InstaView™ Kühlschränke

Zweimal klopfen, reinschauen! Durch zweimaliges leichtes Klopfen wird die elegante und ikonische InstaView™-Glasscheibe des Kühlschranks beleuchtet. Das erlaubt einen Blick in das Innere des Kühlschranks – ganz ohne Türöffnung. Entdecken Sie die verschiedenen InstaView™ Kühlschränke von LG.

LG InstaView®
Zweimal klopfen,
reinschauen.

Ein Kühlschrank, der zum Staunen einlädt.

Craft Ice

Das Eis der Profis.

Erleben Sie kristallklares, langsam schmelzendes Craft Ice mit dem LG InstaView®.

Das Eis der Profis. Entdecke den GSXV90MCDE

Get the beat! Jetzt
klopfen & reinschauen!

Halten Sie Lebensmittel länger frisch – mit 41% weniger Kälteverlust!

LG InstaView Door-in-Door: Ihr Kühlschrank 2.0

Die klassischen Side-by-Side Kühlschränke wurden bereits mit dem LG Door-in-Door™ erfolgreich weiterentwickelt. Doch nun erwartet Sie die ultimative Kühlschrank-Revolution: LG InstaView. Wem bei den LG Door-in-Door™ Kühlschränken schon gefallen hat, dass die kleine Tür einen Blick in den Kühlschrank ermöglicht, der wird den LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Kühlschrank lieben. Hier haben Sie nicht nur die Möglichkeit über die zusätzliche Tür mit minimalem Energieverlust an Inhalte des Kühlschranks zu gelangen. Sie können zudem zusätzlich per Klopfen einen Blick auf eben diese Inhalte erhalten. Sie klopfen einfach zwei Mal gegen das verspiegelte Glas und schon gibt der LG InstaView den Blick für Sie frei – bequem, energiesparend und praktisch!

So smart, so einfach: Die LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Kühlschränke

Mit der praktischen Smart ThinQ™ App haben Sie stets die volle Kontrolle. Egal, ob Sie zuhause oder unterwegs sind: Über die Nutzeroberfläche können Sie jederzeit auf Ihren LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Kühlschrank zugreifen. Kontrollieren und steuern Sie ganz einfach die Temperatur per Smartphone, ohne dafür in der Nähe sein zu müssen. Nach dem Sport ein eiskaltes Getränk genießen? Kein Problem! Einfach schon während der Sporteinheit die Temperatur des LG InstaView Kühlschranks etwas senken. Auch wenn Sie einmal die Tür ausversehen nicht richtig schließen oder andere Probleme vorliegen sollten, informiert Sie die App rechtzeitig – ganz einfach und smart!

Energie sparen mit einem LG InstaView Kühlschrank

Mit den LG InstaView Door-inDoor™ Kühlschränken haben Sie direkt zwei Vorteile in Sachen Energie sparen. Diese LG Kühlschränke sind alle mit einem LG Inverter Linear Kompressor™ ausgestattet, der einen sehr energieeffizienten, besonders leisen Mechanismus nutzt. Auf diese Weise profitieren Sie von bis zu 32% Energieeinsparung. Außerdem weißt dieser Kompressor eine erstklassige Lebensdauer auf und sichert eine optimale Temperaturkontrolle. Einen weiteren Vorteil bringt Ihnen die LG InstaView-Technologie.

Das verspiegelte Glas ist nicht nur besonders verglast, sodass keine Kälte entweichen kann, Sie haben auch den großen Vorteil für einen Blick ins Innere nicht die Tür öffnen zu müssen. Dadurch kann keine Kälte entweichen und es muss keine zusätzliche Energie aufgewandt werden, um die Temperatur zu regulieren. Die praktische Door-in-Door-Funktion verringert zudem zusätzlichen den Kälteverlust. Für Ihre positive, persönliche Energiebilanz!

LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Kühlschränke – Die Vorteile:*

  • Knock Twice, See inside: LG InstaView-Technologie
  • Energiesparender LG Inverter Linear Kompressor™
  • Praktische Smart ThinQ™ App zur Fernsteuerung und Kontrolle
  • Pure N Fresh Filter für gefilterte Kühlschrankluft
  • Innovative Moist Balance Crisper™ Abdeckung für optimales Feuchtigkeitsniveau
  • FRESHBalancer™ hält Obst und Gemüse durch Feuchtigkeitsmanagement frisch
  • Kleine Lebensmittel ganz einfach in der Utility Box verstauen
  • Mehr Platz im Gefrierschrank dank SpacePlus™ Eissystem

 

*Die Features können je nach Modell variieren