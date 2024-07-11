Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
VT45BPYK

01_VT4_Di_GN-B452PFWQ_LT18NBBSIV_PY_Front

LinearCooling™

Conserva la frescura de tus alimentos por más tiempo

LinearCooling™ reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura, conservando el sabor a fresco hasta 7 días1).

Flujo de aire múltiple repartido en el interior hacia abajo

Multi Air Flow

Temperaturas óptimas en todas partes

El sistema Multi-Air Flow fue diseñado para mantener niveles de temperatura ideales para ayudar a mantener sus alimentos frescos por más tiempo. Los sensores digitales monitorean constantemente las condiciones dentro del refrigerador, y las rejillas de ventilación están ubicadas estratégicamente para rodear los alimentos con aire fresco para mantenerlos frescos en todo momento.

Frutas y verduras más frescas por más tiempo
Fresh Zone

Frutas y verduras más frescas por más tiempo

El cajón de Fresh Zone, conserva la humedad de forma segura, mientras que los controladores en movimiento mantienen la humedad óptima para frutas y verduras, según el modo que configures.

An image of the Smart Inverter Compressor can be seen through the door of a fridge in a kitchen. A blue vapor cycles through the fridge to indicate cooling.

Ahorro Eficiente de Energía

El Compresor™ Smart Inverter enfría de la manera más eficiente posible para reducir el uso de energía hasta un 36%.

*La prueba se basa en el estándar "KS C ISO 15502" (Modelo: R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP). El resultado puede variar en el uso real.

Una mujer y un perro duermen en un sofá cerca de la nevera.

Siempre Funcionando en Silencio

El Compresor Smart Inverter reduce el ruido en un 20%, por lo que tu refrigerador es tan silencioso como una biblioteca.

La imagen del compresor smart inverter 10 años de garantía.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

Eficiencia energética y durabilidad

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ lleva la eficiencia energética al siguiente nivel para ayudarte a ahorrar más y darte hasta 10 años de tranquilidad.

*Garantía de 10 años sólo en la pieza del compresor. Pueden cobrarse costes adicionales aparte del compresor (mano de obra, otras piezas, etc.).

1)LinearCooling™

-Basado en los resultados de la prueba TÜV utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que mide el tiempo que se tarda en alcanzar la tasa de reducción de peso del 5% de pakchoi en el estante del compartimento de alimentos frescos del modelo LGE LinearCooling™.

-El resultado puede variar en el uso real.

-Sólo modelos aplicables.

 

2)DoorCooling+™

-Basado en los resultados de la prueba TÜV Rheinland utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG comparando el tiempo para que la temperatura del recipiente de agua colocado en la cesta superior descienda entre los modelos DoorCooling+™ y Non-DoorCooling+™.

-Sólo modelos aplicables.

-Se supone que DoorCooling+™ se detiene cuando se abre la puerta.   -DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.   

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

VT45BPYK

Especificaciones clave

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    700 x 1 845 x 725

  • Eficiencia Energética

    A+

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Color

    Plata

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    Top Freezer

  • Eficiencia Energética

    A+

  • País de Origen

    Hecho en Indonesia

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad de Volumen Total (L)

    461

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Express Freeze

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso de paquete (kg)

    77

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    700 x 1 845 x 725

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    70

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Ice Maker Manual

    Bandeja de hielo normal

  • Dispensador solo de agua

    No

  • Ice Maker Automático

    No

  • Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

    N/A

  • Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

    N/A

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Material

    PET

  • Color

    Plata

  • Tipo de manija

    Bolsillo horizontal cromado

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Anaqueles Puerta

    2 Completas + 1 Grande

  • Luz del refrigerador

    LED superior

  • Bandejas de vidrio templado

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Sí (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Anaqueles Puerta

    2

  • Bandejas de vidrio templado

    1

Qué opina la gente

