About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG ULTRA HD TV 55" LA9650

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

LG ULTRA HD TV 55" LA9650

55LA9650

LG ULTRA HD TV 55" LA9650

55la9650
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

MÓDULO

Panel

Edge LED

Tamaño

55''

Resolución

Ultra HD

Micro Pixel Control

Si

Tasa Refresco Panel

240 Hz

DISEÑO

CINEMA SCREEN

CALIDAD DE IMAGEN Y SONIDO

Procesador

Triple XD Engine

MCI Dinámico

960 Hz

Speaker System

2.1 Speakers System

Potencia Sonido

34W

Subwoofer

Si

Sound Mode

● 9 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, Pagode, Serta Wego, Brazilian punk, User Setting)

Virtual Surround

Resolution Upscaler Plus

Si

CINEMA 3D

Conversor 2D a 3D

Si

Control de Profundidad 3D

Si

3D Sound Zooming

Si

Dual Play

Si

SMART TV

Magic Remote

Si

3D World / 3D Effect Game / Social Center

Si

Screen Share: WiDi, 2nd Display, MHL,NFC,Miracast

Si

CPU

Dual Core

Wifi

Incorporado

Smartphone Remote Support

Si

Navegador Web

Si

OTROS

Sintonizador Digital

Si

Picture in Picture

Si (2 Tuner)

Intelligent Sensor

Si

Smart Energy Saving

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3,HEAAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS

ACCESORIOS

Anteojos 3D

4

Anteojos Dual Play

2

Magic Remote

Incluido

Cámara

No incluido

ENTRADAS/SALIDAS

HDMI 1.4

4

USB 3.0

1

USB 2.0

2

AV In

1

RF in

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

1

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1

LAN

1

MEDIDAS(ANCHO X ALTO X PROFUNDIDAD)

Sin Base 55''

123 x 76 x 4

Con Base 55''

123 x 79 x 26

Qué opina la gente

Ofertas exclusivas para tí