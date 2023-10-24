About Cookies on This Site

Alle Ihre Disney Lieblinge in einer App!

JETZT VERFÜGBAR

Alle Ihre Disney
Lieblinge in einer App!

Genießen Sie Disney+ ab sofort auch auf Ihrem LG Smart TV.

Ab sofort auf Ihrem LG TV verfügbar!

Ab sofort ist die Disney+ App auf allen LG TVs mit webOS 3.0 und neuer - also in der Regel LG TVs ab Modelljahr 2016 und jünger - verfügbar. Freuen Sie sich auf Entertainment der Extraklasse.

Stellen Sie sich vor, Sie hätten Zugang zu einem Ort, an dem Sie alle Filme und Serien von Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars und National Geographic finden. Dies wird nun mit der Disney+ App Wirklichkeit. Da wir bei LG danach streben, Ihnen immer die bestmögliche Benutzererfahrung und Inhaltsauswahl zu bieten, ist ab jetzt die Disney+ App auf allen kompatiblen LG-Fernsehgeräten auch in Deutschland verfügbar.

Mit dem Launch von Disney+ können sich Fans jeden Alters auf ein neues, einzigartiges Erlebnis freuen, mit Inhalten der ikonischen Entertainment-Marken, sowie exklusiven Disney+ Originals bestehend aus Blockbustern, Serien, Dokumentationen und Kurzfilmen, die nur auf dem Streaming-Service zu sehen sind.

Abonnenten von Disney+ wird höchste Qualität und ein werbefreies Sehvergnügen auf bis zu vier Endgeräten gleichzeitig geboten, zeitlich unbegrenzte Downloads der Inhalte, personalisierte Empfehlungen und die Möglichkeit, bis zu sieben personalisierte Profile anzulegen. Darüber hinaus haben Eltern die Möglichkeit, eigene Kinder-Profile zu erstellen, die einfach zu bedienen sind und kindgerechte Inhalte bieten.


LG-Fernseher auf Basis der hauseigenen webOS-Smart-TV-Plattform lassen die magischen Welten von Disney zum Leben erwachen und ermöglichen es Benutzern, Disney+ in unübertroffener Bild- und Tonqualität zu erleben. Praktisch alle LG TVs unterstützen die gängigen HDR-Formate HDR10 und HLG und sehr viele LG-Fernseher – einschließlich aller OLED-TVs und NanoCell- bzw. Super-UHD-TVs – sind außerdem mit Dolby Vision und Dolby Atmos kompatibel. Dies ermöglicht einen Filmgenuss, wie er bisher nur in Kinos erlebbar war. Darüber hinaus arbeiten eine Vielzahl von LGs Smart-TV-Funktionen - einschließlich LG ThinQ AI und der plattformweiten universellen Suchfunktion - nahtlos mit Disney + zusammen.

Um Zugriff auf die Disney+ Welt zu erlangen, brauchen Sie nur auf das Disney+ Icon im LG Home Launcher zu klicken, den Download der App aus dem LG Content Store bestätigen, Ihr abonniertes Entertainment-Paket auswählen und buchen oder sich mit Ihren vorhandenen Login-Daten einloggen. Alternativ lässt sich die Disney+ App auch jederzeit manuell aus dem LG Content Store herunterladen. Nach erfolgreicher Installation können Sie sich entspannt zurücklehnen und die fesselnde Disney-Welt genießen.

Über Disney+

 

Disney+ startet am 24. März 2020 in Deutschland – alle Informationen und Details zur Registrierung sind auf DisneyPlus.com zu finden. Disney+ ist der ultimative Streaming-Service für Filme und Serien von Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic und mehr. Der Bereich „Direct-to-Consumer and International“ (DTCI) der Walt Disney Company bietet Disney+ ein werbefreies Programm auf den meisten internetfähigen Endgeräten an mit einer Vielzahl von Spielfilmen, Dokumentationen, Live-Action- und Animationsserien sowie Kurzfilmen. Neben dem noch nie dagewesenen Zugang zu Disneys unglaublichem Angebot an Film- und TV-Klassikern ist der Streaming-Service das neue Zuhause für Filme, die in 2020 und danach von den Walt Disney Studios veröffentlicht werden.

All deine Favoriten auf einem Blick

Disney+

All deine Favoriten
auf einem Blick

Mit Disney+ kann man altbekannte Klassiker, Disney+ Originals und die neuesten Blockbuster genießen.