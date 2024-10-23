Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Řada Artcool
Řada Deluxe
Řada Standard Plus
Řada Standard
Seznamte se s řadou Deluxe1

Klimatizace LG Deluxe

Seznamte se s řadou Deluxe

Špičkové technologie, jedinečný design a pokročilé funkce pro novou generaci klimatizačních jednotek LG.

KLIMATIZACE LG DELUXE

LG-DC09RQ

KLIMATIZACE LG DELUXE1

Automatické čištění, WiFi, Diagnostika, Dvojitý ochranný filtr, Tichý režim

LG-DC12RQ

KLIMATIZACE LG DELUXE2

Automatické čištění, WiFi, Diagnostika, Dvojitý ochranný filtr, Tichý režim

LG-DC18RQ

KLIMATIZACE LG DELUXE3

Automatické čištění, WiFi, Diagnostika, Dvojitý ochranný filtr, Tichý režim

LG-DC24RQ

KLIMATIZACE LG DELUXE4

Automatické čištění, WiFi, Diagnostika, Dvojitý ochranný filtr, Tichý režim
Všechny klimatizace LG
Nízký hluk 19dB1

Nízký hluk 19dB

LG klimatizační jednotky pracují v nízkých hlukových hladinách, díky LG unikátnímu šikmému ventilátoru a BLDC motoru - technologiím, které eliminují nežádoucí hluk a umožní tak plynulejší chod jednotky.

Funkce Komfortní vzduch1

Funkce Komfortní vzduch

Funkce Komfortní vzduch pohodlně nastaví lamelu do takové pozice, která zabrání přímému foukání na osoby v místnosti.

Rychlá a jednoduchá instalace1

Rychlá a jednoduchá instalace

LG klimatizační jednotky jsou navrženy pro snadnější a efektnější instalaci, nehledě na okolí a počet lidí zahrnutých do instalačního procesu. Snížením potřebného času pro instalaci, je nyní možné nainstalovat více klimatizačních jednotek ve více domácností v kratším čase.

