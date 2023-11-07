We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
El más liviano del mercado
Todas las especificaciones
-
Sistema Operativo
-
Windows 10 Home
-
Procesador
-
i5-6200U (2.30GHz, Turbo up to 2.80GHz, L3 Cache 3MB, 15W)
-
Gráficos
-
Intel HD Graphics 520 (Intel Core)
-
Memoria de sistema
-
8 GB(DDR3L 1600 MHz, SODIMM 1 slots)
-
Pantalla
-
35.5cm (14.0") FHD(1920*1080) IPS LCD
-
Almacenamiento
-
128 GB SSD
-
Webcam
-
HD webcam LED
-
Audio
-
HD Audio
-
Speaker
-
1.0W x 2, Stereo Speaker w/ encloser
-
Seguridad
-
Intel Identity Protection Tech., HDD Security | Slim Kensington Lock
-
Batería
-
2Cell (Li-Polymer/34.62Wh)
-
Adaptador AC
-
40W 2pin - Wall-mount 'I' type for Korea & Brazil (White/Black) - Desktop type for USA (DOE Lv.6, White/Black) + Power cord - Desktop type for India (450V Cap., Black only) + Power cord - Desktop type for Global (except Korea/Brazil/USA/India, Black only) + Power cord
-
Botón
-
PWR
-
LED
-
PWR, DC-In, SSD
-
Dimensiones
-
323.9 x 225.4 x 13.4 mm
-
Peso
-
980 g
-
HP-OUT
-
Si (4Pole Headset US Type)
-
USB 3.0
-
Si (x2)
-
DC-in
-
Si
-
Internal Mic HDMI
-
Si
-
Micro-USB
-
Si
-
Slim Kensington Lock
-
Si
-
Wireless
-
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 7265 (AGN/AC 2x2, BT Combo)
-
LAN
-
10/100 Megabit (micro-USB port w/ RJ45 gender, White/Black)
-
BT
-
BT 4.0
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size 79 Key or 80 Key (with 3 LED Indicator)
-
Pointing Device
-
Touch Pad w/ Scroll & Gesture Function
-
MMC
-
Micro-SD
-
Parte A
-
Carbon-Mg (White/New Gold/Black) / Leather
-
Parte B
-
PC-ABS (Black)
-
Parte C
-
Carbon-Mg (White/New Gold/Black), KBD: Texture (White/Black)
-
Parte D
-
Mg (White/New Gold/Black)
-
LG Control Center
-
Si
-
LG Update Center
-
Si
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
Si
-
LG Reader Mode
-
Si
-
LG Security Center (Incluye LG Anti-Theft)
-
Si
-
LG Launcher
-
Si
-
Intel WiDi (Intel WLAN Only)
-
Si
-
Microsoft Office 2013 (30 Dasy Trial)
-
Si
-
McAfee Internet Security (365 days for Korea, 90days Trial for Global)
-
Si
-
(*)
-
Aplica para el modelo 15Z960 de 0,980gr.
