de lavado que se adaptan a cada tipo de tejido, Su diseño delgado y duradero ofrece mayor comodidad, seguridad, eficacia e innovación.  Adquiere la tuya aquí!

Muestra la imagen del interior de la lavadora

Muestra la imagen del interior de la lavadora

Eficiencia en cada lavado, funcionamiento silencioso en cada centrifugado

El Motor™ LG Smart Inverter proporciona un lavado silencioso y potente.

Diseñado para una mejor experiencia de lavado

Una niña está acostada en la cama con un peluche en los brazos.

Reduce las vibraciones y el ruido

Mayor tranquilidad en el hogar

El tambor de la lavadora muestra cómo funciona

TurboDrum™

Potente y suave a la vez

En el fondo, hay una lavadora, y en frente, hay una ropa limpia y un icono de movimiento de la lavadora en él

Smart motion

Lavado con tres movimientos

La tapa de la lavadora se muestra abierta

Durabilidad

Tapa fuerte, suave cierre

Una niña está acostada en la cama con un peluche en los brazos.

Una niña está acostada en la cama con un peluche en los brazos.

Smart Inverter

Reduce las vibraciones y el ruido

El Motor™ LG Smart Inverter funciona de forma suave y silenciosa.

*Probado por el laboratorio interno de LG en septiembre de 2023, el ruido del centrifugado en ciclo normal con 8,8 kg de carga fue de 51 dB (nivel de presión sonora). Los resultados pueden variar en función de la ropa y el entorno.

El tambor de la lavadora muestra cómo funciona

TurboDrum™

Lavado potente, cuidado suave

TurboDrum™ proporciona un lavado potente, eliminando la suciedad difícil con un poderoso chorro de agua.

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.
En el fondo, hay una lavadora, y delante hay una prenda limpia y un icono de movimiento de lavadora sobre ella.

Smart Motion

Lavado avanzado de triple movimiento

Presenta tres movimientos adaptados a cada tipo de tejido: Agitación, Rotación y Balanceo

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Puerta de cierre suave resistente a los rayones

Su diseño delgado y duradero ofrece mayor comodidad, seguridad, eficacia e innovación.

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Filtro de pelusa ancho que proporciona ropa limpia

El filtro de pelusas captura el polvo y las pelusas, manteniendo la ropa y el tambor limpios.

Se muestra el interior de la lavadora

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Silenciosa poderosa, con un diseño elegante, diseñada para durar

  • Imagen del producto
  • Imagen del producto
  • Imagen del producto
  • Imagen del producto
  • Imagen del producto
  • Imagen del producto

FAQ

Q.

¿Cuáles son los mejores kg para una lavadora?

A.

LG recomienda una lavadora con una capacidad de tambor de 8-9 kg para un hogar de tamaño promedio. Considere un modelo más grande de 11-13 kg para una familia numerosa o si genera cargas de ropa especialmente grandes. Los modelos más grandes también pueden hacer frente a un edredón de hasta tamaño king-size. Recuerde que la innovadora tecnología de LG permite que nuestros electrodomésticos ofrezcan una mayor capacidad con el mismo tamaño de lavadora.

Q.

¿Por qué mi Tina está llena de polvo y pelusas? 

A.

1. El polvo generado durante el lavado se filtra a través de un filtro de limpieza. Si el filtro de limpieza está lleno, es posible que el polvo no se filtre correctamente. El filtro de limpieza puede limpiarse manualmente antes de cada lavado para evitar que la máquina deje polvo y pelusas en la ropa.

2. 2. Separe la ropa blanca y de color de la ropa negra y de la que produce pelusa. Lávelas en cargas diferentes para evitar aún más el polvo y las pelusas no deseados en su colada.

Q.

[IE] ¿Qué debo hacer cuando me encuentro con este error?

A.

1. Se produce cuando la tina de lavado no se llena de agua durante un determinado periodo de tiempo.

2. Compruebe si la llave está cerrada o la manguera de agua no está conectada

3. Compruebe si la manguera de suministro de agua está presionada o doblada

4. Compruebe si la manguera de suministro de agua está congelada debido al frío

Q.

[OE] ¿Qué debo hacer cuando me encuentro con este error?

A.

1. Si la manguera de desagüe está enrollada o doblada, o si la manguera de desagüe está instalada demasiado alta, es posible que el flujo de agua se interrumpa y que el agua no drene bien. En este caso, asegúrese de que la manguera de desagüe no esté a más de 6 cm del suelo y colóquela de forma que la parte inferior de la manguera caiga uniformemente, sin obstrucciones.

2. Asegúrese de que la manguera de desagüe no esté obstruida con polvo u otras sustancias.

3. 3. Compruebe si la manguera de desagüe se ha congelado debido al frío.

Q.

[De] ¿Qué debo hacer cuando me encuentro con este error?

A.

Si la válvula donde se suministra el agua de origen o la válvula dispensadora del llave están cerradas, las funciones de esterilización de la tubería de agua y de esterilización de la salida de agua no funcionarán. Abra la válvula de suministro de agua o la válvula dispensadora.

