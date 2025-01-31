Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SO FUNKTIONIERT ES TEILNAHMEBEDINGUNGEN FRAGEN UND ANTWORTEN / FAQ PRODUKT BEWERTEN
SO FUNKTIONIERT ES
JETZT REGISTRIEREN

Unsere Besten Cashback Aktion

Unsere Besten

Sichere dir bis zu 5.300 € Cashback 

auf unsere besten TVs und Soundbars.*

Unsere Besten!

 

Sichere dir unsere besten TVs und Soundbars vom 07.01.2025 bis 16.03.2025 mit bis zu 5.300 Euro Cashback!

 

Die genaue Übersicht, für welches TV-Modell und welche Soundbar du welchen Cashback-Betrag erhältst, erfährst du in den unten stehenden Übersichten.

 

Jetzt einen der unten stehenden Aktions-TVs kaufen und Cashback sichern:

 

Bitte beachte, dass für die Teilnahme und die Höhe des Erstattungsbetrages die Art des erworbenen Aktionsgerätes – entweder ein einzelner TV oder ein Bundle bestehend aus TV und Soundbar – entscheidend ist. Folgende Produkte mit den jeweiligen Modell-Codes und EAN-Nummern sind teilnahmeberechtigt („Aktionsgeräte“):

So funktioniert es

LG Produkt auf LG.com aussuchen

1. Aktionsmodell kaufen

LG Aktions-TV und/oder Soundbar bis zum 16.03.2025 kaufen.

0%-Finanzierung auswählen

2. Aktionsmodell registrieren

Aktionsmodell(e) bis zum 30.03.2025 unter lg.de/Cashback registrieren.

Klarna

3. Cashback sichern

Erstattung des Cashback-Betrages auf das angegebene Konto.

Aktionsgerät gekauft? Teile deine Erfahrung mit anderen Nutzern. 

Aktionsgerät bewerten

Modell-Liste Einzelerstattung TV

Produktkategorie A Serie Model Code EAN Energiewert
SDR / HDR 		Zugabe in €
OLED evo OLED97M49LA OLED97M49LA.AEU 8806096011058 G / G 5.000,00 €
OLED evo OLED83M49LA OLED83M49LA.AEU 8806091925534 G / G 300,00 €
OLED evo OLED77M49LA OLED77M49LA.AEU 8806091925626 G / G 300,00 €
OLED evo OLED65M49LA OLED65M49LA.AEU 8806091925787 G / G 200,00 €
OLED evo OLED97G48LW OLED97G48LW.AEU 8806096020890 F / G 5.000,00 €
OLED evo OLED83G48LW OLED83G48LW.AEU 8806096014493 F / G 300,00 €
OLED evo OLED77G48LW OLED77G48LW.AEU 8806096014523 F / G 300,00 €
OLED evo OLED65G48LW OLED65G48LW.AEU 8806096014530 F / G 200,00 €
OLED evo OLED65G48LW OLED65G48LW.AEUD 8806096091920 F / G 200,00 €
OLED evo OLED65G49LS OLED65G49LS.AEU 8806096014462 F / G 200,00 €
OLED evo OLED55G48LW OLED55G48LW.AEU 8806096014561 F / G 150,00 €
OLED evo OLED55G48LW OLED55G48LW.AEUD 8806096091463 F / G 150,00 €
OLED evo OLED55G49LS OLED55G49LS.AEU 8806096014486 F / G 150,00 €
OLED evo OLED83C49LA OLED83C49LA.AEU 8806091928818 F / G 250,00 €
OLED evo OLED77C49LA OLED77C49LA.AEU 8806096003886 F / G 200,00 €
OLED evo OLED65C49LA OLED65C49LA.AEU 8806096003992 F / G 150,00 €
OLED evo OLED55C49LA OLED55C49LA.AEU 8806096004463 G / G 100,00 €
OLED evo OLED48C49LA OLED48C49LA.AEU 8806096010815 G / G 50,00 €
OLED evo OLED77C48LA OLED77C48LA.AEU 8806091908513 F / G 200,00 €
OLED evo OLED65C48LA OLED65C48LA.AEU 8806091900104 F / G 150,00 €
OLED evo OLED55C48LA OLED55C48LA.AEU 8806091899972 G / G 100,00 €
OLED evo OLED48C48LA OLED48C48LA.AEU 8806096003619 G / G 50,00 €
OLED evo OLED42C48LA OLED42C48LA.AEU 8806091926159 G / G 50,00 €
OLED evo OLED83C47LA OLED83C47LA.AEU 8806091927972 F / G 250,00 €
OLED evo OLED77C47LA OLED77C47LA.AEU 8806091897558 F / G 200,00 €
OLED evo OLED77C47LA OLED77C47LA.AEUD 8806096091166 F / G 200,00 €
OLED evo OLED65C47LA OLED65C47LA.AEU 8806091899965 F / G 150,00 €
OLED evo OLED65C47LA OLED65C47LA.AEUD 8806096091258 F / G 150,00 €
OLED evo OLED55C47LA OLED55C47LA.AEU 8806091898531 G / G 100,00 €
OLED evo OLED55C47LA OLED55C47LA.AEUD 8806096091791 G / G 100,00 €
OLED evo OLED48C47LA OLED48C47LA.AEU 8806091900173 G / G 50,00 €
OLED evo OLED48C47LA OLED48C47LA.AEUD 8806096091814 G / G 50,00 €
OLED evo OLED42C47LA OLED42C47LA.AEU 8806091935878 G / G 50,00 €
OLED evo OLED42C47LA OLED42C47LA.AEUD 8806096091395 G / G 50,00 €
OLED OLED83B49LA OLED83B49LA.AEU 8806096172285 G / G 200,00 €
OLED OLED77B49LA OLED77B49LA.AEU 8806091926807 F / G 100,00 €
OLED OLED77B49LA OLED77B49LA.AEUD 8806096094969 F / G 100,00 €
OLED OLED77B42LA OLED77B42LA.AEU 8806096042724 F / G 100,00 €
QNED 75QNED87T6B 75QNED87T6B.AEU 8806096011065 D / G 100,00 €
QNED 65QNED87T6B 65QNED87T6B.AEU 8806096011157 E / G 100,00 €
QNED 55QNED87T6B 55QNED87T6B.AEU 8806096011249 E / G 50,00 €
QNED 50QNED87T6B 50QNED87T6B.AEU 8806096011263 E / G 50,00 €
QNED 86QNED86T6A 86QNED86T6A.AEU 8806096003695 D / G 100,00 €
QNED 75QNED86T6A 75QNED86T6A.AEU 8806096003756 D / G 100,00 €
QNED 65QNED86T6A 65QNED86T6A.AEU 8806096003824 E / G 100,00 €
QNED 65QNED86T6A 65QNED86T6A.AEUD 8806096134214 E / G 100,00 €
QNED 55QNED86T6A 55QNED86T6A.AEU 8806096003893 E / G 50,00 €
QNED 55QNED86T6A 55QNED86T6A.AEUD 8806096134252 E / G 50,00 €
QNED 50QNED86T6A 50QNED86T6A.AEU 8806096003947 E / G 50,00 €
QNED 50QNED86T6A 50QNED86T6A.AEUD 8806096134474 E / G 50,00 €
QNED 98QNED89T6A 98QNED89T6A.AEUQ 8806096070833 G / G 1.500,00 €
QNED 98QNED89T6A 98QNED89T6A.AEEQ 8806096190661 G / G 1.500,00 €
QNED 86QNED85T6C 86QNED85T6C.AEU 8806091960535 D / G 100,00 €
QNED 75QNED85T6C 75QNED85T6C.AEU 8806091933751 D / G 100,00 €
QNED 65QNED85T6C 65QNED85T6C.AEU 8806091934314 E / G 100,00 €
QNED 55QNED85T6C 55QNED85T6C.AEU 8806091935014 E / G 50,00 €
QNED 50QNED85T6A 50QNED85T6A.AEU 8806091956668 E / G 50,00 €

Modell-Liste Soundbars – Nur in Verbindung mit dem Kauf eines neuen LG 2024er TVs

Produktkategorie B Serie Model Code EAN Zugabe in €
Soundbar DS95TR DS95TR.DDEULLK 8806087999310 300,00 €
Soundbar DS90TY DS90TY.DDEULLK 8806087999488 100,00 €
Soundbar DS80TR DS80TR.DDEULLK 8806096043233 100,00 €
Soundbar DSG10TY DSG10TY.DDEULLK 8806087999501 300,00 €

Modell-Liste berechtigter LG TVs für Soundbar Cashback (Schlüssel Modelle)

Modell EAN Energiewert
SDR / HDR 		TV
Cashback
OLED97M49LA.AEU 8806096011058 G / G Ja
OLED97G48LW.AEU 8806096020890 F / G Ja
OLED83M49LA.AEU 8806091925534 G / G Ja
OLED83G48LW.AEU 8806096014493 F / G Ja
OLED83C49LA.AEU 8806091928818 F / G Ja
OLED83C47LA.AEU 8806091927972 F / G Ja
OLED83C43LA.AEU 8806096265949 F / G
OLED83B49LA.AEU 8806096172285 G / G Ja
OLED77M49LA.AEU 8806091925626 G / G Ja
OLED77G48LW.AEU 8806096014523 F / G Ja
OLED77C49LA.AEU 8806096003886 F / G Ja
OLED77C48LA.AEU 8806091908513 F / G Ja
OLED77C47LA.AEUD 8806096091166 F / G Ja
OLED77C47LA.AEU 8806091897558 F / G Ja
OLED77C43LA.AEU 8806096266700 F / G
OLED77B49LA.AEUD 8806096094969 F / G Ja
OLED77B49LA.AEU 8806091926807 F / G Ja
OLED77B42LA.AEU 8806096042724 F / G Ja
OLED65M49LA.AEU 8806091925787 G / G Ja
OLED65G49LS.AEU 8806096014462 F / G Ja
OLED65G48LW.AEUD 8806096091920 F / G Ja
OLED65G48LW.AEU 8806096014530 F / G Ja
OLED65C49LA.AEU 8806096003992 F / G Ja
OLED65C48LA.AEU 8806091900104 F / G Ja
OLED65C47LA.AEUD 8806096091258 F / G Ja
OLED65C47LA.AEU 8806091899965 F / G Ja
OLED65C43LA.AEU 8806096267097 F / G
OLED65B49LA.AEUD 8806096095003 F / G
OLED65B49LA.AEU 8806091928900 F / G
OLED65B42LA.AEU 8806096042861 F / G
OLED65B36LA.AEUD 8806084016478 F / G
55LX1T6LA.AEU 8806096004401 G / G
OLED55G49LS.AEU 8806096014486 F / G Ja
OLED55G48LW.AEUD 8806096091463 F / G Ja
OLED55G48LW.AEU 8806096014561 F / G Ja
OLED55C49LA.AEU 8806096004463 G / G Ja
OLED55C48LA.AEU 8806091899972 G / G Ja
OLED55C47LA.AEUD 8806096091791 G / G Ja
OLED55C47LA.AEU 8806091898531 G / G Ja
OLED55C43LA.AEU 8806096268032 G / G
OLED55B49LA.AEUD 8806096093672 G / G
OLED55B49LA.AEU 8806096010853 G / G
OLED55B42LA.AEU 8806096042540 G / G
OLED55B36LA.AEUD 8806084006462 G / G
OLED48C49LA.AEU 8806096010815 G / G Ja
OLED48C48LA.AEU 8806096003619 G / G Ja
OLED48C47LA.AEUD 8806096091814 G / G Ja
OLED48C47LA.AEU 8806091900173 G / G Ja
OLED48C43LA.AEU 8806096266304 G / G
OLED48B49LA.AEU 8806091933591 G / G
OLED42C48LA.AEU 8806091926159 G / G Ja
OLED42C47LA.AEUD 8806096091395 G / G Ja
OLED42C47LA.AEU 8806091935878 G / G Ja
98QNED89T6A.AEEQ 8806096190661 G / G Ja
98QNED89T6A.AEUQ 8806096070833 G / G Ja
86QNED99T9B.AEU 8806091956682 G / G
86QNED91T6A.AEU 8806091956774 E / G
86QNED86T6A.AEU 8806096003695 D / G Ja
86QNED85T6C.AEU 8806091960535 D / G Ja
86QNED80T6A.AEU 8806091960436 E / G
75QNED99T9B.AEU 8806091956699 G / G
75QNED91T6A.AEU 8806091956958 E / G
75QNED87T6B.AEU 8806096011065 D / G Ja
75QNED86T6A.AEU 8806096003756 D / G Ja
75QNED85T6C.AEU 8806091933751 D / G Ja
75QNED80T6A.AEU 8806091949974 E / G
65QNED91T6A.AEU 8806091957269 E / G
65QNED87T6B.AEU 8806096011157 E / G Ja
65QNED86T6A.AEUD 8806096134214 E / G Ja
65QNED86T6A.AEU 8806096003824 E / G Ja
65QNED85T6C.AEU 8806091934314 E / G Ja
65QNED80T6A.AEU 8806084751515 E / G
55QNED87T6B.AEU 8806096011249 E / G Ja
55QNED86T6A.AEUD 8806096134252 E / G Ja
55QNED86T6A.AEU 8806096003893 E / G Ja
55QNED85T6C.AEU 8806091935014 E / G Ja
55QNED80T6A.AEU 8806091951274 E / G
50QNED87T6B.AEU 8806096011263 E / G Ja
50QNED86T6A.AEUD 8806096134474 E / G Ja
50QNED86T6A.AEU 8806096003947 E / G Ja
50QNED85T6A.AEU 8806091956668 E / G Ja
50QNED80T6A.AEU 8806091951496 F / G
43QNED80T6A.AEU 8806091952202 G / G
86NANO81T6A.API 8806096011324 G / G
75NANO82T6B.API 8806096030493 G / G
75NANO81T6A.API 8806084755049 G / G
65NANO82T6B.API 8806096030547 G / G
65NANO81T6A.APID 8806096091807 G / G
65NANO81T6A.API 8806084505712 G / G
55NANO82T6B.API 8806096030578 G / G
55NANO81T6A.APID 8806096091821 G / G
55NANO81T6A.API 8806084532268 G / G
50NANO82T6B.API 8806096030646 G / G
50NANO81T6A.APID 8806096091845 G / G
50NANO81T6A.API 8806084681737 G / G
43NANO82T6B.API 8806096031964 G / G
43NANO81T6A.APID 8806096091142 G / G
43NANO81T6A.API 8806084681775 G / G
86UT81006LA.API 8806084562821 F / G
75UT91006LA.API 8806084536778 E / G
75UT80006LA.API 8806084682185 F / G
65UT91006LA.API 8806084553898 F / G
65UT80006LA.API 8806084703859 F / G
65UT73006LA.AEEQ 8806084530097 G / G
55UT91006LA.API 8806084555342 F / G
55UT80006LA.API 8806084682130 G / G
55UT73006LA.AEEQ 8806084497697 G / G
50UT91006LA.API 8806084556462 F / G
50UT80006LA.API 8806084694607 F / G
50UT73006LA.AEEQ 8806084493002 G / G
43UT91006LA.API 8806084561619 G / G
43UT80006LA.API 8806084730183 G / G
43UT73006LA.AEEQ 8806084489555 G / G
