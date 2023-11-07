About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
El más liviano del mercado

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

El más liviano del mercado

LG Gram 14

El más liviano del mercado

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Sistema Operativo

Windows 10 Home

Procesador

i5-6200U (2.30GHz, Turbo up to 2.80GHz, L3 Cache 3MB, 15W)

Gráficos

Intel HD Graphics 520 (Intel Core)

Memoria de sistema

8 GB(DDR3L 1600 MHz, SODIMM 1 slots)

Pantalla

35.5cm (14.0") FHD(1920*1080) IPS LCD

Almacenamiento

128 GB SSD

Webcam

HD webcam LED

Audio

HD Audio

Speaker

1.0W x 2, Stereo Speaker w/ encloser

Seguridad

Intel Identity Protection Tech., HDD Security | Slim Kensington Lock

Batería

2Cell (Li-Polymer/34.62Wh)

Adaptador AC

40W 2pin - Wall-mount 'I' type for Korea & Brazil (White/Black) - Desktop type for USA (DOE Lv.6, White/Black) + Power cord - Desktop type for India (450V Cap., Black only) + Power cord - Desktop type for Global (except Korea/Brazil/USA/India, Black only) + Power cord

Botón

PWR

LED

PWR, DC-In, SSD

Dimensiones

323.9 x 225.4 x 13.4 mm

Peso

980 g

I/O PORT

HP-OUT

Si (4Pole Headset US Type)

USB 3.0

Si (x2)

DC-in

Si

Internal Mic HDMI

Si

Micro-USB

Si

Slim Kensington Lock

Si

CONEXIONES

Wireless

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 7265 (AGN/AC 2x2, BT Combo)

LAN

10/100 Megabit (micro-USB port w/ RJ45 gender, White/Black)

BT

BT 4.0

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size 79 Key or 80 Key (with 3 LED Indicator)

Pointing Device

Touch Pad w/ Scroll & Gesture Function

EXPANSION SLOT

MMC

Micro-SD

DISEÑO (TERMINACIONES)

Parte A

Carbon-Mg (White/New Gold/Black) / Leather

Parte B

PC-ABS (Black)

Parte C

Carbon-Mg (White/New Gold/Black), KBD: Texture (White/Black)

Parte D

Mg (White/New Gold/Black)

S/W APLICACIONES PRE-INSTALADAS EN ESCRITORIO

LG Control Center

Si

LG Update Center

Si

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

Si

LG Reader Mode

Si

LG Security Center (Incluye LG Anti-Theft)

Si

LG Launcher

Si

Intel WiDi (Intel WLAN Only)

Si

Microsoft Office 2013 (30 Dasy Trial)

Si

McAfee Internet Security (365 days for Korea, 90days Trial for Global)

Si

EL ULTRABOOK MÁS LIVIANO DEL MUNDO

(*)

Aplica para el modelo 15Z960 de 0,980gr.

Qué opina la gente

Ofertas exclusivas para tí