Řada Artcool
Řada Deluxe
Řada Standard Plus
Řada Standard
Unikátní designové řešení

Klimatizace LG Artcool

Unikátní designové řešení

Moderní vzhled klimatizačních jednotek LG Artcool v kombinaci s inovativními technologiemi tvoří nejvhodnější řešení klimatizace v kompletním a atraktivním balení.

KLIMATIZACE LG ARTCOOL

LG AC09BQ

KLIMATIZACE LG ARTCOOL

Automatické čištění, WiFi, Chytrá diagnostika, Dvojitý ochranný filtr

LG AC12BQ

KLIMATIZACE LG ARTCOOL

Smart Inverter, WiFi, Chytrá diagnostika, Plasmaster Ionizer Plus

LG AC18BQ

KLIMATIZACE LG ARTCOOL

Automatické čištění, WiFi, Chytrá diagnostika, Dvojitý ochranný filtr

LG AC24BQ

KLIMATIZACE LG ARTCOOL

WiFi, Chytrá diagnostika, Filtr odstraňující mikroskopické částice a zápach

LG A09FT

KLIMATIZACE LG ARTCOOL

WiFi, Chytrá diagnostika, Filtr odstraňující mikroskopické částice a zápach

LG A12FT

KLIMATIZACE LG ARTCOOL

WiFi, Chytrá diagnostika, Filtr odstraňující mikroskopické částice a zápach
Všechny klimatizace LG

Stylový design ARTCOOL

Stylový design ARTCOOL

Klimatizace Artcool společnosti LG byla navržena tak, aby svým minimalistickým a jednoduchým stylem ladila s interiérem vašeho domova. Zrcadlové sklo v přední části výrobku odráží okolní prostředí, čímž nejen zdůrazňuje interiér a integritu, ale pomocí tvrdého skleněného materiálu vyzařuje nadčasovou krásu.

Invertorový kompresor s 10-ti letou zárukou

Invertorový kompresor s 10-ti letou zárukou

Invertorový kompresor společnosti LG řeší problémy související s nevhodností, neúčinností a hlukem, takže výsledkem je klimatizace, která chladí rychleji, má delší životnost a během provozu je tišší. Díky 10-ti leté záruce na kompresor se uživatelé mohou těšit z výhod klimatizace společnosti LG delší dobu.

Úspora energie a rychlé chlazení

Úspora energie a rychlé chlazení

Invertorový kompresor neustále přizpůsobuje svou rychlost, aby udržel požadovanou teplotu. Navíc je invertorový kompresor vybavený rozsahem úsporných provozních frekvencí a tím šetří více energie než konvenční kompresor. Díky invertorovému kompresoru vzduch proudí rychleji a dál.

Čistič vzduchu

Čistič vzduchu

Více než 3 miliony iontů sterilizuje nejen vzduch proudící klimatizací, ale rovněž škodlivé látky a pachy v okolí jednotky. Bylo prokázáno, že čistič vzduchu sterilizuje během 60 minut více než 99% přilnavých bakterií. (Sterilizace více než 99,9% bakterie E. coli během 30 minut a během 60 minut více než 99,6% bakterie S. aureus.)

07-SmartThinQ_D

Mějte přístup ke své klimatizaci kdykoli a odkudkoli pomocí zařízení podporujícího Wi-Fi a exkluzivní aplikace pro ovládání domácích spotřebičů od společnosti LG.

Nízká hlučnost

Nízká hlučnost

Klimatizace společnosti LG jsou při provozu tiché, neboť využívají jedinečný šikmý ventilátor a invertorový kompresor, které odstraňují zbytečný hluk a umožňují plynulý provoz.

Rychlá a snadná instalace

Rychlá a snadná instalace

Klimatizace společnosti LG jsou navrhovány tak, aby byla jejich instalace snazší a efektivnější, a to bez ohledu na okolní prostředí a počet osob zapojených do procesu instalace. Díky snížení nároků na pracovní sílu a čas potřebný k instalaci lze nyní během kratší doby nainstalovat více klimatizací ve více domácnostech.

