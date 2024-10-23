Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Mějte chlazení pod kontrolou1

Klimatizace LG Standard

Mějte chlazení pod kontrolou

Modelová řada klimatizací LG Standard je přehlídkou sofistikovaných funkcí propojených s nejmodernější technologií LG.

KLIMATIZACE LG STANDARD

LG S09EQ

KLIMATIZACE LG DELUXE1

Dual Inverter, Chytrá diagnostika, Automatické čištění, Tichý režim

LG S12EQ

KLIMATIZACE LG DELUXE2

Dual Inverter, Chytrá diagnostika, Automatické čištění, Tichý režim

LG S18EQ

KLIMATIZACE LG DELUXE3

Dual Inverter, Chytrá diagnostika, Automatické čištění, Tichý režim

LG S24EQ

KLIMATIZACE LG DELUXE4

Dual Inverter, Chytrá diagnostika, Automatické čištění, Tichý režim
VŠECHNY KLIMATIZACE LG

Záruka na kompresor 10 let1

Záruka na kompresor 10 let

Revoluční invertorová technologie je neobyčejně účinná, má navíc výkoný a tichý chod a štědrou 10-ti letou záruku.

Úspora energie1

Úspora energie

Invertorový kompresor neustále upravuje svou rychlost, tak aby byla správně udržována teplotní úroveň. Navíc tento chytrý LG Invertor ušetří díky svému frekvenčnímu operačnímu rozsahu více energie než klasický kompresor.

Rychlé chlazení

Rychlé chlazení

LG chytrá inverotorvá klimatizační jednotka začne rychle foukat studený vzduch do místnosti, takže proud vzduchu dosáhne dále a ochladí prostor rychleji.

Jednoduchý a štíhlý vzhled se skrytým displejem

Jednoduchý a štíhlý vzhled se skrytým displejem

Štíhlý a moderní vzhled LG Klimatizační jednotky umožňuje snadnější instalaci a pohodlnější čištěni s "EZ sliding" filtrem. Velký skrytý displej Vás informuje o spotřebě energie jednotkou.

Nízký hluk 19dB1

Nízký hluk 19dB

LG klimatizační jednotky pracují v nízkých hlukových hladinách, díky LG unikátnímu šikmému ventilátoru a BLDC motoru - technologiím, které eliminují nežádoucí hluk a umožní tak plynulejší chod jednotky.

Funkce Komfortní vzduch1

Aktivní řízení energie

Funkce aktivního řízení energie dovolí zvolit si úroveň spotřeby energie v závislosti na situaci. Užijte si chladnou a komfortní atmosféru zároveň s úsporou energie.

Funkce Komfortní vzduch

Funkce Komfortní vzduch

Funkce Komfortní vzduch pohodlně nastaví lamelu do takové pozice,
která zabrání přímému foukání na osoby v místnosti.

Rychlá a jednoduchá instalace1

Rychlá a jednoduchá instalace

LG klimatizační jednotky jsou navrženy pro snadnější a efektnější instalaci, nehledě na okolí a počet lidí zahrnutých do instalačního procesu. Snížením potřebného času pro instlalaci, je nyní možné nainstalovat více klimatizačních jednotek ve více domácností v kratším čase.

