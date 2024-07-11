Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
TurboSteam™

Cuidado avanzado de la ropa Más rápido, más fuerte y con más vapor

Cuidado avanzado de la ropa gracias a una generación de vapor más rápida, mayor potencia de rociado y más cantidad de vapor

* Comparado con la tecnología de vapor convencional de LG

Experimente la tecnología TurboSteam™

La tecnología TurboSteam ™ devuelve la ropa a la mejor forma rápidamente y ayuda a refrescar los tejidos y a reducir las arrugas.


Steam Sanitary™

Reduce el 99% de las bacterias

Steam Sanitary™ reduce el 99% de las bacterias en las prendas delicadas y favoritas de sus seres queridos, a otros artículos no lavables también.

*Probado por Intertek, reduce el 99% de las bacterias (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa y K. pneumoniae) con el programa Steam Sanitary.



Steam Fresh™

Reduce arrugas y olores más rápido

Con la tecnología Steam Fresh™ de LG, puede recuperar su camisa favorita en forma impecable en 10 minutos y hasta 5 prendas.

*Probado por Intertek (reducción de olores) y por Laboratorio Interno LG (reducción de arrugas) el 24 de marzo de 2020 y el 10 de diciembre de 2014, respectivamente.

Antibacterial

Reduce el 99% de las bacterias

El ciclo Antibacterial reduce el 99,9% de las bacterias de tu ropa a través de un secado a altas temperaturas.

*Probado por Intertek, reduce el 99,9% de las bacterias (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa y K. pneumoniae) con el programa Antibacterial.

ReduceStatic™

Sin temor a la estática

La opción Reduce Static™ utiliza calor y vapor para minimizar la electricidad estática que se acumula en su suéter de lana favorito.
Gran Capacidad

Hazlo todo en menos tiempo

Gran Capacidad para secar más prendas en menos cargas.
Sensor de Secado

Prendas bien secas

El Sensor de Secado mide el nivel de humedad durante el ciclo y optimiza automáticamente el tiempo de secado. ¡Asegurando que tus prendas estén completamente secas!

* Comparado con la tecnología de vapor convencional de LG

Flow Sense™

Mantiene su secadora siempre funcionando

Flow Sense™ detecta y alerta sobre bloqueos en los conductos que reducen el flujo de escape de la secadora. Mantener el sistema de escape limpio ayuda a mejorar la eficiencia del secado, reduce el tiempo de secado y minimiza las llamadas a servicio técnico.

*Las imágenes son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir de los productos reales.

Doble cuidado

Descubre las parejas de lavadora y secadora LG con encaje perfecto para cada espacio.

Dryer-Victor2-DF22WV2B-08-1-Single-D-V

Dryer-Victor2-DF22WV2B-08-2-Pair-D-V

Dryer-Victor2-DF22WV2B-08-3-Top-D-V

TWINWash™ mini

Cuidado diario de las prendas

Algunas cargas no pueden esperar. La TWINWash™ mini es perfecta para lavar prendas de uso diario.

Gran cuidado

¡Elige la mejor opción que conecte con tu estilo de vida!
La vida inteligente comienza con ThinQ™3
ThinQ™

La vida inteligente comienza con ThinQ™

Desde operar su secadora de forma remota hasta descargar ciclos adicionales, su secadora se ha vuelto más inteligente.

* LG ThinQ® App está disponible para Android y IOS

ThinQ App Control

 

Opere o monitoree su secadora desde cualquier lugar, en cualquier momento

Descarga de ciclo

 

Descarga de ciclo: Le permite a los usuarios descargar nuevos programas de secado, como para ropa de gimnasia, cobijas y prevención de arrugas.

Smart Diagnosis™

 

 

Smart Diagnosis™ soluciona rápidamente cualquier problema menor antes de que se convierta en un problema mayor.

Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para apoyarte en todo lo que necesites.

Recibe soporte

