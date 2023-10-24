About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Side-by-Side mit Door-in-Door® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSJV71MCLE
GSJV71MCLE.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Händler

Side-by-Side mit Door-in-Door® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSJV71MCLE

GSJV71MCLE.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
GSJV71MCLE

Side-by-Side mit Door-in-Door® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSJV71MCLE

GSJV71MCLE

Stiftung Warentest Urteil "GUT (2,1)"

Die LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination GSJV71MCLE konnte im Test der Stiftung Warentest mit dem Testurteil GUT (2,1) überzeugen.
Schneller und einfacher Zugriff

Door-in-Door®

Schneller und einfacher Zugriff

Mit Door-in-Door® können Sie mit einem Druck auf die verdeckte Öffnungstaste schnell auf beliebte Lebensmittel zugreifen.

*Basierend auf Intertek-Tests der Modelle SX5534WB, GR-S632GLRC und LFX31945ST/02, gemäß interner LG-Testmethode, bei der die prozentuale Verringerung des Luftaustauschs beim Öffnen von Door-in-Door® im Vergleich zur Kühlschranktür für 10 Sekunden gemessen wurde. Die Resultate variieren je nach Modell und Öffnungsdauer.

Hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch

LINEARCooling®

Hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch

LINEARCooling® reduziert Temperaturschwankungen und erhält den frischen Geschmack für bis zu 7 Tage.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung eines LG-internen Testverfahrens, um die Zeit zu messen, die benötigt wurde, um eine Gewichtsverlustrate von 5% für Pak Choi in der Ablage im Frischwarenfach des LGE-LinearCooling-Modells GSXV91NSAE zu erreichen. Das Ergebnis kann während des tatsächlichen Gebrauchs variieren.

Sorgt gleichmäßig und schnell für Frische

DoorCooling+®

Sorgt gleichmäßig und schnell für Frische

Dank der gleichmäßigen und schnellen Leistung von DoorCooling+® sind Getränke kälter und Lebensmittel bleiben frischer.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung eines LG-internen Testverfahrens zum Vergleich der Zeit für das Absinken der Temperatur im Wasserbehälter im oberen Korb zwischen Modellen mit und ohne DoorCooling+®. Gilt nur für zutreffende Modelle.
*Die Produktabbildungen dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.
*DoorCooling+® sollte beim Öffnen der Tür unterbrochen werden.

Steigern Sie die Frische mithilfe von optimaler Luftfeuchtigkeit

FRESHBalancer®

Steigern Sie die Frische mithilfe von optimaler Luftfeuchtigkeit

Sorgen Sie für eine optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit, um Obst und
Gemüse länger frisch zu halten.
Verschönern Sie Ihre Einrichtung mit UltraSleek Door

Verschönern Sie Ihre Einrichtung mit UltraSleek Door

UltraSleek Door wertet sofort die Optik jeder Küche auf.

Sie können im Innenraum mehr aufbewahren
Große Kapazität

Sie können im Innenraum mehr aufbewahren

Genießen Sie viel Platz zum Aufbewahren all Ihrer Speisen und Getränke, was Ihre Küche schön ordentlich aussehen lässt.

Moderne Eleganz in jedem Detail

Die silbernen Akzente aus Metall verleihen dem Design auch von innen eine Premium-Anmutung.
Metal Fresh®.

Metal Fresh®.

Metallic-Dekor

Metallic-Dekor

Sanfte LED-Beleuchtung

Sanfte LED-Beleuchtung

LG ThinQ®

Dank intelligenter Steuerung intelligent leben

Stimmenkontrolle

Intelligenter Alarm

Überwachung

Einfache Steuerung mit Sprachassistent

Sagen Sie Ihrem Kühlschrank genau, was Sie brauchen, wenn Sie es brauchen. Sagen Sie „Express Freeze einschalten“, und der AI-Lautsprecher hört zu und sorgt dafür, dass Ihre Einkäufe schnell eingefroren werden.

Verbinden für eine einfachere Steuerung

Vergessen, die Kühlschranktür zu schließen? Kein Problem! Die App LG ThinQ® sendet eine Benachrichtigung direkt an Ihr Telefon, um Sie zu informieren.

Effiziente Produktpflege

Die App LG ThinQ® überwacht Ihren Kühlschrank kontinuierlich. Egal, ob es sich um die alltägliche Wartung oder etwas anderes handelt, mit der App können Sie den Energieverbrauch einfach überwachen.

*Google und Google Home sind Marken von Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo und alle zugehörigen Logos und Bewegungsmarken sind Marken von Amazon.com, Inc oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen.
*LG ThinQ® wird jetzt in LG ThinQ umbenannt.
*Smart-Funktionen und Sprachassistenten können je nach Land und Modell variieren. Erkundigen Sie sich bei Ihrem Händler vor Ort oder bei LG nach der Verfügbarkeit des Service.
*Sprachfähiges Smart-Speaker-Gerät ist nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Fernbedienung

Intelligenter Alarm

Überwachung

Verbinden und steuern von überall

Mithilfe der LG-ThinQ®-App können Sie sich ganz einfach mit Ihrem Kühlschrank verbinden, wie es bisher nicht möglich war. Aktivieren Sie „Express Freeze“ mit nur einem Tastendruck.

Verbinden für eine einfachere Steuerung

Vergessen, die Kühlschranktür zu schließen? Kein Problem! Die App LG ThinQ™ sendet eine Benachrichtigung direkt an Ihr Telefon, um Sie zu informieren.

Effiziente Produktpflege

Die App LG ThinQ™ überwacht Ihren Kühlschrank kontinuierlich. Egal, ob es sich um die alltägliche Wartung oder etwas anderes handelt, mit der App können Sie den Energieverbrauch einfach überwachen.

*Google und Google Home sind Marken von Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo und alle zugehörigen Logos und Bewegungsmarken sind Marken von Amazon.com, Inc oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen.
*LG SmartThinQ wird jetzt in LG ThinQ umbenannt.
*Smart-Funktionen und Sprachassistenten können je nach Land und Modell variieren. Erkundigen Sie sich bei Ihrem Händler vor Ort oder bei LG nach der Verfügbarkeit des Service.
*Sprachfähiges Smart-Speaker-Gerät ist nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Frischer, schneller gekühlt und sparsamer

Frischer, schneller gekühlt und sparsamer

Der LG Inverter Linear Compressor® hält Lebensmittel bei geringerem Energieverbrauch länger frisch.

*Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

Energieeffizienzklasse

E

Produktart

Side-by-Side

KAPAZITÄT

Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

239

Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

416

Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

635

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

Express Freeze

Ja

Internes LED-Display

Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

Produktgewicht inkl. Verpackung (in kg)

141

Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

913 x 1790 x 735

Produktgewicht (in kg)

131

MERKMALE

DoorCooling+®

Ja

Door-in-Door®

Ja

InstaView®

Nein

LINEARCooling®

Ja

Umkehrbare Tür

Nein

UVnano®

Nein

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

Ice Maker (automatisch)

Ja

LG Craft Ice

Nein

Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

Ja

Wasserversorgung

Interner Wassertank (4L) / kein Festwasseranschluss notwendig

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

Frontfarbe

Matte Black

Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

Ja

Grifftyp

Eingelassener Edel-Komfortgriff

LEISTUNG

Kompressortyp

Inverter Linear Compressor®

Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

350

Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

36

Luftschallemissionsklasse

C

KÜHLFACH

Großes Wein- und Flaschenregal

Ja

Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

4

Türeinsatz Utility Box/Snack Corner

Nein

Fresh Zone

Ja

Multi-Airflow

Ja

Beleuchtung Kühlteil

LED

Variables Ablagefach für XXL-Stauraum

Nein

Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

4

Gemüsefach

Ja

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

Smart Diagnosis®

Ja

ThinQ® (WLAN)

Nein

EAN CODE

EAN

8806091537577

GEFRIERFACH

Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

2

Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

LED

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(GSJV71MCLE)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (GSJV71MCLE)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

Empfehlungen für dich

Direkt kaufen

GSJV71MCLE

GSJV71MCLE

Side-by-Side mit Door-in-Door® | Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 635 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Matte Black | GSJV71MCLE

GSJV71MCLE.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt