Refrigerador French Door 637 L con Instaview™

Refrigerador French Door 637 L con Instaview™

GM92SPV
Funciones principales

  • LinearCooling : reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura
  • Multi Air Flow : Enfriamiento en cada anaquel
  • Uv Nano : Reduce bacterias de la boquilla del dispensador
  • ThinQ™ : Controla o monitorea el refrigerador a distancia
  • Compresor Smart Inverter : Eficiencia energetica
Más

Características destacadas

  • LinearCooling : reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura
  • Multi Air Flow : Enfriamiento en cada bandeja
  • Uv Nano : Reduce bacterias de la boquilla del dispensador
  • ThinQ™ : Controla o monitorea el refrigerador a distancia
  • Compresor Smart Inverter : Eficiencia energetica

Resumen del producto

Refrigerador LG tipo Europeo con LinearCooling™ reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura para darle más frescura a tus alimentos, dando una sensación de campo en tu mesa, protege a todos los que amas con la tecnología UVNano que reduce automáticamente el *99,99% de las bacterias de la boquilla de agua con luz UV. Monitorea o ajusta la temperature de tu refrigerador desde un dispositivo móvil, solo debes descargar al App ThinQ.

Un diseño moderno, una innovación sin igual

Interior de cocina moderna con frigorífico InstaView.

Puerta plana

Moderniza tu cocina

Una persona toma agua del dispensador del refrigerador en un vaso

UVnano™

Disfruta siempre de agua limpia

Manos sosteniendo un teléfono con la aplicación LG ThinQ abierta.

LG ThinQ™

Mantente conectado en todo momento

Diseño de puerta plana con un estilo moderno

Redefine tu cocina con un diseño elegante

La puerta plana y la manija tipo bolsillo modernizan y añaden un toque de elegancia a la cocina.

Moderniza tu cocina con un nevecon InstaView.

*La imagen sólo tiene fines ilustrativos y puede diferir del producto real.

Cuidado de la higiene

Prueba la frescura

Disfrute de agua pura en todo momento con nuestra tecnología UV, que elimina el *99,99% de las bacterias.

*El UVnano (nombre de la función: Self Care) fue evaluado mediante pruebas de laboratorio por TÜV Rheinland utilizando métodos de prueba internos para medir la reducción de E. coli, S. aureus y P. aeruginosa en muestras de agua destilada tras la exposición al LED UV del producto durante 10 minutos cada hora, después de un total de 24 horas de uso doméstico normal. Los resultados reales pueden variar en función de las condiciones ambientales y del uso. El producto no trata Aire cura afecciones relacionadas con la salud y no garantiza que el agua filtrada por el producto esté libre de contaminantes como partículas microbiológicas que afecten a la salud de los usuarios.

*UVnano es un compuesto de las palabras UV (ultravioleta) y nanómetro (unidad de longitud).

frescura

Conserva la frescura del campo

La avanzada tecnología del nuevo refrigerador premium tipo europeo mantiene los productos más frescos.

La imagen combina de forma natural la cosecha de lechugas con una ensalada fresca en un plato redondo

Manten los alimentos frescos hasta por 7 días

LinearCooling™ reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura a ±0,5℃.

Hay un gráfico delante de verduras frescas.

Frescura desde todos los ángulos: más fresco, rápido, y frío

El sistema Multi-Air-Flow garantiza un rendimiento de refrigeración óptimo al rodear los alimentos con aire frío desde varios ángulos, manteniéndolos más frescos y fríos.

En el interior del refrigerador lleno de ingredientes, flechas azules indican frío uniforme abajo y a ambos lados.

*La imagen del producto es sólo ilustrativa y puede diferir del producto real.

**Basado en los resultados de las pruebas UL utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que mide el tiempo que se tarda en alcanzar la tasa de reducción de peso del 5% de pak choi en el estante del compartimento de alimentos frescos del modelo LGE LinearCooling™. Sólo modelos aplicables. El resultado puede variar en el uso real.

***Basado en los resultados de las pruebas UL utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que mide la fluctuación media de temperatura de pico a pico en el compartimento de alimentos frescos en el ajuste de temperatura de fábrica en condiciones sin carga. Sólo modelos aplicables. El resultado puede variar con el uso real. 

Conectividad Wi-Fi

Experimenta una vida inteligente: Mantente conectado con LG ThinQ™.

Controla tu refrigerador fácilmente y recibe las últimas alertas desde cualquier lugar con la app LG ThinQ™.

Controla tu refrigerador desde cualquier lugar y recibe alertas al instante con la app LG ThinQ™ vía Wi-Fi

Conecta tu refrigerador y tu dispositivo movil

La app LG ThinQ™ te ofrece un control inteligente del refrigerador y te permite activar la función «Congelación exprés» con solo pulsar un botón.

Imagen izquierda: mujer mirando su móvil. Derecha: puerta del refrigerador abierta. El teléfono muestra alertas LG ThinQ y Wi-Fi.

Controle su refrigerador con facilidad desde cualquier lugar

¿Ha olvidado cerrar la puerta del Nevecon? No te preocupes. La aplicación LG ThinQ™ enviará una notificacióna tu teléfono para avisarte. 

A la izquierda, una mujer mira su móvil; a la derecha, la puerta del refrigerador abierta y el teléfono muestra alertas LG ThinQ y Wi-Fi.

Tu nevera es ahora más inteligente

Smart Learner aprende de patrones para optimizar la refrigeración, el consumo de energía y el uso de hielo. 

Enfría dos horas antes del uso activo para evitar el desperdicio de energía. Durante los periodos de inactividad , reduce el desperdicio de energía limitando los movimientos del compresor.

A la izquierda, pareja con vasos frente a un refrigerador abierto que libera aire frío azul; a la derecha, el refrigerador de noche con ícono de ahorro de energía.

*Las funciones ThinQ pueden variar según el producto y el país. Consulta con tu distribuidor local o con LG la disponibilidad del servicio.

Enfría más rápido y ahorra energía

Smart Inverter Compressor™ de LG mantiene las temperaturas ideales de forma eficiente y rápida, con una garantía de 10 años en las piezas del compresor.

*Smart Inverter Compressor™: Como Smart Inverter Compressor™ puede controlar con precisión tanto la 

velocidad como la distancia de las piezas del compresor con un mecanismo único de transmisión directa. Y gracias a sus componentes simples con menos puntos de fricción para un menor desgaste, Smart Inverter Compressor™ consume menos energía durante el funcionamiento, haciendo que el nevecon sea tan duradero y silencioso. En comparación con el nevecon con compresor convencional LG. Basado en las pruebas VDE que comparan el consumo de energía y el nivel de ruido entre el modelo GBB530NSCXE y GBB530NSQWB de LGE

Diseño funcional con un toque premium

En el interior del refrigerador destaca en azul la esbelta máquina de hielo y está lleno de ingredientes.

Metal Fresh™

Dentro del refrigerador, una máquina de hielo azul destaca y el espacio está lleno de ingredientes.

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

Preguntas Frecuentes

Q.

¿Qué necesito para instalar un Refrigerador? 

A.

Para más información, haga clic en el siguiente enlace.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

¿Cómo puedo cambiar la temperatura de mi nevecon LG? 

A.

Utiliza el panel de control de la puerta o del interior de la nevera para ajustar la temperatura de tu refrigerador o congelador. Utiliza la aplicación LG ThinQ™ para cambiar la temperatura a distancia a través de tu smartphone en los modelos compatibles. 

Q.

¿Qué tener en cuenta al comprar un refrigerador?

A.

LG ofrece una amplia gama de neveras elegantes y energéticamente eficientes con múltiples funciones inteligentes.

Desde el espacioso estilo americano y el práctico Multi-Door, hasta la tecnología InstaView™ Door-in-Door™, pasando por los modelos Combi y Slim, LG ofrece la nevera perfecta para cada hogar. Si estás diseñando una cocina desde cero, es fácil integrar el electrodoméstico de tus sueños; si tienes que llenar un hueco existente, puede que tu elección venga dictada por el espacio.Una vez que te hayas decidido por la nevera que mejor se adapte a tu estilo de vida, fíjate en el espacio de almacenamiento, las innovadoras tecnologías de refrigeración que mantienen tus alimentos frescos durante más tiempo, las prácticas funciones como Total No Frost, el dispensador de agua y hielo con autolimpieza UVNano, los estantes abatibles y el sistema de cajones FRESHConverter™. No olvides comprobar la eficiencia energética y la garantía del producto. 

Q.

¿Qué tamaño de refrigerador necesito?

A.

Aunque depende de su estilo de vida, como regla general: la nevera LG Combi (capacidad: 340-384L) suele ser suficiente para una familia pequeña de 1-2 personas; los modelos Slim Multi-Door (506-508L) son adecuados para una familia de 3-4 personas; para una familia más numerosa, recomendamos los modelos LG Multi-Door o tipo americano (capacidad 625-705L). Los modelos Multi-Door ofrecen un espacio extra ancho para almacenar objetos como bandejas o utensilios.

En LG queremos que cada cliente obtenga el refrigerador Congelador que más le convenga, por lo que ofrecemos una selección de tamaños dentro de cada gama. 

Q.

Cual es la diferencia entre refrigerador con conexion a agua y sin conexion?

A.

LG le ofrece la máxima libertad a la hora de ubicar su refrigerador/congelador, ofreciéndole modelos con y sin conexion de agua. Un refrigerador con conexion de agua se conecta directamente al suministro de agua para alimentar el dispensador de hielo y agua. Un refrigerador sin conexion de agua tiene un tanque de agua rellenable integrado, conectado al dispensador montado en la puerta. Basta con mantener el recipiente lleno para disfrutar del lujo del agua fría en el refrigerador.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

GM92SPV
Profundidad Estandar / Profundidad LG Slim
Estándar
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
914 x 1 792 x 729
Capacidad de Volumen Total (L)
637
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    Puertas múltiples

  • Profundidad Estandar / Profundidad LG Slim

    Estándar

  • Eficiencia Energética

    D

  • País de Origen

    Hecho en China

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad de Volumen Total (L)

    637

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Pantalla LED interna

    Panel Interior Superior

  • Express Freeze

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso de paquete (kg)

    144

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    914 x 1 792 x 729

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    134

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • Cleaning Time

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Ice Maker Manual

    No

  • Dispensador de hielo y agua

    Hielo en cubos y triturado

  • Ice Maker Automático

    Sí (Slim Spaceplus)

  • Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

    N/A

  • Luz del dispensador

  • Ice Maker doble

    No

  • Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

    N/A

  • Filtro de agua

    No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Material

    VCM

  • Color

    Acero Negro

  • Metal Fresh

    No

  • Tipo de manija

    No

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Anaqueles Puerta

    6

  • Luz del refrigerador

    LED superior

  • Bandejas de vidrio templado

    4

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Sí (2)

  • Repisa Deslizable

    No

  • Extra espacio

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Anaqueles Puerta

    6

  • Luz del congelador

    LED superior

  • Bandejas de vidrio templado

    No

  • Cajón congelador

    6 transparentes

Disfruta de este producto cerca de ti.