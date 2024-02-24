Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
43" LG FHD LR60 Smart TV AI 2024 + Control Remoto Magic de TV serie 2024

43LR6000PSA.MR

43LR6000PSA.MR

43" LG FHD LR60 Smart TV AI 2024 + Control Remoto Magic de TV serie 2024

  • Bundle image
  • Front view
  • Front view
Bundle image
Front view
Front view

Funciones principales

  • Colores naturales y vivos en una pantalla FHD
  • Imágenes realistas con el procesador alpha 5 AI Gen6
  • Inmersión cinematográfica en tu hogar con HDR10 Pro
  • Control remoto original para LG TV
  • Magic Remote Control de LG
  • Utiliza 2 pilas “AA” (no incluidas)
2 Productos en este paquete
Vista frontal de LG FHD TV, LR60 con texto de LG SMART TV AI y 2024 en pantalla con soporte de 2 polos

43LR6000PSA

43" LG FHD LR60 Smart TV AI 2024
Este es el controlador Magic Remote de TV serie 2024

AKB76045005

Control Remoto Magic de TV serie 2024

Una obra de arte en forma de burbuja con textura de cristal coloreada con azul-gris, verde claro, violeta y marrón claro en un TV LG FHD.

Sumérgete en colores vibrantes y claros

Full HD da vida al color natural. Disfruta de fantásticos detalles en cada escena en una Smart TV de 43".

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

HDR10 Pro

Ilumine los pequeños detalles.

Entra en un mundo en el que cada color resalta y el brillo se ajusta con precisión para ofrecer unas vistas impresionantes, todo ello gracias al brillante HDR10 Pro.

Se muestra un primer plano en pantalla dividida de la cara de un hombre en una habitación teñida de púrpura y en penumbra. A la izquierda se muestra «SDR» y la imagen es borrosa. A la derecha, se muestra «HDR10 Pro» y la imagen es clara y nítidamente definida.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6

Experimente cada momento con más realismo

Procesador AI Alpha 5 Gen6 de LG con luz roja y verde que emana por debajo y líneas de circuitos coloridos que se ramifican desde el procesador AI.

El procesador alpha 5 AI Gen6 mejora la imagen y el sonido para ofrecer una experiencia de inmersión más profunda.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Cómo registrar

Para obtener información más detallada, consulta el manual de producto de tu modelo. 

Cómo registrar el controlador Magic Remote

Para utilizar el controlador Magic Remote, primero emparéjalo con tu televisión. 

1. Coloca las baterías en el Magic Remote y enciende la televisión.

2. Apunta con el controlador Magic Remote a tu televisión y presiona el botón de la rueda (OK) del control remoto.

 

- Si la televisión no registra el controlador Magic Remote, inténtalo de nuevo después de apagar la televisión y volver a encenderla.

Para utilizar el controlador Magic Remote, primero emparéjalo con tu televisión. 

1. Coloca las baterías en el Magic Remote y enciende la televisión.

2. Apunta con el controlador Magic Remote a tu televisión y presiona el botón de la rueda (OK) del control remoto.

- Si la televisión no registra el controlador Magic Remote, inténtalo de nuevo después de apagar la televisión y volver a encenderla.

Cómo anular el registro del controlador Magic Remote

Controlador remoto Mantén presionados los botones (INICIO) y (Atrás) al mismo tiempo durante cinco segundos para desemparejar el controlador Magic Remote con tu televisión.

 

- Mantén presionados los botones (Inicio) y (Atrás) al mismo tiempo durante más de 5 segundos para desconectar y volver a registrar el controlador Magic Remote al mismo tiempo.

Controlador remoto Mantén presionados los botones (INICIO) y (Atrás) al mismo tiempo durante cinco segundos para desemparejar el controlador Magic Remote con tu televisión.

- Mantén presionados los botones (Inicio) y (Atrás) al mismo tiempo durante más de 5 segundos para desconectar y volver a registrar el controlador Magic Remote al mismo tiempo.

* Las imágenes y características del producto pueden contener expresiones publicitarias y ser distintas a las del producto real. El aspecto del producto, las especificaciones, etc. pueden cambiar sin previo aviso para mejorar el producto.

* Todas las imágenes de los productos son recortes de fotografías y pueden ser distintas a las del producto real. El color del producto puede variar en función de la resolución del monitor, los ajustes de brillo y las especificaciones de la computadora.

* El rendimiento del producto puede variar según el entorno de uso, y la disponibilidad puede variar según la tienda.

Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

Dimension (mm)

Tipo
Controles remotos
Batería incluida
Utiliza 2 pilas “AA” (no incluidas)
Nota
El funcionamiento del asistente de Google dependerá de la región/país. Asistente de Google no disponible para Chile
Modelo Compatible
Smart TV lanzados el 2024 (Asistente de Google no disponible para Chile y Alexa opera desde WebOs 6.0 en adelante)

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Dimensiones producto (AxAxP,cm)

21,3x6,5x3,0

Peso del producto (kg)

0,12kg

GENERAL

Tipo

Controles remotos

NOTAR

Nota

El funcionamiento del asistente de Google dependerá de la región/país. Asistente de Google no disponible para Chile

MODELOS COMPATIBLES

Modelo Compatible

Smart TV lanzados el 2024 (Asistente de Google no disponible para Chile y Alexa opera desde WebOs 6.0 en adelante)

BATERÍA

Batería incluida

Utiliza 2 pilas “AA” (no incluidas)

