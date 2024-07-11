Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG AI Nano Cell 80 4K 55" Smart TV 2024 + LG Soundbar S40T | Sonido Potente 300W

  • Bundle de Televisor y Soundbar por tiempo limitado

55NANO80TSA.ES40T

bundle image
2 Productos en este paquete
Front view of LG NanoCell TV, NANO80 with text of LG NanoCell, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

55NANO80TSA

LG AI Nano Cell 80 4K 55" Smart TV 2024
Front view of LG Soundbar S40T and subwoofer

S40T

LG Soundbar S40T | Sonido Potente 300W
Texturas arremolinadas con los colores del arcoíris en un televisor LG NanoCell.

Siente la esencia del color puro.

Descubre un reino vivo con ricos colores y claridad gracias a la tecnología LG NanoCell.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Colores puros en 4K

La claridad real expresa una mirada más nítida.

Sumérgete en un vívido mundo 4K, donde los colores estallan y la nítida claridad crea una impresionante sinfonía visual.

A vibrantly colored, square-shaped tunnel getting gradually narrower towards the back, displayed on an LG TV.

El procesador Alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7 optimiza automáticamente el audio y el brillo para una inmersión total en cada acción.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

LG Soundbar contra um fundo preto realçado por um projetor.

El compañero de sonido perfecto para tu LG TV

Completa la experiencia de tu LG TV con la barra de sonido S40T gracias a su diseño y rendimiento sonoro.

Sonidos más envolventes

LG Remote apunta hacia un televisor LG con la barra de sonido LG debajo. LBarra de sonido LG con tres pantallas de TV diferentes arriba. Uno muestra una película, otro muestra un concierto y el otro muestra un noticiero. Debajo de la barra de sonido, hay tres íconos para mostrar cada género.a barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG y el subwoofer se encuentran en una sala de estar mostrando una imagen en pantalla con una actuación musical. Dos ramas de ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas se proyectan desde la barra de sonido y un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.LG TV muestra el menú de la interfaz WOW en la pantalla.

Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Las barras de sonido LG completan la experiencia de tu LG TV

WOW Interface

Simplicidad a tu alcance

Accede  a la interfaz WOW en el televisor LG para un control simple de la barra de sonido, como modos, perfiles y funciones útiles

LG Remote apunta hacia un televisor LG con la barra de sonido LG debajo. LG TV muestra el menú de la interfaz WOW en la pantalla.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

*** Televisores compatibles con interfaz WOW: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/ 75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Los televisores compatibles con FHD 63 pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento.

**** Televisores compatibles con WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85 /80. Los televisores compatibles pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento. Soporte QNED 80 limitado a los modelos 2022 y 2023.

*****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que los servicios no estén disponibles en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

******La interfaz WOW puede variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K NanoCell

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

Nano Color

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de Audio

20W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

1 235 x 715 x 57,5

Peso del televisor sin soporte

14,0

DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

1 235 x 715 x 57,5

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

1 235 x 780 x 230

Dimensiones de la caja (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

1 360 x 810 x 162

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

948 x 230

Peso del televisor sin soporte

14,0

Peso del televisor con soporte

14,1

Peso del embalaje

18,9

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

300 x 300

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Detachable)

Baterías de control remoto

Si (AA x 2EA)

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

ENERGÍA

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

ACCESIBILIDAD

Colores invertidos

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Contraste Alto

Si

CONECTIVIDAD

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (V5.0)

Wi-Fi

Si

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporte eARC, ALLM)

SONIDO

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Afinación acústica de IA

Si

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación automática de volumen)

Sonido AI

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Salida de Audio

20W

SMART TV

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Configuración Familiar

Si

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Entrada)

Canales LG

Si

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Amazon Alexa

Si (Incorporado)

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

WebOS 24

VIDEOJUEGOS

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

Modo HGIG

Si

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Modo Imagen

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Control de Brillo AI

Si

Escalador AI

Mejora 4K

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Amplia Gama de Colores

Nano Color

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Direct

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K NanoCell

GENERAL

Número de Canales

2.1

Potencia de salida

300 W

Número de altavoces

3 EA

EFECTO DE SONIDO

AI Sound Pro

Estándar

Cine

Juego

FORMATO DE AUDIO

Dolby Digital

DTS Digital Surround

AAC

CONECTIVIDAD

Óptico

1

Salida HDMI

1

USB

1

Versión Bluetooth

5.3

Códec Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

HDMI SOPORTADO

Canal de retorno de audio (ARC)

CEC (Enlace sencillo)

CONVENIENTE

Aplicación remota - iOS/Android

Modo de sonido TV Compartir

WOW Interfaz

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Principal

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

PESO

Principal

1,65 kg

Subwoofer

4,2 kg

Peso bruto

7,6 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Cable óptico

Mando a distancia

ALIMENTACIÓN

Consumo en apagado (principal)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energía (principal)

22 W

Consumo en apagado (subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energía (subwoofer)

35 W

